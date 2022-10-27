AVer and Lenovo create Microsoft Teams certified solution for hybrid meeting connectivity

AVer Europe, an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announces a technology collaboration with Lenovo to streamline hybrid meeting room connectivity.

The plug-and-play solution bundles are certified for Microsoft Teams to offer seamless, global collaboration between business meeting spaces and remote offices. The hybrid room-ready solution includes the Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Controller and two camera options for different room sizes, as VB130 (small rooms) and VC520 Pro2 (medium to large rooms).

AVer's VB130 is a compact 4K video all-in-one soundbar with wide angle camera and beamforming microphone array with AI that delivers Audio Tracking, Audio Fence and Auto tracking functionality to enjoy the best experience of a totally hands-free meeting in small spaces.

The VC520 Pro2 is a premium conferencing system ideal for medium to large meeting rooms. The solution is equipped with a 24X total zoom (12X optical 2X digital), advanced AVer SmartFrame, single USB installation for audio and video, and an expandable speakerphone solution, supporting either up to three speakerphones or a speakerphone plus four individual microphones to make VC520 Pro2 an ideal videoconference system for large spaces. The VB130 and VC520 Pro2 allows third party integration via VISCA over IP for control simplification and advanced operation from control panels or intelligent buttons.

In addition to the above, the Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Controller seamlessly integrates with other AVer camera solutions, such as the VB342Pro and PTC310UV2 Auto Tracking camera, that are currently deployed in multiple universities and large auditoriums across Europe.

Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe says:

"The collaboration between AVer and Lenovo provides an unprecedented Pro-AV solution for business. The certification of the room-ready bundle by Microsoft for MS Teams underpins its suitability in helping businesses to work more efficiently by offering seamless hybrid meeting functionality.

Shannon MacKay, General Manager of Worldwide Smart Collaboration Business, Lenovo says:

"We developed the ThinkSmart Core as a modular room kit for meeting spaces that enables flexibility and scalability to deliver high performance. Today's work-or-learn-from-anywhere world needs collaboration solutions that empower and inspire participants no matter where they are. Lenovo will continue innovating to meet customers' evolving demands for solutions in hybrid scenarios."

AVer's camera solutions and Lenovo's ThinkSmart Core Controller enable plug-and-play connectivity for Microsoft Teams. AVer's technology collaboration will provide users with another layer of seamless technology to increase meeting efficiency and participant engagement. AVer's solutions establish a safe collaboration culture in any organisation and make productivity and engagement higher for all meeting attendees, even the remote ones.

To learn more about AVer Europe, please visit avereurope.com. Keep up with the latest news from AVer on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005575/en/

Contacts:

AVer Europe Press Contact

Michael Bull/Carys Geer

brookscomm

michael@brookscomm.com

carys@brookscomm.com