Powerful Antimalware Technology Helps Protect Sharp Customers Against Cyber Threats

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, and Sharp Electronics, one of the world's leading technology manufacturers, have announced a new partnership, enabling the integration of Bitdefender antimalware technology into Sharp's new range of Future Workplace A3 multifunction printers (MFPs).

The partnership strengthens cybersecurity threat prevention in Sharp's new range of business MFPs available across Europe at a time when cybercriminals are increasingly targeting endpoint devices including printers to plant malware, steal intellectual property, and launch espionage campaigns.

"Sharp is delighted to partner with a global leader in cybersecurity and threat prevention to better protect our customers," said Jason Cort, director of Product Planning and Marketing, Sharp Europe. "This partnership with Bitdefender enables Sharp to further extend our security capabilities and demonstrates our commitment to keeping our customers' data, devices, and networks secure."

As the threat landscape evolves and businesses increasingly employ a wide range of internet-connected smart office devices, cybercriminals have learned to compromise MFPs to use as an entry point into business networks. When organizations unconsciously leave their MFP network connections vulnerable, hackers can hijack the MFPs and plant trojans and credential stealers or use the devices to spread malware throughout the network. End-users can also (intentionally or unintentionally) compromise MFPs by plugging in USB memory devices infected with malware.

With Bitdefender advanced antimalware technology, scanning all data and files processed on the Sharp A3 MFPs, organizations can detect malicious activity and threats at an early stage before the business is impacted.

Bitdefender antimalware provides protection against known and unknown malware, including viruses, trojans, worms, ransomware, advanced persistent threats, spyware, and more.

Integrated into the new Sharp Future Workplace A3 line of MFPs, the Bitdefender antimalware engine performs real-time scanning of all input and output data from the devices, alerting users, IT or security teams when threats are detected. Sharp's newest A3 MFP Series extends its eco-system of smart office tools to help businesses seamlessly adapt to meet the demands of the hybrid working. The new MFPs, with speeds of 26ppm to 90ppm, offer users effortless connectivity and state-of-the-art security without compromising commitment to sustainability.

"Any device with an IP address connected to a corporate network represents a potential access point for cybercriminals to exploit. Attackers target MFPs and other internet of things (IoT) devices because they know these devices are often left unprotected," said Sorin Dediu, vice president of Products and Engineering at Bitdefender. "We are happy to partner with Sharp to help make its MFPs more secure and resilient, and better protect its customers from advanced threats."

Bitdefender is a recognized industry leader in threat prevention, detection and response, with its antimalware detection technology consistently achieving top performance results in independent, third-party tests including AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations.

*Supported Sharp models are:

BP-60C31/60C36/60C45

BP-70C31/70C36/70C45/70C55/70C65

BP-50C26/50C31/50C36/50C45/50C55/50C65

BP-55C26

BP-70M31/70M36/70M45/70M55/70M65

BP-50M26/50M31/50M36/50M45/50M55/50M65

BP-70M75/70M90

Requires optional BP-VD10 antivirus detection kit

About Sharp Europe

Sharp Europe enables small to large businesses and organisations to enhance performance and adapt for their workplaces of the future through a range of business technology products and services.

Headquartered in London, Sharp Europe serves customers in the private and public sectors, Education and Government, a portfolio ranging from printers and advanced flat screen technologies, collaboration platforms, through to IT services.

As part of Sharp Corporation, and with the backing of Foxconn, Sharp Europe is investing and leading the industry in new areas of technology that have the potential to change the world. It developed the world's first commercially available 8K monitor and in 2019 launched the world's first certified Windows collaboration display.

To find out more about how Sharp Europe is changing the future of work, please visit www.sharp.eu

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance, and ease of use to enterprise organizations and consumers. Guided by a vision to be the world's most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience. For more information, visit https://www.Bitdefender.com.

