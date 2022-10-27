The "United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type (X-Ray Imaging Solutions, Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, CT Scanners, Others), By Mobility, By Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market is projected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period
The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for early-stage diagnoses of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population. Besides, growing technological advancements coupled with supportive government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure in the country are expected to drive the United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market.
The high demand for state-of-the-art imaging modalities to provide training across hospitals and universities is anticipated to positively impact the United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market. Additionally, rising awareness of advanced imaging technologies and widening scope of clinical applications are also fueling the market growth during the forecast period.
Moreover, increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations and the growing prevalence of age-related disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, arthritis, etc., are expected to boost the United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market. Inflating need for point-of-care imaging systems for better diagnosis of disorders and adoption of growth strategies by key market players are also anticipated to drive the United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market.
Furthermore, rising penetration of AI-enabled diagnostic services that enable quick diagnosis and predictive analysis are some factors supporting the market's growth. Escalating demand for cost-effective and early diagnoses of chronic and severe diseases accelerate the market growth in the forthcoming years.
The United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market is segmented into type, mobility, source, application, end-user, regional distribution, and Competitive Landscape. Based on type, the market is divided into x-ray imaging solutions, ultrasound systems, MRI systems, CT scanners, nuclear imaging solutions, mammography, and others.
X-ray imaging solutions held the largest share in the United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market, and the segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. Factors such as increasing adoption of interventional x-ray systems for image-guided surgeries and advances in C-arms are contributing to the segment growth.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market.
- Philips Medical Systems UK Limited
- GE Healthcare UK Limited
- Siemens Healthcare Limited
- Fujifilm Healthcare UK Limited
- Canon Medical Systems Limited
- Medtronic United Kingdom
- Hologic (UK) Limited
- Mindray UK Limited
- Micrima Limited
- Hitachi Medical Systems UK Limited
- United Imaging Healthcare Company Limited
- Nihon Kohden UK Limited
- Hill-Rom UK Limited
- MR Solutions Ltd.
