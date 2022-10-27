Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) ("Defiance" or the "Company") announces that the case initiated against the illegally and fraudulently transferred mineral concessions concerning its Tepal Project has been admitted for trial by a District Court in Michoacán, Mexico. An evidence hearing will be scheduled shortly.

It was further ordered to "stay" the mineral concessions until the trial concludes and a final judgment is rendered. This order protects Defiance from any attempt to dispose of the mineral concessions and preserves the matter of the trial.

The Mexican Mining Public Registry has been duly informed and notified of the above.

The aforementioned orders allow the early conclusion that District Court will eventually rule in favor of Defiance, restoring its rightful ownership of the Mining Concessions. Defiance has a substantial likelihood of success on the merits. Mexican Law, Mexican Precedents, and Mexican Courts are consistent in declaring null and void illegal transfers made fraudulently.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

Mr. George Cavey, P.Geo, V.P Exploration for Defiance Silver is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information concerning the Company's material mineral properties contained in this press release.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

Chairman of the Board

For more information, please contact: Investor Relations at +1 (604) 343-4677 or via email at info@defiancesilver.com .

www.defiancesilver.com

Suite 2900-550 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0A3

Canada

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Defiance Silver Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142029