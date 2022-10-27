Critical Elements Lithium Corporation: Critical Elements Lithium Discovers New Lithium-Tantalum Showings With up to 2.08% Li

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report the discovery of new Lithium-Tantalum pegmatite ("LCT pegmatite") trends with positive prospecting sampling results on the Duval (Table 1), Lemare (Table 2) and Rose Lithium-Tantalum ("Rose") properties (Table 3) and the results from the summer drilling program on the Lac Pivert pegmatite showing (Table 4) and JR showing (Table 5) on the Rose property.

Summer 2022 Prospecting Results

During summer 2022, Critical Elements conducted a prospecting program over several areas of the Corporation's Nemaska belt property portfolio. Prior to the prospecting campaign, EarthLabs, through its GoldSpot Discoveries division, generated and ranked LCT pegmatite targets using its in-house "SmartTarget" methodology that combines both expert-driven and machine-learning data-driven targeting approaches. The objective of the field program was the identification of new pegmatite bodies using systematic rock geochemical sampling of all pegmatite bodies to refine the geological interpretation of the properties for further exploration work.

A total of 817 rock samples were collected during the exploration campaign. The prospecting revealed a new two-kilometre-long trend of white pegmatite on the Corporation's 100% owned Duval property that hosts several lithium, cesium and tantalum anomalies, including 0.62% Li2O, 0.17% Li2O, 464 ppm Ta2O5, 321 ppm Cs in grab samples, and 2.08% Li2O (Table 1) in an angular pegmatite boulder that may have been transported one kilometre from the main discoveries during glaciation (Table 1 and Figure 1). These mineralized pegmatites are spatially associated with mafic volcanics along an interpreted regional-scale shear zone that borders the Nemiscau Belt, in a similar geological setting that extends to the Whabouchi lithium deposit, three kilometres off the claims to the north-east (Figure 4). These results show the potential of the Corporation's Nemaska trend properties. The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades of the mineralization in the pegmatites.

Sample results confirming the extension of the LCT pegmatite trend on the Lemare property have also been received. These results extend the strike potential for future drilling on the Lemare property (Table 2 and Figure 2). The LCT pegmatite trend on the Lemare property now has a potential strike length of over 5 kilometres. Additional drilling on this potential strike extension is planned in early 2023.

On the Rose Property, the Corporation has identified a new LCT pegmatite body north of the Lac Pivert showing. This new LCT pegmatite had grab samples reporting 1.04% Li2O and 244 ppm Ta205 and 0.92% Li20 and 269 ppm Ta2O5. (Table 3 and Figure 3).

Table 1: Selected Duval and Valiquette Sample results

Property Sample UTM NAD 83 ZN18 Li2O T a2O5 Cs number Easting Northing (%) (ppm) (ppm) Valiquette E073456 433436 5719194 0.00 69 1 Duval E073464 434666 5719893 0.01 183 15 Duval B565166 438458 5723314 0.11 1 40 Duval B565167 438612 5723304 0.00 464 34 Duval B565177 438627 5723180 0.09 66 51 Duval E073303 438624 5723083 0.02 59 48 Duval E073304 438524 5723096 0.03 65 42 Duval E073306 438518 5723090 0.02 60 44 Duval E073307 438494 5723032 0.01 73 33 Duval E073321 437590 5722597 2.08 100 15 Duval E073324 437360 5722449 0.01 183 4 Duval E074514 438824 5723594 0.62 73 82 Duval E074515 438574 5723431 0.17 147 321

Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not to represent average grades of the pegmatite.

All samples are grabs except E073321 which is an angular boulder.

Figure 1: Duval and Valiquette Projects Sample Location Map

Table 2: Selected Lemare Sample Results

Property Sample UTM NAD 83 ZN18 Li2O T a2O5 Cs number Easting Northing (%) (ppm) (ppm) Lemare B565764 466651 5731294 0.11 0 10 Lemare E073359 466651 5731269 0.38 15 46 Lemare E073452 464832 5733057 0.00 208 51 Lemare E146557 472900 5735795 0.01 159 46 Lemare E146571 475580 5736686 0.01 183 97 Lemare E146585 471213 5734241 1.75 18 56 Lemare E146586 471723 5734472 0.88 244 24 Lemare E146668 473120 5735352 0.01 208 9 Lemare E146671 472973 5735119 0.01 65 4 Lemare E146675 472367 5734697 0.01 220 11 Lemare E146681 471900 5734559 0.02 134 30 Lemare E146697 471821 5734528 0.11 15 24 Lemare E146784 470532 5733750 0.00 256 1 Lemare E146787 470806 5733917 0.04 85 128 Lemare E146788 470796 5733947 1.14 62 50 Lemare E146789 470831 5733973 0.02 134 36 Lemare E146791 470852 5733992 0.11 708 490 Lemare E146792 470863 5734005 0.04 38 >500* Lemare E147107 471635 5734466 0.96 98 67

Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not to represent average grades of the pegmatite.

Figure 2: Lemare Project Sample Location Map

Table 3: Rose Sample Results

Property Sample UTM NAD 83 ZN18 Li2O T a2O5 Cs number Easting Northing (%) (ppm) (ppm) Rose E146502 423105 5767711 0.92 269 75 Rose E146503 423106 5767714 1.04 244 84

Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not to represent average grades of the pegmatite.

Figure 3: Lac Pivert (Rose Property) Sample Location Map

Figure 4: Nemaska Belt Portfolio Sample Location Map with Sample Highlights

*2.08% Li2O (Table 1) in an angular pegmatite boulder one kilometre glacial downstream from the main in-place discoveries.

Summer 2022 Diamond Drill Results - Lac Pivert (Rose Property)

The Lac Pivert pegmatite showing on the Rose property is located 3.5 kilometres North-West of the flagship Rose Lithium-Tantalum deposit. The Lac Pivert showing has a lateral extent of approximately 300 metres and remains open in all directions. Eight drill holes totaling 1,119 metres were completed during the summer exploration program. Seven of these holes intersected lithium-tantalum bearing pegmatite (Table 4 and Figure 5). The true thickness of the drill intersections is not known at this time.

Selected drill intersection highlights include:

LP-22-05: 0.9 % Li2O and 40 ppm Ta2O5 over 6.4 m

LP-22-06: 0.6 % Li2O and 49 ppm Ta2O5 over 8.5 m

LP-22-07: 1.3 % Li2O and 106 ppm Ta2O5 over 2.1 m, and

0.7 % Li2O and 66 ppm Ta2O5 over 3.8 m

Table 4: Drill results Lac Pivert drilling

Hole # UTM NAD 83 ZN18 Length Azimuth Dip From To Interval Li2O T a2O5 Easting Northing (m) (°) (°) (m) (m) (m) (%) (ppm) LP-22-01 422860 5766670 102 225 -48.6 3.40 11.70 8.30 0.41 27 including 3.40 5.50 2.10 0.95 24 LP-22-02 422860 5766670 111 225 -70.2 3.00 4.20 1.20 1.16 53 10.10 11.80 1.70 1.22 75 LP-22-03 422914 5766657 204 225 -53.4 21.60 22.60 1.00 0.25 72 35.70 37.70 2.00 0.82 131 110.50 115.40 4.90 0.54 61 154.40 155.70 1.30 0.23 40 LP-22-04 422914 5766657 210 225 -75.1 No significant intersections LP-22-05 423000 5766610 132 225 -46.5 36.10 37.30 1.20 0.51 97 47.30 48.60 1.30 0.67 98 100.80 107.20 6.40 0.86 76 LP-22-06 423029 5766569 153 225 -54.1 30.80 31.70 0.90 0.37 69 43.50 46.30 2.80 0.36 78 82.20 90.70 8.50 0.64 49 including 88.20 90.00 1.80 1.52 60 LP-22-07 423065 5766540 120 225 -52.5 13.90 16.00 2.10 1.30 106 19.90 20.80 0.90 0.74 84 70.00 73.80 3.80 0.71 66 76.00 77.30 1.30 0.76 52 LP-22-08 423100 5766500 87 225 -52.5 25.80 27.50 1.70 1.33 123

* Length along the core.

Figure 5: Drill results of Lac Pivert Area (Rose Property)

The JR showing is located approximately one kilometre North-East of the Rose deposit. A total of 11 diamond drill holes have been completed totaling 1,140 metres. Ten of these holes intersected lithium-tantalum bearing pegmatite all hosted by pegmatite dykes (Table 5 and Figure 6). The true thickness of the intersections is not known at this time.

Selected drill intersections include:

JR-22-10: 0.9 % Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 over 6.0 m, and 0.3 % Li2O and 144 ppm Ta2O5 over 3.8 m

JR-22-11: 0.2 % Li2O and 109 ppm Ta2O5 over 10.0 m

Table 5: Drill results of JR area

Hole # UTM NAD 83 ZN18 Length Azimuth Dip From To Interval Li2O T a2O5 Easting Northing (m) (°) (°) (m) (m) (m) (%) (ppm) JR-22-01 421260 5764660 102 210 -61.2 47.8 49.0 1.2 0.00 256 JR-22-02 421260 5764760 111 210 -59.5 96.1 97.3 1.2 0.00 159 JR-22-03 421260 5764860 102 210 -59.9 No significant value JR-22-04 421360 5764860 111 210 -59.6 16.7 18.8 2.1 0.00 231 JR-22-05 421460 5764660 105 210 -59.9 29.3 35.2 5.9 0.76 132 78.2 78.9 0.7 0.01 159 85.1 85.8 0.7 0.01 220 JR-22-06 421460 5764760 102 210 -60.0 62.7 67.5 4.8 0.05 92 JR-22-07 421460 5764860 102 210 -59.5 86.0 87.4 1.4 0.74 115 JR-22-08 421560 5764860 99 210 -57.2 96.8 97.4 0.6 0.01 121 JR-22-09 421560 5764760 102 210 -60.2 56.6 58.0 1.4 0.01 155 63.3 68.8 5.5 0.00 85 JR-22-10 421545 5764643 102 210 -60.2 34.9 40.9 6.0 0.90 147 77.1 80.9 3.8 0.26 144 JR-22-11 421660 5764560 201 115 -49.9 28.5 38.5 10.0 0.16 109 87.0 91.3 4.3 0.43 117 116.3 118.7 2.4 0.02 155

* Length along the core

Figure 6: JR Showing Drill results

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one-half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates, standards and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The core and chip rock samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm. All samples are analyzed using four acid ICP-MS-61, with full analysis for 47 elements. Value over 10,000 ppm Li were re-assays using Li-OG-63 (ore grade Li) and value over 100 ppm Ta2O5 were re-assays using Ta-XRF05 (Ta trace level XRF analysis).

Qualified persons

François Gagnon, P. Geo., Senior Exploration Geologist of the Corporation, and Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has prepared and reviewed the content of this press release.

Corporate update

At its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on September 13, 2022, the shareholders of the Corporation, by a disinterested shareholders' vote, approved a new equity incentive compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan") to replace the Corporation's prior stock option plan. The Omnibus Plan provides Critical Elements with a variety of security-related mechanisms to attract, retain, and motivate qualified directors, officers, employees, management company employees (as such term is defined in the Omnibus Plan) and consultants. The purpose of the Omnibus Plan is to align the interests of directors, officers, employees, management company employees, and consultants with the interests of shareholders and the long-term goals and success of the Corporation. The Omnibus Plan will enable and encourage such directors, officers, employees, management company employees and consultants to acquire common shares as long-term investments and proprietary interests in Critical Elements.

The Omnibus Plan includes a fixed plan permitting 41,462,480 common shares to be reserved for grants of stock options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units. This represents 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation at the time of the effective date of the Omnibus Plan. The Omnibus Plan is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange's final approval.

A summary of the Omnibus Plan can be found in the management information circular dated August 9, 2022 (the "Circular"), filed under Critical Elements' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Omnibus Plan, in its entirety, is also attached as Schedule "B" to the Circular.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high purity Rose lithium project in Québec. Rose is the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 700 square kilometers. On June 13th, 2022, the Corporation announced results of a feasibility study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 82.4%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$1.9 B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 93% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government; The Corporation is working to obtain similar approval under the Québec environmental assessment process. The Corporation also has a good, formalized relationship with the Cree Nation.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Laperrière

Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

514-817-1119

plaperriere@cecorp.ca

www.cecorp.ca

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.

Chief Executive Officer

819-354-5146

jslavallee@cecorp.ca

www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the results and completion of the 2022 exploration program (including the potential of the Corporation's Nemaska trend properties) and its related objectives. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: final and complete results of the Corporation's 2022 exploration program and effects on the Corporation's stated objectives, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended May 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722601/Critical-Elements-Lithium-Discovers-New-Lithium-Tantalum-Showings-With-up-to-208-Li2O-and-708-ppm-Ta2O5