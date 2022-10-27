Athena Gold Corporation: Athena Gold Commences Drill Program to Further Delineate Shallow High-grade Gold Intercept from Discovery Hole DB-23

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the Company's fall 2022 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program consisting of six (6) angle holes for an estimated 2,000 feet (610 meters) at its Excelsior Springs Project ("Excelsior Springs" or "Project"), located approximately 45 miles southwest of Goldfield in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management approved the permit for further drilling earlier this month.

John Power, President and CEO of Athena, said, "The first three proposed holes are focused on further delineating the mineralized zone around the intercept in our discovery hole DB-23, this hole drilled in our spring 2022 RC drill program, contained 110 feet (34 meters) of 5.2 g/t Au and 8.9 g/t Ag, the best drill hole intercept in the history of the project." Power continued "Our next three proposed holes will be testing other high priority drill targets to follow up on historic drill intercepts that also had significant Grade x Thickness ("GT") products. This program should provide invaluable data as we further explore and develop the Project. Excelsior Springs is emerging as one of the best advanced gold exploration projects in Nevada."

RC Drill Program commenced on October 26, 2022 at Excelsior Springs Project, Nevada

DB-23 Area

Proposed Holes 1-3 will target east, west and up-dip from high grade gold intercept in hole DB-23 (see news release dated June 29, 2022), which started at 140 feet (43 meters) deep and contained 110 feet (34 meters) of 5.2 g/t Au and 8.9 g/t Ag, including 55 feet (17 meters) of 10.0 g/t Au and 17.3 g/t Ag, and 35 feet (11 meters) of 15.3 g/t Au and 26.5 g/t Ag.

DB-23 contained the highest-grade intercept of more than 20 feet thick at the Project and its Grade x Thickness ("GT") product of 566 is twice as large as the next highest GT on the Project. In addition, DB-23 is open up and down dip and untested for potential strike length extensions of at least 450 feet (137 meters) to the west and more than 1,000 feet (305 meters) to the east.

East Buster Area

Proposed Hole 4 will test up dip from a 110 feet (34 meters) intercept in EX-2 averaging

2.7 g/t Au from 230 (70 meters) to 340 feet (140 meters) and the second-best GT of 299.9 on the Project. Hole 4 will also be drilled approximately 100 feet (30 meters) below a surface sample reported at 30 feet (10 meters) of 3.1 g/t Au.

Proposed Hole 5 will test down dip from a 90 ft (27 meters) intercept in 88-06 averaging 2.5 g/t Au from 0 to 90 ft (27 meters), which is the third best GT at 223.92 on the Project. Hole 5 will also test downdip from the 110 ft (34 meters) intercept of 2.7 g/t Au in EX-2 discussed in Hole 4 above.

Proposed Hole 6 will test up dip from intercepts in EX-15 of 35 ft (11 meters) of 0.74 g/t Au from 15 to 35 ft, 100 ft (30 meters) of 0.87 from 65 (20 meters) to 165 (50 meters) and 40 ft (12 meters) of 0.94 from 185 (56 meters) to 225 ft (69 meters) as well an intercept from 0 to 125 feet (38 meters) averaging 0.93 g/t Au in hole 88-08. Total GT's are 138.72 in EX-15 and 116.63 in 88-08.

*The grades of EX-2, EX-15, 88-06 and 88-08 are considered to be historical in nature, should not be relied upon, and are provided only for historical context regarding exploration at the property. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate the information provided by these holes.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Procedures are being implemented to assure Quality Assurance Quality Control (QAQC) of drill hole assaying at an ISO Accredited assay laboratory in Reno. All 5-footdrill hole samples are being securely stored for shipment, with chain of custody documentation through delivery to the lab. Mineralized commercial reference standards and coarse blank standards are being inserted every 20th sample in sequence to assure acceptable levels of confidence of the drill hole assays. When laboratory reports of the assays are received, QAQC protocols are immediately augmented to ensure the precision and accuracy of the drill hole assays.

As the Project advances, additional QAQC measures will be implemented including selected duplicate check assaying on pulps and coarse rejects at a second accredited assay laboratory.

Qualified Person

Donald G. Strachan, Certified Professional Geologist (CPG #10376 AIPG), is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of this press release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Strachan is independent of the Company and was responsible for the site management and technical aspects of Athena's Spring 2022 drill program and the current Fall 2022 drill program.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on the Project.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

