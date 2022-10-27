Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022
STRONG BUY! Technisches Setup und Übernahmefantasie schüren Kursfeuer!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Aventura Group AB receives observation status (525/22)

On August 19, 2022, Aventura Group AB (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that the then chairman of the Company's board of directors had
given notice of his resignation by August 31, 2022, resulting in a majority of
the board members serving on the Company's senior management in violation of
item 2.3.8 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if special circumstances exist that result in
substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Aventura Group AB(AVENT B, ISIN code SE0015961438, order book ID 226477) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50
