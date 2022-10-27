AGC Biologics Receives Excellence in Innovation and Leadership by Italy's Leading Business News Channel Le Fonti

Milan, Italy, Oct. 27, 2022, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizationsite, which helps produce cell and gene therapy treatments for Biotech companies for clinical and commercial applications.

The ceremony was held at the prestigious location Palazzo Mezzanotte, seat of the Italian Stock Exchange, and saw AGC Biologics awarded the Excellence in Innovation and Leadership prize in the Healthcare sector for the leadership position in the Cell & Gene Therapy sector, its deep technical excellence and the critical work of the R&D department focused in bringing innovative platforms and solutions to the market.

The Le Fonti Awards recognize outstanding organizations and their leaders who demonstrate corporate excellence in business innovation, leadership, technological achievement, and employee engagement. Luca Alberici, General Manager of the AGC Biologics Milan, was presented the award alongside key members of the Milan site leadership team.

"We are honored to accept this award and it is a great privilege to work with such a strong team of scientists and experts at the AGC Biologics Milan site," said Alberici. "Our teams are dedicated to bringing new innovations to the field of cell and gene therapies, and we are proud to help create lifesaving treatments with our partners that can impact patients around the world."

AGC Biologics Milan offers end-to-end services for cell therapyand viral vectordevelopment and manufacturing. The facility was also the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has industry-unique commercial manufacturing experience. Since joining the AGC Biologics Global network in 2020, AGC Biologics invested in innovations to expand its capabilities and manufacturing capacity. The scientists at AGC Biologics Milan have several decades of experience guiding advanced therapy products through key product stages, including developing three commercial products.

To learn more about the AGC Biologics Milan facility and its cell therapy and viral vector services, visit www.agcbio.com/facilities/milan.

About AGC Biologics

