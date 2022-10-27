FIRSTGROUP PLC

APPOINTMENT OF BROKERS

FirstGroup plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited and RBC Capital Markets as joint corporate brokers to the Company with immediate effect.

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

