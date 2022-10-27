Portugal facility will serve as technology hub in Europe, focused on developing innovation with cloud, big data, and machine learning technology

Reltio, the leading cloud-native, SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) platform company, today formally announced the opening of its offices in Lisbon, Portugal with a ribbon-cutting celebration and office tour for local dignitaries. The new location will serve as the hub for technology innovation within the region. The Reltio team will be focused on helping companies accelerate the value of their data to maximize business impact. This has become increasingly important and critical, particularly in the current economic climate.

Data is the heart of business, and Reltio's modern MDM platform helps enterprises around the globe harness, connect, cleanse and unify in real time their multisource data into a single source of trusted information. Reltio proudly serves companies of all sizes, including 14 of the Fortune 100, and globally recognized customers such as Pfizer, L'Oréal, Xerox, CarMax, Takeda, and AstraZeneca -- all of which rely on the Reltio platform.

"The opening of our Lisbon location marks an important milestone in our strategic growth plans for serving the rapidly growing need for MDM among European enterprises. It also enables us to scale and support our customers and partners around the world," said Manish Sood, CEO, Founder and Chairman of Reltio.

The Portugal office is centrally located in the nation's capital at Av. José Malhoa 22 in Lisbon.

"When we decided to expand our global footprint and seek an office space in Europe, we determined that a location where technology and innovation is thriving was key. We chose Lisbon for Reltio's newest location as the city is passionate about building a vibrant hub of forward-thinking businesses and technology companies," added Sood.

This announcement comes at a time of rapid growth for Reltio. Reltio previously announced it secured $120 million in equity funding, at a $1.7 billion valuation. To date, Reltio has raised $237 million in total funding. In June, Reltio announced it had crossed the $100 million mark in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), a significant milestone driven by growing interest from enterprises across industries to adopt modern, cloud MDM solutions as part of their digital transformation strategies.

