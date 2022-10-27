The Vietnamese government has been working on a scheme to allow bilateral power purchase agreements (PPAs) since 2020. The start of the pilot scheme has been delayed and is now expected for the first quarter of 2023. The official program would launch in 2025.Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MIOT) aims to open up Vietnam's electricity market to bilateral power purchase agreements (PPAs) through a pilot scheme that would, for the first time, enable renewable energy generators to directly sell electricity to private off-takers under virtual or synthetic deals. Under current regulations, ...

