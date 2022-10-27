Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Aventura Group AB receives observation status (525/22)

On August 19, 2022, Aventura Group AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the then chairman of the Company's board of directors had given notice of his resignation by August 31, 2022, resulting in a majority of the board members serving on the Company's senior management in violation of item 2.3.8 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if special circumstances exist that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Aventura Group AB(AVENT B, ISIN code SE0015961438, order book ID 226477) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50