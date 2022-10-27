Anzeige
27.10.2022
Danske Bank A/S and Caverion launch partnership in 5 countries - Over 200 branches will be secured by Caverion

HELSINKI, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Investor news 27 October 2022 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

Danske Bank has chosen Caverion as its partner for technical security solutions in Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The partnership covers the maintenance of technical security solutions in all Danske Bank branches, finance centres and corporate offices in these countries, totaling more than 200 offices. Danske Bank is one of the leading banks in the Nordic countries and the largest bank in Denmark.

Caverion will deliver Danske Bank a one stop shop technical security concept for keeping end users and properties safe. The service is built on Caverion's smart technical security solutions, extensive expertise, cloud-based solutions and uniform maintenance operations.

"We are really proud of entering this partnership with Danske Bank in five countries. Both Danske Bank and Caverion are committed to creating sustainable progress for people and societies. With our extensive local service network and our in-house technical experts, we can provide Danske Bank with reliable, uniform and transparent services. We will be working together to find new opportunities to further extend our partnership," says Daniel Tabermann, Vice President, International Sales & Key Accounts at Caverion.

Read more about our smart solutions

Read more about our security solutions

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Tabermann, Vice President, International Sales & Key Accounts, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 193 1094, daniel.tabermann@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3656310/1644588.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/danske-bank---vilnius-office--caverion,c3106952

Danske Bank - Vilnius office -Caverion

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/danske-bank-as-and-caverion-launch-partnership-in-5-countries--over-200-branches-will-be-secured-by-caverion-301660885.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
