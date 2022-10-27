The world's largest Psychedelic Medicine Business Event

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Dr Jonathan M. Fields, Founder of Integrative Medicine US & Co-Founder of CR8 Health, is speaking at Wonderland, the largest psychedelic medicine business event held to date, on the topic of "Functional Mushrooms and the Gut-Brain Axis" at 10am EST November 3, 2022.

At Wonderland, Dr. Fields will be making a presentation on the 5,000 year old history of herbal medicine in the East, philosophy, and use of functional mushrooms for mental health and wellness. In addition to speaking, he will be displaying some of his paintings and personal artwork in the gallery space. The conference will be attended by leaders, scientists, researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, therapists, patients and government officials who are interested in psychedelic medicine.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, Dr. Fields says, "As a master herbalist, it's an absolute honor to be included at such a prestigious event and share a different perspective on the use of mushrooms as medicine. Although my background is not in psychedelics, mental health is one of my specialties and I've been following the growing body of research very closely over the years. The overwhelming positive results to some of the studies are mind blowing. I look forward to the day when my patients can have more freedom to choose which medicines are most effective for them. Overall, the safety of psychedelics in a clinical setting is not an issue and they are tolerated well, with little to no side effects. This is not something we can say for the conventional treatments that are currently being offered."

About Dr. Jonathan M. Fields, DAOM

Dr. Fields is a renowned integrative medicine practitioner, martial & visual artist, author and speaker. He owns two clinics in South Florida, where he specializes in: acupuncture, functional medicine, herbs, prp, stem cells and IV therapy. He holds a Doctorate & Masters of Acupuncture & Eastern Medicine, a Bachelors in Health Sciences and 4 National Board Certifications. He's lectured at Universities, Fortune 500 companies, trauma centers, works with pro athletes, and formulated for publicly traded companies.

About Integrative Medicine US & CR8 Health

Integrative Medicine US is a functional medicine and acupuncture clinic in Coral Springs, Florida. It was founded by Dr. Jonathan Fields in 2017 and currently treats upwards of 100 patients per week for pain, autoimmune, digestive and women's health issues. CR8 Health was founded by brothers, Dr. Nadav Fields, an internal medicine hospitalist that is also board certified in obesity medicine, and Dr. Jonathan Fields. The clinic is located in Boca Raton and focuses on anti-aging and wellness. In addition to the functional medicine and acupuncture, they offer: peptides, bioidentical hormones, medical weight loss, PRP, and a number of aesthetic procedures like: skin tightening, resurfacing, rejuvenation etc.

About Wonderland

After a successful year of over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences, including Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass series, Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues. Wonderland: Miami will be for many the first time the industry has come together in person. We can't wait to welcome you to Miami to see what we have created.

About Microdose

Microdose is your guide to the business of psychedelics. We distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine. We are the largest media company in the space.

We have organized and hosted over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences. At this point, our Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass conferences have hosted 400+ speakers and 60+ sponsors, welcoming 14K+ people from 140+ countries around the world.

