Quarter Ended September 30 Metric 3Q 2022

Actual 3Q 2022

Guidance 3Q 2021

Actual $ Change vs.

Prior Year Period % Change vs.

Prior Year Period Net Income per diluted share $0.07 $0.06 to $0.08 $0.06 $0.01 17% FFO per diluted share $0.57 $0.58 to $0.60 $0.55 $0.02 4% FFOA per diluted share $0.60 $0.58 to $0.60 $0.51 $0.09 18% AFFO per diluted share $0.54 $0.53 to $0.55 $0.46 $0.08 17%

Same-Store ("SS") results for the third quarter 2022 versus the third quarter 2021 and the second quarter 2022 are summarized below.

Concessions reflected on a straight-line basis: Concessions reflected on a cash basis: SS Growth / (Decline) Year-Over-Year

("YOY"): 3Q 2022 vs.

3Q 2021 Sequential:

3Q 2022 vs.

2Q 2022 YOY:

3Q 2022 vs.

3Q 2021 Sequential:

3Q 2022 vs.

2Q 2022 Revenue 12.7% 4.7% 12.2% 4.1% Expense 7.2% 8.3% 7.2% 8.3% Net Operating Income ("NOI") 15.5% 3.1% 14.6% 2.3%

During the quarter, the Company settled approximately 1.8 million shares of common stock under its previously announced forward equity sales agreements at a weighted average net price per share, after adjustments, of $57.00 for proceeds of approximately $99.8 million, leaving $181.3 million of forward equity agreements at an average price per share of approximately $57.57, before adjustments, yet to be settled.

During the quarter and subsequent to quarter end, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price per share of $41.14 for total consideration of approximately $49.0 million.

During the quarter, the Company entered into a contract to sell one community in Orange County, CA, for gross proceeds of $41.5 million. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2022.

As previously announced, during the quarter, the Company fully funded a $102.0 million DCP investment in a portfolio of 14 stabilized communities.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company published its fourth annual ESG report and concurrently announced that it earned a 5 Star designation from GRESB, the highest ESG rating possible, and a Public Disclosure score of "A".

"Our third quarter FFOA per share results met the high end of our expectations provided in July, and we raised full-year 2022 guidance for the third time driven by our strong operating results and further accretion from our recent acquisitions," said Tom Toomey, UDR's Chairman and CEO. "Our innovative culture, operating acumen, and healthy balance sheet liquidity position UDR well for 2023."

Outlook

For the fourth quarter 2022, the Company has established the following earnings guidance ranges. Additionally, the Company has increased its previously provided full-year 2022 Same-Store and earnings guidance ranges(1):

4Q 2022

Outlook 3Q 2022

Actual Updated Full-Year 2022

Outlook Prior

Full-Year 2022

Outlook Change to 2022

Guidance, at

Midpoint Net Income/(Loss) per diluted share $0.11 to $0.13 $0.07 $0.23 to $0.25 $0.19 to $0.23 $0.03 FFO per diluted share $0.60 to $0.62 $0.57 $2.23 to $2.25 $2.23 to $2.27 $(0.01) FFOA per diluted share $0.60 to $0.62 $0.60 $2.32 to $2.34 $2.29 to $2.33 $0.02 AFFO per diluted share $0.54 to $0.56 $0.54 $2.11 to $2.13 $2.09 to $2.13 $0.01 YOY Growth: concessions reflected on a straight-line basis: SS Revenue N/A 12.7% 11.25% to 11.75% 10.5% to 11.5% 0.50% SS Expense N/A 7.2% 5.0% to 5.5% 3.5% to 4.5% 1.25% SS NOI N/A 15.5% 14.00% to 14.75% 13.25% to 14.75% 0.38% YOY Growth: concessions reflected on a cash basis: SS Revenue N/A 12.2% 10.75% to 11.25% 10.0% to 11.0% 0.50% SS NOI N/A 14.6% 13.25% to 14.00% 12.5% to 14.0% 0.38%

(1) Additional assumptions for the Company's fourth quarter and 2022 outlook can be found on Attachment 14 of the Company's related quarterly Supplemental Financial Information ("Supplement"). A reconciliation of FFO per share, FFOA per share, and AFFO per share to GAAP Net Income per share can be found on Attachment 15(D) of the Company's related quarterly Supplement. Non-GAAP financial measures and other terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and further explained on Attachments 15(A) through 15(D), "Definitions and Reconciliations," of the Company's related quarterly Supplement.

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results

In the third quarter, total revenue increased by $61.5 million YOY, or 18.7 percent, to $391.3 million. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in revenue from Same-Store communities and past accretive external growth investments.

"Blended lease rate growth of 13.1 percent in the third quarter drove strong sequential same-store revenue growth of 4.7 percent on a straight-line basis and further builds our foundation of embedded growth in 2023," said Mike Lacy, UDR's Senior Vice President of Operations. "Focusing on rate growth and accepting a higher rate of turnover and slightly lower occupancy reflects our strategy to strengthen our rent roll. Although expenses are pressured by inflation and the typical seasonality of market rents has returned in the fourth quarter thus far, traffic remains high and the financial health of our residents remains strong. This has enabled us to keep occupancy high at 96.7 percent while capturing October blended lease rate growth in the high-single-digits, which remains materially above pre-COVID averages."

With stronger collections in recent periods, the Company now expects current resident collections to range between 98.2 percent and 98.6 percent in 2022, compared to prior expectations of 98.0 percent to 98.5 percent. For the third quarter 2022, the Company recorded a residential bad debt reserve of $11.7 million, including $0.6 million for the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, a decrease of $1.1 million versus the Company's bad debt reserve as of the end of the second quarter 2022. This compares to a quarter-end accounts receivable balance of $20.8 million, a decrease of $2.0 million versus the Company's accounts receivable balance as of the end of the second quarter 2022.

In the table below, the Company has presented YOY Same-Store results by region, with concessions accounted for on both cash and straight-line bases.

Summary of Same-Store Results in Third Quarter 2022 versus Third Quarter 2021

Region Revenue

Growth Expense

Growth NOI

Growth % of Same-Store

Portfolio(1) Physical

Occupancy(2) YOY Change in

Occupancy West 9.3% 5.8% 10.6% 33.7% 96.7% (0.8)% Mid-Atlantic 8.7% 6.3% 9.8% 20.8% 96.8% (0.4)% Northeast 16.5% 3.0% 25.6% 18.1% 97.1% (0.1)% Southeast 18.1% 10.7% 22.0% 12.9% 96.7% (1.2)% Southwest 14.9% 15.6% 14.5% 9.0% 96.7% (1.2)% Other Markets 9.4% 8.7% 9.7% 5.5% 96.8% (1.0)% Total (Cash) 12.2% 7.2% 14.6% 100.0% 96.8% (0.7)% Total (Straight-Line) 12.7% 7.2% 15.5% - - -

(1) Based on 3Q 2022 Same-Store NOI. For definitions of terms, please refer to the "Definitions and Reconciliations" section of the Company's related quarterly Supplement. (2) Weighted average Same-Store physical occupancy for the quarter.

In the table below, the Company has presented sequential Same-Store results by region, with concessions accounted for on both cash and straight-line bases.

Summary of Same-Store Results in Third Quarter 2022 versus Second Quarter 2022

Region Revenue

Growth Expense

Growth NOI

Growth % of Same-Store

Portfolio(1) Physical

Occupancy(2) Sequential Change

in Occupancy West 3.3% 8.3% 1.7% 33.7% 96.7% (0.1)% Mid-Atlantic 3.8% 7.3% 2.2% 20.8% 96.8% (0.6)% Northeast 5.0% 9.4% 2.7% 18.1% 97.1% (0.1)% Southeast 4.8% 7.0% 3.8% 12.9% 96.7% (0.3)% Southwest 5.2% 9.6% 2.5% 9.0% 96.7% (0.4)% Other Markets 3.0% 8.5% 0.9% 5.5% 96.8% (0.4)% Total (Cash) 4.1% 8.3% 2.3% 100.0% 96.8% (0.3)% Total (Straight-Line) 4.7% 8.3% 3.1% - - -

(1) Based on 3Q 2022 Same-Store NOI. For definitions of terms, please refer to the "Definitions and Reconciliations" section of the Company's related quarterly Supplement. (2) Weighted average Same-Store physical occupancy for the quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total revenue increased by $175.2 million YOY, or 18.6 percent, to $1.1 billion. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in revenue from acquired and Same-Store communities. In the table below, the Company has presented Same-Store results by region, with concessions accounted for on cash and straight-line bases, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Summary of Same-Store Results YTD 2022 versus YTD 2021

Region Revenue

Growth Expense

Growth NOI

Growth % of Same-Store

Portfolio(1) Physical

Occupancy(2) YTD YOY Change

in Occupancy West 11.1% 3.8% 13.8% 34.6% 96.9% 0.3% Mid-Atlantic 7.3% 5.3% 8.3% 21.0% 97.2% 0.3% Northeast 13.1% 2.9% 19.6% 18.3% 97.3% 0.9% Southeast 15.9% 8.6% 19.7% 13.2% 97.0% (0.6)% Southwest 11.9% 9.8% 13.2% 6.9% 97.2% (0.1)% Other Markets 11.8% 6.2% 14.2% 6.0% 97.1% (0.3)% Total (Cash) 11.4% 5.3% 14.3% 100.0% 97.1% 0.2% Total (Straight-Line) 11.3% 5.3% 14.2% - - -

(1) Based on YTD 2022 Same-Store NOI. For definitions of terms, please refer to the "Definitions and Reconciliations" section of the Company's related quarterly Supplemental Financial Information. (2) Weighted average Same-Store physical occupancy for YTD 2022.

Transactional Activity

During the quarter, the Company entered into a contract to sell a 90-home community in Orange County, CA, for total gross proceeds of $41.5 million. During the quarter, the 53-year-old community had a weighted average monthly revenue per occupied home of $2,662 and physical occupancy of 95.4 percent. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2022.

Development Activity and Other Projects

During the third quarter, the Company completed construction of The George Apartments, a $68.0 million, 200-home community in King of Prussia, PA, which is adjacent to an existing UDR community.

At the end of the third quarter, the Company's development pipeline totaled $531.5 million and was 69.3 percent funded. The Company's active development pipeline includes five communities, one each in Dublin, CA; Washington, D.C.; and Tampa, FL; and two communities in Addison, TX, for a combined total of 1,340 homes.

During the third quarter, the Company commenced redevelopment projects at five communities, two in Austin, TX; two in Baltimore, MD; and one in suburban Boston, MA, encompassing a total of 1,593 homes. At the end of the third quarter, the Company's redevelopment pipeline of 1,638 homes, which includes densification projects that feature the addition of 45 new apartment homes at two communities, totaled $90.0 million and was 27.3 percent funded.

DCP Activity

As previously announced, during the quarter, the Company fully funded a $102.0 million DCP investment in a portfolio of 14 stabilized communities as part of a recapitalization, as summarized below.

Community / Type Location (MSA) Commitment

($ millions) Homes Return Rate Investment Type Stabilized Portfolio / Recapitalization Various $102.0 2,460 8.0% Preferred Equity

During the quarter, the third-party developer affiliated with UDR's $24.6 million preferred equity joint venture investment in 1532 Harrison, a 136-home community in San Francisco, CA, defaulted on the senior construction loan. As a result, the Company purchased the loan from the lender pursuant to a contract entered into with the lender at the time UDR made its initial investment, and initiated foreclosure proceedings. UDR expects to take title to the property in 2023. As a result of the default in September 2022, the Company began consolidating the joint venture.

At the end of the third quarter, the Company's investments under its DCP platform, including accrued return, totaled $464.0 million with a weighted average return rate of 9.5 percent, and a weighted average estimated remaining term of 3.9 years.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Activity

"Our balance sheet remains in a strong position due to available liquidity totaling $1.1 billion, and only 2 percent of total debt scheduled to mature through 2024, after excluding amounts on our commercial paper program," said Joe Fisher, UDR's President and Chief Financial Officer. "Third quarter net debt-to-EBITDAre of 6.0x declined more than a full turn versus a year ago, and we continue to expect that year-end net debt-to-EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage should further improve to the mid-5x range."

During the quarter, the Company settled approximately 1.8 million shares of common stock under its previously announced forward equity sales agreements at a weighted average net share price, after adjustments, of $57.00 for proceeds of approximately $99.8 million.

Additionally, during the quarter, the Company repurchased 685 thousand shares of its common stock at a weighted average price per share of $41.46 for total consideration of approximately $28.4 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company repurchased an additional 507 thousand shares of its common stock at a weighted average price per share of $40.70 for total consideration of approximately $20.6 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $1.1 billion of liquidity through a combination of cash, undrawn capacity on its credit facilities, and estimated proceeds of approximately $181.3 million from the potential future settlement of approximately 3.2 million shares subject to previously announced forward equity sale agreements (at an initial forward price per share of approximately $57.57, which is subject to adjustment at settlement to reflect the average federal funds rate and the amount of dividends paid to holders of UDR common stock over the term of the applicable forward equity sale agreements). The final date by which shares sold under these agreements must be settled is March 30, 2023. Please see Attachment 14 of the Company's related quarterly Supplement for additional details on projected capital sources and uses.

The Company's total indebtedness as of September 30, 2022 was $5.6 billion with no remaining consolidated maturities until 2024, excluding principal amortization and amounts on the Company's commercial paper program. In the table below, the Company has presented select balance sheet metrics for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and the comparable prior year period.

Quarter Ended September 30 Balance Sheet Metric 3Q 2022 3Q 2021 Change Weighted Average Interest Rate 3.06% 2.75% 0.31% Weighted Average Years to Maturity(1) 6.7 7.8 (1.1) Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio 5.3x 4.9x 0.4x Consolidated Debt as a percentage of Total Assets 33.7% 35.8% (2.1)% Consolidated Net-Debt-to-EBITDAre 6.0x 7.1x (1.1)x

(1) If the Company's commercial paper balance was refinanced using its line of credit, the weighted average years to maturity would be 7.0 years without extensions and 7.1 years with extensions for 3Q 2022 and 8.1 years with and without extensions for 3Q 2021.

ESG

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company published its fourth annual ESG report, which detailed the Company's ongoing best-in-class commitment to engaging in socially responsible ESG activities including active engagement with the Science Based Targets initiative to establish how UDR can contribute to a lower-carbon future. Concurrently, the Company announced that it earned a 5 Star designation from GRESB, the highest ESG rating possible. This accomplishment resulted from UDR's 2022 GRESB survey score of 87 (a one-point improvement versus the prior year survey) and a GRESB Public Disclosure rating of "A", the fourth consecutive year UDR has achieved such a distinction.

Dividend

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the third quarter 2022 in the amount of $0.38 per share. The dividend will be paid in cash on October 31, 2022 to UDR common shareholders of record as of October 11, 2022. The third quarter 2022 dividend will represent the 200th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

Supplemental Information

The Company offers Supplemental Financial Information that provides details on the financial position and operating results of the Company which is available on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

Attachment 15(A) UDR, Inc. Definitions and Reconciliations September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Acquired Communities: The Company defines Acquired Communities as those communities acquired by the Company, other than development and redevelopment activity, that did not achieve stabilization as of the most recent quarter. Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") attributable to common stockholders and unitholders: The Company defines AFFO as FFO as Adjusted attributable to common stockholders and unitholders less recurring capital expenditures on consolidated communities that are necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain functionality at our communities. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental performance metric for investors as it is more indicative of the Company's operational performance than FFO or FFO as Adjusted. AFFO is not intended to represent cash flow or liquidity for the period, and is only intended to provide an additional measure of our operating performance. The Company believes that net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to AFFO. Management believes that AFFO is a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, and presenting AFFO enables investors to assess our performance in comparison to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating AFFO and, accordingly, our AFFO may not always be comparable to AFFO calculated by other REITs. AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of financial performance, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. A reconciliation from net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders to AFFO is provided on Attachment 2.

Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items: The Company defines Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items as Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items divided by total consolidated interest, excluding the impact of costs associated with debt extinguishment, plus preferred dividends. Management considers Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items a useful metric for investors as it provides ratings agencies, investors and lending partners with a widely-used measure of the Company's ability to service its consolidated debt obligations as well as compare leverage against that of its peer REITs. A reconciliation of the components that comprise Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items is provided on Attachment 4(C) of the Company's quarterly supplemental disclosure. Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items: The Company defines Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items as Consolidated EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items divided by total consolidated interest, excluding the impact of costs associated with debt extinguishment. Management considers Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items a useful metric for investors as it provides ratings agencies, investors and lending partners with a widely-used measure of the Company's ability to service its consolidated debt obligations as well as compare leverage against that of its peer REITs. A reconciliation of the components that comprise Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items is provided on Attachment 4(C) of the Company's quarterly supplemental disclosure. Consolidated Net Debt-to-EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items: The Company defines Consolidated Net Debt-to-EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items as total consolidated debt net of cash and cash equivalents divided by annualized Consolidated EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items. Consolidated EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items is defined as EBITDAre excluding the impact of income/(loss) from unconsolidated entities, adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures and other non-recurring items including, but not limited to casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net of wholly owned communities. Management considers Consolidated Net Debt-to-EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items a useful metric for investors as it provides ratings agencies, investors and lending partners with a widely-used measure of the Company's ability to service its consolidated debt obligations as well as compare leverage against that of its peer REITs. A reconciliation between net income/(loss) and Consolidated EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items is provided on Attachment 4(C) of the Company's quarterly supplemental disclosure. Controllable Expenses: The Company refers to property operating and maintenance expenses as Controllable Expenses. Controllable Operating Margin: The Company defines Controllable Operating Margin as (i) rental income less Controllable Expenses (ii) divided by rental income. Management considers Controllable Operating Margin a useful metric as it provides investors with an indicator of the Company's ability to limit the growth of expenses that are within the control of the Company. Development Communities: The Company defines Development Communities as those communities recently developed or under development by the Company, that are currently majority owned by the Company and have not achieved stabilization as of the most recent quarter. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre): The Company defines EBITDAre as net income/(loss) (computed in accordance GAAP), plus interest expense, including costs associated with debt extinguishment, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, plus other depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) income tax provision/(benefit), net, (minus) plus net gain/(loss) on the sale of depreciable real estate owned, plus impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus the adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the Nareit definition, or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre was approved by the Board of Governors of Nareit in September 2017. Management considers EBITDAre a useful metric for investors as it provides an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt, and enables investors to assess our performance against that of its peer REITs. EBITDAre should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash flow as a measure of the Company's activities in accordance with GAAP. EBITDAre does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs. A reconciliation between net income/(loss) and EBITDAre is provided on Attachment 4(C) of the Company's quarterly supplemental disclosure. Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth: The Company defines Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth as the combined proportional growth as a result of Effective New Lease Rate Growth and Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth. Management considers Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth a useful metric for investors as it assesses combined proportional market-level, new and in-place demand trends. Effective New Lease Rate Growth: The Company defines Effective New Lease Rate Growth as the increase in gross potential rent realized less concessions for the new lease term (current effective rent) versus prior resident effective rent for the prior lease term on new leases commenced during the current quarter. Management considers Effective New Lease Rate Growth a useful metric for investors as it assesses market-level new demand trends. Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth: The Company defines Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth as the increase in gross potential rent realized less concessions for the new lease term (current effective rent) versus prior effective rent for the prior lease term on renewed leases commenced during the current quarter. Management considers Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth a useful metric for investors as it assesses market-level, in-place demand trends. Estimated Quarter of Completion: The Company defines Estimated Quarter of Completion of a development or redevelopment project as the date on which construction is expected to be completed, but it does not represent the date of stabilization.

Attachment 15(B) UDR, Inc. Definitions and Reconciliations September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Funds from Operations as Adjusted ("FFO as Adjusted") attributable to common stockholders and unitholders: The Company defines FFO as Adjusted attributable to common stockholders and unitholders as FFO excluding the impact of other non-comparable items including, but not limited to, acquisition-related costs, prepayment costs/benefits associated with early debt retirement, impairment write-downs or gains and losses on sales of real estate or other assets incidental to the main business of the Company and income taxes directly associated with those gains and losses, casualty-related expenses and recoveries, severance costs and legal and other costs. Management believes that FFO as Adjusted is useful supplemental information regarding our operating performance as it provides a consistent comparison of our operating performance across time periods and allows investors to more easily compare our operating results with other REITs. FFO as Adjusted is not intended to represent cash flow or liquidity for the period, and is only intended to provide an additional measure of our operating performance. The Company believes that net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to FFO as Adjusted. However, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FFO as Adjusted or similar FFO measures and, accordingly, our FFO as Adjusted may not always be comparable to FFO as Adjusted or similar FFO measures calculated by other REITs. FFO as Adjusted should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of financial performance, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity. A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO as Adjusted is provided on Attachment 2. Funds from Operations ("FFO") attributable to common stockholders and unitholders: The Company defines FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders as net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate related to the main business of the Company or of investments in non-consolidated investees that are directly attributable to decreases in the fair value of depreciable real estate held by the investee, gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate related to the main business of the Company and income taxes directly associated with those gains and losses, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for noncontrolling interests, and the Company's share of unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. This definition conforms with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust's definition issued in April 2002 and restated in November 2018. In the computation of diluted FFO, if OP Units, DownREIT Units, unvested restricted stock, unvested LTIP Units, stock options, and the shares of Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock are dilutive, they are included in the diluted share count. Management considers FFO a useful metric for investors as the Company uses FFO in evaluating property acquisitions and its operating performance and believes that FFO should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash flow as a measure of the Company's activities in accordance with GAAP. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs. A reconciliation from net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO is provided on Attachment 2. Held For Disposition Communities: The Company defines Held for Disposition Communities as those communities that were held for sale as of the end of the most recent quarter. Joint Venture Reconciliation at UDR's weighted average ownership interest:

In thousands 3Q 2022 YTD 2022 Income/(loss) from unconsolidated entities $ 10,003 $ 4,186 Management fee 627 1,680 Interest expense 3,921 11,351 Depreciation 7,457 22,570 General and administrative 57 168 Variable upside participation on DCP, net - (10,622 ) Developer Capital Program (excludes Menifee and Riverside) (13,274 ) (28,627 ) Other (income)/expense 136 301 Realized (gain)/loss on real estate technology investments, net of tax 365 (1,987 ) Unrealized (gain)/loss on real estate technology investments, net of tax 1,080 30,786 Total Joint Venture NOI at UDR's Ownership Interest $ 10,372 $ 29,806

Net Operating Income ("NOI"): The Company defines NOI as rental income less direct property rental expenses. Rental income represents gross market rent and other revenues less adjustments for concessions, vacancy loss and bad debt. Rental expenses include real estate taxes, insurance, personnel, utilities, repairs and maintenance, administrative and marketing. Excluded from NOI is property management expense, which is calculated as 3.25% of property revenue, and land rent. Property management expense covers costs directly related to consolidated property operations, inclusive of corporate management, regional supervision, accounting and other costs. Management considers NOI a useful metric for investors as it is a more meaningful representation of a community's continuing operating performance than net income as it is prior to corporate-level expense allocations, general and administrative costs, capital structure and depreciation and amortization and is a widely used input, along with capitalization rates, in the determination of real estate valuations. A reconciliation from net income/(loss) attributable to UDR, Inc. to NOI is provided below.

In thousands 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 Net income/(loss) attributable to UDR, Inc. $ 23,605 $ 5,084 $ 13,705 $ 117,461 $ 17,731 Property management 12,675 11,952 11,576 10,411 9,861 Other operating expenses 3,746 5,027 4,712 8,604 4,237 Real estate depreciation and amortization 166,781 167,584 163,622 163,755 152,636 Interest expense 39,905 36,832 35,916 36,418 36,289 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net 901 1,074 (765 ) (934 ) 1,568 General and administrative 15,840 16,585 14,908 13,868 15,810 Tax provision/(benefit), net 377 312 343 156 529 (Income)/loss from unconsolidated entities (10,003 ) 11,229 (5,412 ) (36,523 ) (14,450 ) Interest income and other (income)/expense, net 7,495 (3,001 ) 2,440 (2,254 ) (8,238 ) Joint venture management and other fees (1,274 ) (1,419 ) (1,085 ) (1,184 ) (1,071 ) Other depreciation and amortization 3,430 3,016 3,075 4,713 3,269 (Gain)/loss on sale of real estate owned - - - (85,223 ) - Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,540 280 898 8,683 1,309 Total consolidated NOI $ 265,018 $ 254,555 $ 243,933 $ 237,951 $ 219,480

Attachment 15(C) UDR, Inc. Definitions and Reconciliations September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) NOI Enhancing Capital Expenditures ("Cap Ex"): The Company defines NOI Enhancing Capital Expenditures as expenditures that result in increased income generation or decreased expense growth over time. Management considers NOI Enhancing Capital Expenditures a useful metric for investors as it quantifies the amount of capital expenditures that are expected to grow, not just maintain, revenues or to decrease expenses. Non-Mature Communities: The Company defines Non-Mature Communities as those communities that have not met the criteria to be included in same-store communities. Non-Residential / Other: The Company defines Non-Residential / Other as non-apartment components of mixed-use properties, land held, properties being prepared for redevelopment and properties where a material change in home count has occurred. Other Markets: The Company defines Other Markets as the accumulation of individual markets where it operates less than 1,000 Same-Store homes. Management considers Other Markets a useful metric as the operating results for the individual markets are not representative of the fundamentals for those markets as a whole. Physical Occupancy: The Company defines Physical Occupancy as the number of occupied homes divided by the total homes available at a community. QTD Same-Store Communities: The Company defines QTD Same-Store Communities as those communities Stabilized for five full consecutive quarters. These communities were owned and had stabilized operating expenses as of the beginning of the quarter in the prior year, were not in process of any substantial redevelopment activities, and were not held for disposition. Recurring Capital Expenditures: The Company defines Recurring Capital Expenditures as expenditures that are necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain functionality at its communities. Redevelopment Communities: The Company generally defines Redevelopment Communities as those communities where substantial redevelopment is in progress. Based upon the level of material impact the redevelopment has on the community (operations, occupancy levels, and future rental rates), the community may or may not maintain Stabilization. As such, for each redevelopment, the Company assesses whether the community remains in Same-Store. Same-Store Revenue with Concessions on a Cash Basis: Same-Store Revenue with Concessions on a Cash Basis is considered by the Company to be a supplemental measure to rental income on a straight-line basis which allows investors to evaluate the impact of both current and historical concessions and to more readily enable comparisons to revenue as reported by its peer REITs. In addition, Same-Store Revenue with Concessions on a Cash Basis allows an investor to understand the historical trends in cash concessions. A reconciliation between Same-Store Revenue with Concessions on a Cash Basis to Same-Store Revenue on a straight-line basis (inclusive of the impact to Same-Store NOI) is provided below:

3Q 22 3Q 21 3Q 22 2Q 22 YTD 22 YTD 21 Revenue (Cash basis) $ 357,398 $ 318,654 $ 357,398 $ 343,363 $ 990,126 $ 888,832 Concessions granted/(amortized), net (362 ) (1,963 ) (362 ) (2,331 ) (6,913 ) (5,187 ) Revenue (Straight-line basis) $ 357,036 $ 316,691 $ 357,036 $ 341,032 $ 983,213 $ 883,645 % change - Same-Store Revenue with Concessions on a Cash basis: 12.2 % 4.1 % 11.4 % % change - Same-Store Revenue with Concessions on a Straight-line basis: 12.7 % 4.7 % 11.3 % % change - Same-Store NOI with Concessions on a Cash basis: 14.6 % 2.3 % 14.3 % % change - Same-Store NOI with Concessions on a Straight-line basis: 15.5 % 3.1 % 14.2 %

Sold Communities: The Company defines Sold Communities as those communities that were disposed of prior to the end of the most recent quarter. Stabilization/Stabilized: The Company defines Stabilization/Stabilized as when a community's occupancy reaches 90% or above for at least three consecutive months. Stabilized, Non-Mature Communities: The Company defines Stabilized, Non-Mature Communities as those communities that have reached Stabilization but are not yet in the same-store portfolio. Total Revenue per Occupied Home: The Company defines Total Revenue per Occupied Home as rental and other revenues with concessions reported on a Cash Basis, divided by the product of occupancy and the number of apartment homes. A reconciliation between Same-Store Revenue with Concessions on a Cash Basis to Same-Store Revenue on a straight-line basis is provided above. Management considers Total Revenue per Occupied Home a useful metric for investors as it serves as a proxy for portfolio quality, both geographic and physical. TRS: The Company's taxable REIT subsidiary ("TRS") focuses on making investments and providing services that are otherwise not allowed to be made or provided by a REIT. YTD Same-Store Communities: The Company defines YTD Same-Store Communities as those communities Stabilized for two full consecutive calendar years. These communities were owned and had stabilized operating expenses as of the beginning of the prior year, were not in process of any substantial redevelopment activities, and were not held for disposition.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,464 apartment homes including 899 homes under development. For over 50 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

Attachment 1 UDR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (1) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, In thousands, except per share amounts 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES: Rental income (2) $ 390,023 $ 328,699 $ 1,113,952 $ 937,641 Joint venture management and other fees 1,274 1,071 3,778 4,918 Total revenues 391,297 329,770 1,117,730 942,559 OPERATING EXPENSES: Property operating and maintenance 66,769 57,708 185,658 160,424 Real estate taxes and insurance 58,236 51,511 164,788 148,043 Property management 12,675 9,861 36,203 28,129 Other operating expenses 3,746 4,237 13,485 13,045 Real estate depreciation and amortization 166,781 152,636 497,987 442,893 General and administrative 15,840 15,810 47,333 43,673 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net 901 1,568 1,210 4,682 Other depreciation and amortization 3,430 3,269 9,521 8,472 Total operating expenses 328,378 296,600 956,185 849,361 Gain/(loss) on sale of real estate owned - - - 50,829 Operating income 62,919 33,170 161,545 144,027 Income/(loss) from unconsolidated entities (2)(3) 10,003 14,450 4,186 29,123 Interest expense (39,905 ) (35,903 ) (112,653 ) (107,513 ) Debt extinguishment and other associated costs - (386 ) - (42,336 ) Total interest expense (39,905 ) (36,289 ) (112,653 ) (149,849 ) Interest income and other income/(expense), net (3) (7,495 ) 8,238 (6,934 ) 12,831 Income/(loss) before income taxes 25,522 19,569 46,144 36,132 Tax (provision)/benefit, net (377 ) (529 ) (1,032 ) (1,283 ) Net Income/(loss) 25,145 19,040 45,112 34,849 Net (income)/loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and DownREIT Partnership (1,533 ) (1,260 ) (2,684 ) (2,221 ) Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (7 ) (49 ) (34 ) (73 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to UDR, Inc. 23,605 17,731 42,394 32,555 Distributions to preferred stockholders - Series E (Convertible) (1,106 ) (1,058 ) (3,307 ) (3,171 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 22,499 $ 16,673 $ 39,087 $ 29,384 Income/(loss) per weighted average common share - basic: $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 Income/(loss) per weighted average common share - diluted: $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 Common distributions declared per share $ 0.38 $ 0.3625 $ 1.14 $ 1.0875 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 324,701 297,828 320,378 296,998 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 325,686 301,164 321,629 298,045

(1) See Attachment 15 for definitions and other terms. (2) During the three months ended September 30, 2022, UDR decreased its residential reserve to $11.7 million, including $0.6 million for UDR's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, which compares to a combined quarter-end accounts receivable balance of $20.8 million. The remaining unreserved amount is based on probability of collection. (3) During the three months ended September 30, 2022, UDR recorded $10.0 million in investment loss, net from real estate technology investments. Of the $10.0 million, $8.5 million of loss (primarily due to a decrease in SmartRent's public share price) was recorded in Interest income and other income/(expense), net and $1.5 million of loss (primarily due to a decrease in SmartRent's public share price) was recorded in Income/(loss) from unconsolidated entities.

Attachment 2 UDR, Inc. Funds From Operations (Unaudited) (1) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, In thousands, except per share and unit amounts 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 22,499 $ 16,673 $ 39,087 $ 29,384 Real estate depreciation and amortization 166,781 152,636 497,987 442,893 Noncontrolling interests 1,540 1,309 2,718 2,294 Real estate depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated joint ventures 7,457 7,929 22,570 24,064 Net gain on the sale of unconsolidated depreciable property - - - (2,460 ) Net gain on the sale of depreciable real estate owned, net of tax - - - (50,778 ) Funds from operations ("FFO") attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, basic $ 198,277 $ 178,547 $ 562,362 $ 445,397 Distributions to preferred stockholders - Series E (Convertible) (2) 1,106 1,058 3,307 3,171 FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, diluted $ 199,383 $ 179,605 $ 565,669 $ 448,568 FFO per weighted average common share and unit, basic $ 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 1.64 $ 1.39 FFO per weighted average common share and unit, diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 1.63 $ 1.39 Weighted average number of common shares and OP/DownREIT Units outstanding, basic 346,175 320,357 341,892 319,491 Weighted average number of common shares, OP/DownREIT Units, and common stock equivalents outstanding, diluted 350,078 326,611 346,061 323,456 Impact of adjustments to FFO: Debt extinguishment and other associated costs $ - $ 386 $ - $ 42,336 Debt extinguishment and other associated costs on unconsolidated joint ventures - - - 1,682 Variable upside participation on DCP, net - - (10,622 ) - Legal and other 10 80 1,493 1,299 Realized (gain)/loss on real estate technology investments, net of tax (3) 376 (100 ) (7,748 ) (547 ) Unrealized (gain)/loss on real estate technology investments, net of tax (3) 9,589 (14,499 ) 45,896 (22,161 ) Severance costs - 233 - 841 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net 901 1,609 1,210 4,894 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries) on unconsolidated joint ventures, net - 50 - 50 $ 10,876 $ (12,241 ) $ 30,229 $ 28,394 FFO as Adjusted attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, diluted $ 210,259 $ 167,364 $ 595,898 $ 476,962 FFO as Adjusted per weighted average common share and unit, diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.51 $ 1.72 $ 1.47 Recurring capital expenditures (20,383 ) (16,844 ) (50,598 ) (42,427 ) AFFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders, diluted $ 189,876 $ 150,520 $ 545,300 $ 434,535 AFFO per weighted average common share and unit, diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.46 $ 1.58 $ 1.34

(1) See Attachment 15 for definitions and other terms. (2) Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares are dilutive for purposes of calculating FFO per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. Consequently, distributions to Series E cumulative convertible preferred stockholders are added to FFO and the weighted average number of Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares are included in the denominator when calculating FFO per common share and unit, diluted. (3) See footnote 3 on Attachment 1 for details regarding the Realized and Unrealized (gain)/loss on real estate technology investments, net of tax.

Attachment 3 UDR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (1) September 30, December 31, In thousands, except share and per share amounts 2022 2021 ASSETS Real estate owned: Real estate held for investment $ 15,075,552 $ 14,352,234 Less: accumulated depreciation (5,594,600 ) (5,136,589 ) Real estate held for investment, net 9,480,952 9,215,645 Real estate under development (net of accumulated depreciation of $2,265 and $507) 366,200 388,062 Real estate held for disposition (net of accumulated depreciation of $8,944 and $0) 15,019 - Total real estate owned, net of accumulated depreciation 9,862,171 9,603,707 Cash and cash equivalents 1,532 967 Restricted cash 28,363 27,451 Notes receivable, net 40,128 26,860 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures, net 761,117 702,461 Operating lease right-of-use assets 194,923 197,463 Other assets 209,728 216,311 Total assets $ 11,097,962 $ 10,775,220 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Secured debt $ 1,053,560 $ 1,057,380 Unsecured debt 4,572,802 4,355,407 Operating lease liabilities 190,064 192,488 Real estate taxes payable 61,210 33,095 Accrued interest payable 26,109 45,980 Security deposits and prepaid rent 53,693 55,441 Distributions payable 133,341 124,729 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 135,904 136,954 Total liabilities 6,226,683 6,001,474 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and DownREIT Partnership 920,311 1,299,442 Equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021: 2,686,308 shares of 8.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible issued and outstanding (2,695,363 shares at December 31, 2021) 44,614 44,764 12,426,563 shares of Series F outstanding (12,582,575 shares at December 31, 2021) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021: 326,352,154 shares issued and outstanding (318,149,635 shares at December 31, 2021) 3,264 3,181 Additional paid-in capital 7,332,127 6,884,269 Distributions in excess of net income (3,438,027 ) (3,485,080 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net 8,779 (4,261 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,950,758 3,442,874 Noncontrolling interests 210 31,430 Total equity 3,950,968 3,474,304 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,097,962 $ 10,775,220

(1) See Attachment 15 for definitions and other terms.

Attachment 4(C) UDR, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) (1) Quarter Ended Coverage Ratios September 30, 2022 Net income/(loss) $ 25,145 Adjustments: Interest expense, including debt extinguishment and other associated costs 39,905 Real estate depreciation and amortization 166,781 Other depreciation and amortization 3,430 Tax provision/(benefit), net 377 Adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures 11,378 EBITDAre $ 247,016 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net 901 Legal and other costs 10 Unrealized (gain)/loss on real estate technology investments 8,509 Realized (gain)/loss on real estate technology investments 11 (Income)/loss from unconsolidated entities (10,003 ) Adjustments to reflect the Company's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures (11,378 ) Management fee expense on unconsolidated joint ventures (627 ) Consolidated EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items $ 234,439 Annualized consolidated EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items $ 937,756 Interest expense, including debt extinguishment and other associated costs 39,905 Capitalized interest expense 3,574 Total interest $ 43,479 Preferred dividends $ 1,106 Total debt $ 5,626,362 Cash (1,532 ) Net debt $ 5,624,830 Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items 5.4 x Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio - adjusted for non-recurring items 5.3 x Consolidated Net Debt-to-EBITDAre - adjusted for non-recurring items 6.0 x

Debt Covenant Overview Unsecured Line of Credit Covenants (2) Required Actual Compliance Maximum Leverage Ratio =60.0% 32.2% (2) Yes Minimum Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio =1.5x 5.2x Yes Maximum Secured Debt Ratio =40.0% 9.1% Yes Minimum Unencumbered Pool Leverage Ratio =150.0% 358.6% Yes Senior Unsecured Note Covenants (3) Required Actual Compliance Debt as a percentage of Total Assets =65.0% 33.7% (3) Yes Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to Annual Service Charge =1.5x 5.4x Yes Secured Debt as a percentage of Total Assets =40.0% 6.3% Yes Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt =150.0% 310.8% Yes Securities Ratings Debt Outlook Commercial Paper Moody's Investors Service Baa1 Stable P-2 S&P Global Ratings BBB+ Stable A-2 Gross % of Number of 3Q 2022 NOI (1) Carrying Value Total Gross Asset Summary Homes ($000s) % of NOI ($000s) Carrying Value Unencumbered assets 47,206 $ 233,888 88.3% $ 13,736,258 88.8% Encumbered assets 7,522 31,130 11.7% 1,731,722 11.2% 54,728 $ 265,018 100.0% $ 15,467,980 100.0%

(1) See Attachment 15 for definitions and other terms. (2) As defined in our credit agreement dated September 15, 2021, as amended. (3) As defined in our indenture dated November 1, 1995 as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time.

Attachment 15(D) UDR, Inc. Definitions and Reconciliations September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) All guidance is based on current expectations of future economic conditions and the judgment of the Company's management team. The following reconciles from GAAP Net income/(loss) per share for full-year 2022 and fourth quarter of 2022 to forecasted FFO, FFO as Adjusted and AFFO per share and unit:

Full-Year 2022 Low High Forecasted net income per diluted share $ 0.23 $ 0.25 Conversion from GAAP share count (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Depreciation 2.00 2.00 Noncontrolling interests 0.01 0.01 Preferred dividends 0.01 0.01 Forecasted FFO per diluted share and unit $ 2.23 $ 2.25 Legal and other costs 0.01 0.01 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries) - - Variable upside participation on DCP, net (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Realized/unrealized (gain)/loss on real estate technology investments 0.11 0.11 Forecasted FFO as Adjusted per diluted share and unit $ 2.32 $ 2.34 Recurring capital expenditures (0.21 ) (0.21 ) Forecasted AFFO per diluted share and unit $ 2.11 $ 2.13 4Q 2022 Low High Forecasted net income per diluted share $ 0.11 $ 0.13 Conversion from GAAP share count (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Depreciation 0.50 0.50 Noncontrolling interests - - Preferred dividends - - Forecasted FFO per diluted share and unit $ 0.60 $ 0.62 Legal and other costs - - Casualty-related charges/(recoveries) - - Realized/unrealized (gain)/loss on real estate technology investments - - Forecasted FFO as Adjusted per diluted share and unit $ 0.60 $ 0.62 Recurring capital expenditures (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Forecasted AFFO per diluted share and unit $ 0.54 $ 0.56

