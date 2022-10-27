Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022
WKN: A2H652 ISIN: US68750L1026 
27.10.22
08:02 Uhr
27,600 Euro
+0,800
+2,99 %
27.10.2022 | 12:04
Ørsted to present results for the first nine month of 2022 on 3 November

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted to present results for the first nine month of 2022 on 3 November 27-Oct-2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST

27.10.2022 11:30:32 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Ørsted will release its results for the first nine month of 2022 on Thursday, 3 November 2022. The results will be released at approx. 8:00 CET.

In connection with the presentation of the interim financial report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CET.

Dial in numbers for the earnings call:

Denmark: +45 82 33 31 94 US: +1 646 722 4902 UK: +44 333 300 9266

The earnings call can be followed live at Earnings call Q3 2022 (media-server.com)

Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com)

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig + 45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and Ørsted aims to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects it commissions from 2030 at the latest. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 7,292 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Ørsted to present results for the first nine month of 2022 on 3 November.pdf News Source: Ritzau

ISIN:      DK0060094928 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2022 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
