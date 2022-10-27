Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO) (OTCQB: ESGLF) (FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold Global" or the "Company"), a clean technology innovator transforming the world's overabundance of waste into responsibly produced precious metals and critical materials, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase.

We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Juan Carlos Giron, Sr. Vice President will be presenting in the City Hall presentation room on Wednesday, November 9th at 4:20pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

See the following link for the latest news on EnviroGold Global's Hellyer Tailings Reprocessing Project:

EnviroGold Global Files NI 43-101 Technical Report Announcing US$ 350M in net, After-Tax Cash Flows, 66% After-Tax IRR for its Hellyer Tailings Reprocessing Project

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Further Information

Dr. Mark B. Thorpe

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 416 777 6720

Email: mark.thorpe@envirogoldglobal.com

Juan Carlos Giron Jr.

Sr. Vice President

Telephone: +1 416 777 6720

Email: juan.giron@envirogoldglobal.com

Website: www.EnviroGoldGlobal.com

