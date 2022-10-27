Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Technisches Setup und Übernahmefantasie schüren Kursfeuer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
25.10.22
21:17 Uhr
1,270 Euro
+0,020
+1,60 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2601,28010:22
1,2601,28010:22
PR Newswire
27.10.2022 | 10:04
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Appointment of Brokers

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Appointment of Brokers

PR Newswire

London, October 26

FIRSTGROUP PLC
APPOINTMENT OF BROKERS

FirstGroup plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited and RBC Capital Markets as joint corporate brokers to the Company with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

FirstGroup: +44 20 7725 3354

Faisal Tabbah / Marianna Bowes

Liberum Capital Limited +44 20 3100 2000

Nicholas How / John Fishley

RBC Europe Limited +44 20 7653 4000

James Agnew / Jonathan Hardy / Jack Wood

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading private sector provider of public transport services. With £4.6 billion in revenue and more than 30,000 employees, our UK divisions transported nearly 1.5m passengers a day in the last financial year. First Bus is the second largest regional bus operator in the UK, serving two-thirds of the UK's 15 largest conurbations with a fleet of c.4,900 buses. First Rail is the UK's largest rail operator, with many years of experience running long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. We operate a fleet of c.3,800 rail vehicles through four management fee-based train operating companies (Avanti, GWR, SWR, TPE) and two open access routes (Hull Trains and Lumo). We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. Our businesses are at the heart of our communities and the essential services we provide are critical to delivering wider economic, social and environmental goals. We are formally committed to operating a zero-emission First Bus fleet by 2035 and to cease purchasing further diesel buses after 2022; and First Rail will help support the UK Government's goal to remove all diesel-only trains from service by 2040. In 2022 FirstGroup was named as one of the world's cleanest 200 public companies for the third consecutive year by sustainable business media group Corporate Knights in partnership with US not-for-profit organisation, As You Sow. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on Twitter.

FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.