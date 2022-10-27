Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest) (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) advises with deep sadness the tragic loss of life of a colleague and team member from its contracting partner, Procon, who was involved in an isolated incident at the Brucejack mine in British Columbia, Canada, on 22 October 2022.

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said "This is devastating news that no-one ever wants to hear. The feeling of profound sadness when a life is lost is never forgotten. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and those close to our colleague during this very difficult and emotional time."

"The site incident management and mine rescue teams have been working around the clock with the relevant authorities to ensure safe access to the incident location which was a complex task. I am immensely proud of the courage, determination and care shown by every team member throughout this challenging process."

"The loss of a colleague is far reaching and long lasting. This incident is a stark reminder that there is nothing more important than people's safety, health and wellbeing," said Mr Biswas.

The mining and processing operations at Brucejack remain suspended for the time being and Newcrest continues to work with the relevant authorities and Procon to investigate the incident. Newcrest will share further information as appropriate, recognising the need to respect the investigation process and importantly, the family's privacy in their time of grief.

