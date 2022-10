Researchers from Germany have designed a tandem perovskite silicon PV cell that reportedly has lower reflection losses and improved open-circuit voltage. They demonstrated a device with submicrometre-periodic nanotextures and an improved back-reflector design.A research group led by German research institute Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin für Materialien und Energie GmbH has demonstrated a tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell based on submicrometre-periodic nanotextures and an improved back-reflector design. In the study "Nano-optical designs for high-efficiency monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...