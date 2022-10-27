Jones Day names 45 new partners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the 45 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2023.





"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Stephen J. Brogan, Managing Partner of Jones Day.

The full announcement is also available on Jones Day's website. The list follows.

Elsa Andrianifahanana - Labor & Employment, Chicago

Ryan D. Ball - Business & Tort Litigation, Irvine

- Business & Tort Litigation, Andrew J. Bentz - Government Regulation, Washington

- Government Regulation, Katherine M. Brockmeyer (Kate) - Antitrust & Competition Law, Washington

(Kate) - Antitrust & Competition Law, Katrina L.S. Caseldine - Business & Tort Litigation, Atlanta

- Business & Tort Litigation, David A. Ciarlo - Business & Tort Litigation, Los Angeles

- Business & Tort Litigation, Jeremy W. Cleveland - Financial Markets, Silicon Valley

- Financial Markets, Silicon Valley Michelle T. Della Guardia - Business & Tort Litigation, Miami

- Business & Tort Litigation, Ryan A. Doringo - Business & Tort Litigation, Cleveland

- Business & Tort Litigation, Cleveland Sarah D. Efronson - Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, New York

- Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, Amanda P. Ellison - Insurance Recovery, Los Angeles

- Insurance Recovery, Hannah E. Fregolle - Financial Markets, Chicago

- Financial Markets, Daniel N. French - Real Estate, Atlanta

- Real Estate, Lisa L. Furby - Intellectual Property, Chicago

- Intellectual Property, Menno Geusens - M&A, Amsterdam

Genna Ghaul - Business Restructuring & Reorganization, New York

- Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Simon P. Hansen - Business & Tort Litigation, Atlanta

- Business & Tort Litigation, Paul C. Hines - Global Disputes, San Francisco

- Global Disputes, Benjamin S. Jacobs (Ben) - Tax, New York

(Ben) - Tax, Corbin R. Kennelly - Financial Markets, Atlanta

- Financial Markets, Benjamin O. Lang - M&A, Tokyo

- M&A, Iván Martín-Barbón - Financial Markets, Madrid

Jordan M. Matthews - Investigations & White Collar Defense, Chicago

- Investigations & White Collar Defense, Thomas Miller - Financial Markets, London

- Financial Markets, Nicholas J. Morin (Nick) - Business Restructuring & Reorganization, New York

(Nick) - Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Megan Lacy Owen - Issues & Appeals, Washington

- Issues & Appeals, Joseph N. Parsons (Joe) - Business & Tort Litigation, Pittsburgh

(Joe) - Business & Tort Litigation, Melissa Lim Patterson - Business & Tort Litigation, Washington

- Business & Tort Litigation, Peter Petraro - Financial Markets, New York

- Financial Markets, Jennifer Plagman - Labor & Employment, Chicago

- Labor & Employment, Dan B. Prieto - Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Dallas

- Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Francesca Ravallese - M&A, Milan

- M&A, Kit Rockhill - Energy, Houston

- Energy, Ann T. Rossum - Business & Tort Litigation, Irvine

- Business & Tort Litigation, Amanda S. Rush - Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Dallas

- Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Armelle Sandrin-Deforge - Government Regulation, Paris

- Government Regulation, Kapri Saunders - Business & Tort Litigation, San Francisco

- Business & Tort Litigation, Elodie Simon - Government Regulation, Paris

- Government Regulation, Christopher Slack (Chris) - Private Equity, London

(Chris) - Private Equity, Eric Tung - Issues & Appeals, Los Angeles

- Issues & Appeals, Justin A. Walters - Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Miami

- Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Erika Whyte - State Attorney General Enforcement, Investigations & Litigation, Miami

- State Attorney General Enforcement, Investigations & Litigation, Koree B. Wooley - Labor & Employment, San Diego

- Labor & Employment, Yichen Wu - Antitrust & Competition Law, Beijing

- Antitrust & Competition Law, Kunyong Yang - Intellectual Property, San Diego

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 42 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

