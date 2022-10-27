The "United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type (X-Ray Imaging Solutions, Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, CT Scanners, Others), By Mobility, By Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market is projected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period

The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for early-stage diagnoses of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population. Besides, growing technological advancements coupled with supportive government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure in the country are expected to drive the United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market.

The high demand for state-of-the-art imaging modalities to provide training across hospitals and universities is anticipated to positively impact the United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market. Additionally, rising awareness of advanced imaging technologies and widening scope of clinical applications are also fueling the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations and the growing prevalence of age-related disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, arthritis, etc., are expected to boost the United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market. Inflating need for point-of-care imaging systems for better diagnosis of disorders and adoption of growth strategies by key market players are also anticipated to drive the United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market.

Furthermore, rising penetration of AI-enabled diagnostic services that enable quick diagnosis and predictive analysis are some factors supporting the market's growth. Escalating demand for cost-effective and early diagnoses of chronic and severe diseases accelerate the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market is segmented into type, mobility, source, application, end-user, regional distribution, and Competitive Landscape. Based on type, the market is divided into x-ray imaging solutions, ultrasound systems, MRI systems, CT scanners, nuclear imaging solutions, mammography, and others.

X-ray imaging solutions held the largest share in the United Kingdom diagnostic imaging market, and the segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. Factors such as increasing adoption of interventional x-ray systems for image-guided surgeries and advances in C-arms are contributing to the segment growth.

Philips Medical Systems UK Limited

GE Healthcare UK Limited

Siemens Healthcare Limited

Fujifilm Healthcare UK Limited

Canon Medical Systems Limited

Medtronic United Kingdom

Hologic (UK) Limited

Mindray UK Limited

Micrima Limited

Hitachi Medical Systems UK Limited

United Imaging Healthcare Company Limited

Nihon Kohden UK Limited

Hill-Rom UK Limited

MR Solutions Ltd.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type:

X-Ray Imaging Solutions

Ultrasound Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Nuclear Imaging Solutions

Mammography

Others

United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Mobility:

Portable

Standalone

United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Source:

Domestic

Import

United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopaedics

Gastroenterology

Gynaecology

Others

United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market, By End User:

Hospitals Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Region:

London

Southeast

East Anglia

Scotland

Southwest

East Midlands

Yorkshire Humberside

