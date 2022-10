SNDL Inc's Outlook Is Bullish on Raft of AcquisitionsThere are sin stocks from the cannabis industry and there are sin stocks from the alcohol industry. Then there's SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL), which is in both sectors. In fact, the company's goal is to become the largest private-sector distributor of both liquor and marijuana in Canada-and it's well on its way..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...