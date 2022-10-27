MIDRAND, South Africa & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MiX Telematics Limited ("MiX Telematics" or the "Company") (NYSE: MIXT, JSE: MIX), a leading global Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") provider of connected fleet management solutions, today announced financial results, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended September 30, 2022.

Management Commentary

"In Q2, we delivered solid results and further positioned MiX to take full advantage of the growing demand for cloud-based telematics solutions," said CEO Stefan Joselowitz. "We organically added 38,300 subscribers to our platform, a quarterly record. We also completed our acquisition of Trimble's FSM business, which added 38,000 subscribers and $10.6 million of ARR to our USA business and serves to significantly expand our footprint outside of the energy sector in that geography. These are notable milestones as we execute on our dual-pronged organic growth and M&A strategy.

"For the second half of the fiscal year, in addition to maintaining our growth trajectory, we plan to continue to execute on ongoing cost savings initiatives and working-capital optimization, to improve operating margins and cash generation."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Subscription Revenues: Subscription revenues were $30.7 million, compared to $30.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The FSM business acquired on September 2, 2022 contributed $0.9 million to the subscription revenues for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Subscription revenues increased by 10.1% on a constant currency basis, year over year. 3% of this increase is attributable to the FSM business acquisition. During the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company's subscriber base increased by a net 76,300 subscribers. The group reported record organic net subscriber growth of 38,300 subscribers with contributions across all solution categories. 38,000 subscribers were added by MiX Telematics North America Inc. from the acquired FSM business. Refer below for additional information regarding the acquisition. Subscription revenues represented 87.1% of total revenues during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

The majority of the Company's revenues and subscription revenues are derived from currencies other than the U.S. Dollar. Accordingly, the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar against these currencies (in particular against the South African Rand) following continued currency volatility, has negatively impacted the Company's revenue and subscription revenues reported in U.S. Dollars. Compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the South African Rand weakened by 16% against the U.S. Dollar. The Rand/U.S. Dollar exchange rate averaged R17.01 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to an average of R14.62 during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The impact of translating foreign currencies to U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 led to a 10.7% decrease in reported U.S. Dollar subscription revenues.

Total Revenues: Total revenues were $35.3 million, compared to $36.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Total revenues increased by 8.4% on a constant currency basis, year over year. Hardware and other revenues were $4.6 million, a decrease of 12.1%, compared to $5.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Hardware and other revenues decreased by 1.7% on a constant currency basis, year over year.

The impact of translating foreign currencies to U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 led to a 10.7% decrease in reported U.S. Dollar revenues.

Gross Margin: Gross profit was $22.1 million, compared to $23.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Gross profit margin was 62.7%, compared to 63.7% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The subscription revenue margin during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 67.9%, compared to 70.2% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Income From Operations: Income from operations was $1.5 million, compared to $3.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating income margin was 4.2%, compared to 10.3% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating expenses of $20.6 million increased by $1.4 million, or 7.2%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The increase in operating expenses was mainly due to acquisition-related costs of $0.8 million and also included a $0.2 million increase in sales and marketing investments.

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share: Net loss was $1.2 million, compared to net income of $1.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. During the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, net income included a net foreign exchange gain of $0.7 million before tax and a $2.0 million charge from the income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains (which includes a $1.8 million deferred tax charge on a U.S. Dollar intercompany loan between MiX Telematics and MiX Telematics Investments Proprietary Limited ("MiX Investments"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as well as a $0.2 million deferred tax charge on other foreign exchange gains). During the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, net income included a net foreign exchange gain of $0.1 million before tax and a $1.1 million charge from the income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains (which includes a $0.9 million deferred tax charge on a U.S. Dollar intercompany loan between MiX Telematics and MiX Investments, as well as a $0.2 million deferred tax charge on other foreign exchange gains).

Earnings per diluted ordinary share was negative 0.2 U.S. cents, compared to positive 0.2 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the calculation was based on diluted weighted average ordinary shares in issue of 555.7 million compared to 565.6 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares in issue during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. On a ratio of 25 ordinary shares to one American Depositary Share ("ADS"), earnings per diluted ADS were negative 5 U.S. cents compared to positive 6 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: The Company's effective tax rate was 161.5%, compared to 65.7% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Adjusted effective tax rate, a non-GAAP measure which excludes the impact of net foreign exchange losses and gains net of tax and acquisition-related costs, is the tax rate used in determining adjusted net income below. Adjusted effective tax rate was 63.4% compared to 38.6% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $6.0 million, compared to $7.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 17.0%, compared to 21.9% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share: Adjusted net income was $0.8 million, compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted ordinary share was 0.1 U.S. cents, compared to 0.4 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. At a ratio of 25 ordinary shares to one ADS, the adjusted net income per diluted ADS was 3 U.S. cents compared to 10 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Cash Flow: At September 30, 2022, the Company had $19.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $33.7 million at March 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $2.3 million compared to $5.9 million net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The Company invested $7.4 million in capital expenditures (including investments in in-vehicle devices of $5.8 million), leading to negative free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, of $5.1 million in the quarter. The Company generated negative free cash flow of $3.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 when the Company invested $9.1 million in capital expenditures (including investments in in-vehicle devices of $6.8 million).

Net cash used in investing activities for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $17.7 million, which includes $3.7 million paid by MiX Telematics North America for the acquisition of Trimble's FSM business, compared to $13.4 million net cash used in investing activities for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to $4.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $2.3 million used during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The cash from financing activities during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 mainly consisted of short-term debt facilities utilized of $6.3 million, offset by dividends paid of $1.3 million and ordinary shares repurchased of $0.1 million. The cash used in financing activities during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 consisted of dividends paid of $1.5 million and repayment of facilities of $0.8 million.

During the quarter, the South African Rand weakened against the U.S. Dollar from R16.15 at June 30, 2022 to R17.98 at September 30, 2022 and as a result, cash decreased by $1.3 million due to foreign exchange losses.

Quarterly Dividend

The last dividend payment of 4 South African cents (0.2 U.S. cents) per ordinary share and 1 South African Rand (6 U.S. cents) per ADS was paid on September 1, 2022 to ADS holders on record on August 19, 2022. A dividend of 4 South African cents per ordinary share and 1 South African Rand per ADS will be paid on December 1, 2022 to ADS holders on record as of the close of business on November 18, 2022.

The details with respect to the dividends declared for holders of our ADSs are as follows:

Ex dividend on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Thursday, November 17, 2022 Record date Friday, November 18, 2022 Approximate date of currency conversion Monday, November 21, 2022 Approximate dividend payment date Thursday, December 1, 2022

Share Repurchases

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company repurchased 328,228 ordinary shares on the open market at prevailing market prices, for a total consideration of $0.1 million.

About MiX Telematics Limited

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to over 914,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The Company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet value-added resellers worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.

Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control including, without limitation:

the ongoing effects and economic impact of COVID-19 or any other pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial conditions as well as the impact on our customer's ability to meet their financial obligations, are highly uncertain and difficult to predict;

our ability to attract, sell to and retain customers;

our ability to improve our growth strategies successfully, including our ability to increase sales to existing customers;

our ability to adapt to rapid technological change in our industry and the use of artificial intelligence;

competition from industry consolidation and new entrants into the industry;

loss of key personnel or our failure to attract, train and retain other highly qualified personnel;

our ability to integrate any businesses we acquire;

the introduction of new solutions and international expansion;

the impact of the global component shortage and supply chain disruptions;

our dependence on key suppliers and vendors to manufacture our hardware;

our dependence on our network of dealers and distributors to sell our solutions;

our ability to navigate and adapt in adverse global economic and market conditions;

businesses may not continue to adopt fleet management solutions;

our future business and system development, results of operations and financial condition;

expected changes in our profitability and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of our revenue;

changes in the practices of insurance companies;

the impact of laws and regulations relating to the Internet and data privacy;

our ability to ensure compliance with export laws, customs and import regulations, economic sanctions and Export Administration Regulations;

our ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary technologies and address any infringement claims;

our ability to defend ourselves from litigation or administrative proceedings relating to labor, regulatory, tax or similar issues;

significant disruption in service on, or security breaches of, our websites or computer systems;

our dependence on third-party technology;

fluctuations in the value of the South African Rand;

economic, social, political, labor and other conditions and developments in South Africa and globally;

our ability to issue securities and access the capital markets in the future; and

other risks set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release and expressly disclaim any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow and constant currency, which are non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses these measures, please see Annexure A titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics". A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP is provided in Annexure A.

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,738 $ 19,668 Restricted cash 981 745 Accounts receivables, net 25,092 25,468 Inventory, net 3,356 4,338 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,463 12,601 Total current assets 74,630 62,820 Property, plant and equipment, net 32,274 33,639 Goodwill 44,434 38,327 Intangible assets, net 20,460 22,955 Deferred tax assets 3,768 2,472 Other assets 4,988 5,569 Total assets $ 180,554 $ 165,782 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 5,597 $ 11,989 Accounts payables 8,052 5,143 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,610 19,161 Contingent consideration — 3,108 Deferred revenue 6,692 5,878 Income taxes payable 590 319 Total current liabilities 40,541 45,598 Deferred tax liabilities 8,972 11,071 Contingent consideration — 965 Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,344 3,356 Total liabilities 53,857 60,990 Stockholders' equity: MiX Telematics Limited stockholders' equity Preference shares: 100 million shares authorized but not issued — — Ordinary shares: 605.2 million and 605.9 million no-par value shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively 64,390 64,283 Less treasury stock at cost: 53.8 million shares as of March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 (17,315 ) (17,315 ) Retained earnings 79,709 76,469 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,909 (14,700 ) Additional paid-in capital (4,001 ) (3,950 ) Total MiX Telematics Limited stockholders' equity 126,692 104,787 Non-controlling interest 5 5 Total stockholders' equity 126,697 104,792 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 180,554 $ 165,782

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenue Subscription $ 30,885 $ 30,700 $ 61,975 $ 61,663 Hardware and other 5,189 4,562 8,997 8,658 Total revenue 36,074 35,262 70,972 70,321 Cost of revenue Subscription 9,219 9,852 18,346 19,905 Hardware and other 3,887 3,308 6,803 6,581 Total cost of revenue 13,106 13,160 25,149 26,486 Gross profit 22,968 22,102 45,823 43,835 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 3,872 4,053 7,384 8,385 Administration and other 15,366 16,572 30,373 31,547 Total operating expenses 19,238 20,625 37,757 39,932 Income from operations 3,730 1,477 8,066 3,903 Other income 199 708 64 1,607 Net interest (expense)/income (141 ) (223 ) (219 ) 264 Income before income tax expense 3,788 1,962 7,911 5,774 Income tax expense 2,489 3,168 3,081 6,302 Net income/(loss) 1,299 (1,206 ) 4,830 (528 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — Net income/(loss) attributable to MiX Telematics Limited $ 1,299 $ (1,206 ) $ 4,830 $ (528 ) Net income/(loss) per ordinary share: Basic $ 0.002 $ (0.002 ) $ 0.009 $ (0.001 ) Diluted $ 0.002 $ (0.002 ) $ 0.009 $ (0.001 ) Net income/(loss) per American Depositary Share: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.02 ) Ordinary shares: Weighted average 552,386 552,210 552,124 551,792 Diluted weighted average 565,622 555,661 565,322 556,206 American Depositary Shares: Weighted average 22,095 22,088 22,085 22,072 Diluted weighted average 22,625 22,226 22,613 22,248

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Cash generated from operations $ 14,223 $ 2,005 Interest received 221 471 Interest paid (197 ) (355 ) Income tax paid (3,582 ) (539 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,665 1,582 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment - in-vehicle devices (9,740 ) (10,642 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment - other (851 ) (554 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 54 73 Acquisition of intangible assets (2,833 ) (2,864 ) Cash paid for business combination — (3,739 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,370 ) (17,726 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash paid for ordinary shares repurchased — (107 ) Cash paid on dividends to MiX Telematics Limited stockholders (3,058 ) (2,708 ) Movement in short-term debt 474 7,380 Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (2,584 ) 4,565 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,289 ) (11,579 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 46,343 34,719 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (340 ) (2,727 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 40,714 $ 20,413

Segment Information

Our operating segments are based on the geographical location of our Regional Sales Offices ("RSOs") and also include our Central Services Organization ("CSO"). CSO is our central services organization that wholesales our products and services to our RSOs who, in turn, interface with our end-customers, distributors and dealers. CSO is also responsible for the development of our hardware and software platforms and provides common marketing, product management, technical and distribution support to each of our other operating segments.

Each RSO's results reflect the external revenue earned, as well as its performance before the remaining CSO and corporate costs allocations. Segment performance is measured and evaluated by the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") using Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which is a measure that uses income before income tax expense excluding acquisition-related costs, net interest expense/income, net foreign exchange gains/losses, net profit on sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation costs, impairment of long-lived assets, depreciation, amortization, operating lease costs and corporate and consolidation entries. Product development costs are capitalized and amortized and this amortization is excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA.

The segment information provided to the CODM is as follows (in thousands and unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Subscription Revenue Hardware and Other Revenue Total Revenue Segment Adjusted EBITDA Regional Sales Offices Africa $ 18,686 $ 1,596 $ 20,282 $ 8,874 Europe 3,413 1,337 4,750 1,682 Americas 3,444 468 3,912 33 Middle East and Australasia 4,207 1,750 5,957 2,665 Brazil 1,121 16 1,137 288 Total Regional Sales Offices 30,871 5,167 36,038 13,542 Central Services Organization 14 22 36 (2,457 ) Total Segment Results $ 30,885 $ 5,189 $ 36,074 $ 11,085

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Subscription Revenue Hardware and Other Revenue Total Revenue Segment Adjusted EBITDA Regional Sales Offices Africa $ 18,073 $ 1,413 $ 19,486 $ 7,528 Europe 3,019 510 3,529 1,099 Americas 4,281 473 4,754 945 Middle East and Australasia 3,983 1,889 5,872 2,149 Brazil 1,314 277 1,591 408 Total Regional Sales Offices 30,670 4,562 35,232 12,129 Central Services Organization 30 — 30 (2,692 ) Total Segment Results $ 30,700 $ 4,562 $ 35,262 $ 9,437

Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 Subscription Revenue Hardware and Other Revenue Total Revenue Segment Adjusted EBITDA Regional Sales Offices Africa $ 37,397 $ 2,811 $ 40,208 $ 17,778 Europe 6,786 2,598 9,384 3,433 Americas 7,067 663 7,730 572 Middle East and Australasia 8,556 2,855 11,411 5,208 Brazil 2,141 48 2,189 605 Total Regional Sales Offices 61,947 8,975 70,922 27,596 Central Services Organization 28 22 50 (5,044 ) Total Segment Results $ 61,975 $ 8,997 $ 70,972 $ 22,552

Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 Subscription Revenue Hardware and Other Revenue Total Revenue Segment Adjusted EBITDA Regional Sales Offices Africa $ 37,134 $ 3,085 $ 40,219 $ 15,465 Europe 6,164 999 7,163 2,335 Americas 7,693 1,163 8,856 1,118 Middle East and Australasia 8,082 2,774 10,856 3,987 Brazil 2,549 637 3,186 843 Total Regional Sales Offices 61,622 8,658 70,280 23,748 Central Services Organization 41 — 41 (5,459 ) Total Segment Results $ 61,663 $ 8,658 $ 70,321 $ 18,289

The following table (unaudited and shown in thousands) reconciles total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to income before income tax expense for the periods shown:

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,085 $ 9,437 $ 22,552 $ 18,289 Corporate and consolidation entries (2,474 ) (2,778 ) (4,850 ) (4,952 ) Operating lease costs (1) (373 ) (301 ) (780 ) (635 ) Product development costs (2) (335 ) (349 ) (698 ) (692 ) Depreciation and amortization (3,668 ) (3,450 ) (7,347 ) (7,196 ) Impairment of long-lived assets (28 ) — (28 ) — Stock-based compensation costs (330 ) (243 ) (694 ) (51 ) Restructuring costs (51 ) — (52 ) — Net profit on sale of property, plant and equipment 43 — 43 33 Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) 60 653 (16 ) 1,498 Net interest (expense)/income (141 ) (223 ) (219 ) 264 Acquisition-related costs — (784 ) — (784 ) Income before income tax expense $ 3,788 $ 1,962 $ 7,911 $ 5,774

Description of reconciling items: 1. For the purposes of calculating Segment Adjusted EBITDA, operating lease expenses are excluded from the Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Therefore, in order to reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDA to income before income tax expense, the total lease expense in respect of operating leases needs to be deducted. 2. For segment reporting purposes, product development costs, which do not meet the capitalization requirements under ASC 730 Research and Development or under ASC 985 Software, are capitalized and amortized. The amortization is excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA. In order to reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDA to income before income tax expense, product development costs capitalized for segment reporting purposes need to be deducted.

Acquisition

MiX Telematics North America, a 100% owned subsidiary of the Company, acquired Trimble's FSM business in North America on September 2, 2022 (the "Transaction").

FSM's North American operations include the sale and support of telemetry and video solutions that enable back-office monitoring and visualization for fleet services management in a number of industries. The Transaction presents an opportunity for the Company to increase its scale in North America and to further diversify its North America business by expanding its presence in market verticals such as construction and last mile logistics.

All existing FSM subscription contracts and the related revenue streams were acquired by MiX Telematics North America.

During a transitional period, until all the FSM subscribers have been migrated to the Company's SaaS platform, Trimble will (i) supply certain hardware comprising telematics kits and other parts as required for the fulfillment of subscription contracts; (ii) grant MiX Telematics North America a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to certain software in respect of hardware used by subscribers; and (iii) provide access to certain applications and network connections to support ongoing operations and customer account management.

The purchase consideration for the FSM business comprised an upfront cash payment of $3.7 million and additional payments, depending on the hardware requirements of these customers and specific contract terms, Trimble will be paid between $200 and $300 per subscription contract. These additional payments will be made in respect of the renewal of existing subscriptions as well as for new subscriptions entered into by FSM customers with MiX Telematics North America. The additional payments will be made approximately every three months, ending on March 2, 2024, as the periods expire, and have been treated as contingent consideration. The initial fair value of the contingent consideration of $4.1 million was included in the purchase price for purposes of calculating goodwill and reflects an expectation of approximately a 75% retention rate. Subsequent changes in fair value will be recognized in the Consolidated Statement of Income.

The following table summarizes the consideration transferred, the assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of the acquisition date (in thousands and unaudited):

September 2, 2022 Fair value of consideration transferred Cash $ 3,739 Contingent consideration 4,073 7,812 Fair value of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed Customer relationships 6,000 Finance lease receivable 412 Indemnification1 1,476 Loss contingency1 (1,476 ) Product warranties (41 ) 6,371 Goodwill $ 1,441

1. With the acquisition, the Company assumed a Hardware Purchase Plan ("HPP") loss contingency of $1.5 million with a corresponding indemnification asset against Trimble. The HPP represents a contractual obligation, requiring the replacement of equipment should this become technically obsolete. The key event triggering the provision is the imminent shut down of the 3G network across different states in America. The Company has entered into an agreement with Trimble whereby Trimble will be responsible for covering these costs.

The initial accounting for the business combination is not yet complete given that the acquisition occurred less than a month before the reporting date. The fair values of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed have only been determined on a provisional basis and therefore, adjustments to them and the resulting goodwill may occur in future.

Acquisition-related costs of $0.8 million were incurred, and are included in Administration and other expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

The goodwill is attributable to the workforce of the acquired business and the opportunity for the Company to increase its scale in North America and to further diversify its North America business. The goodwill is assigned to the Americas segment and is deductible for tax purposes.

The acquired business contributed revenues of $0.9 million and earnings of $3,400 for the period from September 2, 2022 to September 30, 2022. If the business was acquired on April 1, 2022, the acquired business would have contributed revenues of $5.7 million and earnings of $0.5 million, after amortization of customer relationships, for the 6 months ended September 30, 2022.

Annexure A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

We use certain measures to assess the financial performance of the business. Certain of these measures are termed "non-GAAP measures" because they exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, or are calculated using financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, free cash flow and constant currency information.

An explanation of the relevance of each of the non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and a discussion of their limitations is set out below. We do not regard these non-GAAP measures as a substitute for, or superior to, the equivalent measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP or those calculated using financial measures that are calculated in accordance with GAAP.

In addition to providing the non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above, we disclose ARR to give investors supplementary indicators of the value of our current recurring revenue contracts. ARR represents the estimated annualized value of recurring revenue for subscription contracts that have commenced revenue recognition as of the measurement date.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are two of the profit measures reviewed by the CODM. We define adjusted EBITDA as income before income taxes, net interest expense/income, net foreign exchange gains/losses, depreciation of property, plant and equipment including capitalized customer in-vehicle devices, amortization of intangible assets including capitalized internal-use software development costs and intangible assets identified as part of a business combination, stock-based compensation costs, impairment of long-lived assets, restructuring costs and acquisition-related costs. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

We have included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in this press release because they are key measures that the Company's management and Board of Directors use to understand and evaluate its core operating performance and trends; to prepare and approve its annual budget; and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's core business. Accordingly, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results.

A reconciliation of net income (the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown is presented below (in thousands and unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net income/(loss) $ 1,299 $ (1,206 ) $ 4,830 $ (528 ) Plus: Income tax expense 2,489 3,168 3,081 6,302 Plus/(less): Net interest expense/(income) 141 223 219 (264 ) (Less)/plus: Foreign exchange (gains)/losses (60 ) (653 ) 16 (1,498 ) Plus: Depreciation (1) 2,650 2,171 5,344 4,797 Plus: Amortization (2) 1,018 1,279 2,003 2,399 Plus: Impairment of long-lived assets 28 — 28 — Plus: Stock-based compensation costs 330 243 694 51 Less: Net profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (43 ) — (43 ) (33 ) Plus: Restructuring costs 51 — 52 — Plus: Acquisition-related costs — 784 — 784 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,903 $ 6,009 $ 16,224 $ 12,010 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.9 % 17.0 % 22.9 % 17.1 %

1. Includes depreciation of owned equipment (including in-vehicle devices). 2. Includes amortization of intangible assets (including intangible assets identified as part of a business combination).

Our use of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered as performance measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Some of these limitations are:

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to the Company;

other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure; and

certain of the adjustments (such as restructuring costs, impairment of long-lived assets and others) made in calculating adjusted EBITDA are those that management believes are not representative of our underlying operations and, therefore, are subjective in nature.

Because of these limitations, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin should be considered alongside other financial performance measures, including income from operations, net income and our other results.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding net foreign exchange gains/losses and acquisition-related costs, net of tax. Adjusted net income per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

We have included adjusted net income per share in this press release because it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business by excluding net foreign exchange gains/losses and acquisition-related costs, net of tax and associated tax consequences, from earnings. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted net income per share provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

The following tables (in thousands, except per share data, and unaudited) reconcile net income to adjusted net income and diluted net income per ordinary share or ADS to adjusted net income per ordinary share or ADS for the periods shown:

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net income/(loss) $ 1,299 $ (1,206 ) $ 4,830 $ (528 ) Net foreign exchange (gains)/losses (60 ) (653 ) 16 (1,498 ) Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses) 1,052 2,023 310 4,059 Acquisition-related costs — 784 — 784 Income tax effect of acquisition-related costs — (182 ) — (182 ) Adjusted net income $ 2,291 $ 766 $ 5,156 $ 2,635 Net income/(loss) per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.002 $ (0.002 ) $ 0.009 $ (0.001 ) Effect of net foreign exchange (gains)/losses to net income # (0.001 ) # (0.003 ) Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses) 0.002 0.004 # 0.008 Acquisition-related costs — 0.001 — 0.001 Income tax effect of acquisition-related costs — # — # Adjusted net income per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.004 $ 0.001 $ 0.009 $ 0.005 Net income/(loss) per ADS - diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.02 ) Effect of net foreign exchange (gains)/losses to net income * (0.03 ) * (0.07 ) Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses) 0.05 0.08 0.01 0.18 Acquisition-related costs — 0.04 — 0.04 Income tax effect of acquisition-related costs — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Adjusted net income per ADS - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ 0.12 # Amount less than $0.001 * Amount less than $0.01

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

The adjusted effective tax rate is defined as income tax expense excluding the income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/losses divided by income before income tax expense excluding net foreign exchange gains/losses and acquisition-related costs.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate (the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) to the adjusted effective tax rate for the periods shown is presented below (in thousands and unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Income before income tax expense $ 3,788 $ 1,962 $ 7,911 $ 5,774 Net foreign exchange (gains)/losses (60 ) (653 ) 16 (1,498 ) Acquisition-related costs — 784 — 784 Income before income tax expense excluding net foreign exchange (gains)/losses and acquisition-related costs $ 3,728 $ 2,093 $ 7,927 $ 5,060 Income tax expense $ (2,489 ) $ (3,168 ) $ (3,081 ) $ (6,302 ) Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses) 1,052 2,023 310 4,059 Income tax effect of acquisition-related costs — (182 ) — (182 ) Income tax expense excluding income tax effect of net foreign exchange (gains)/losses and acquisition-related costs $ (1,437 ) $ (1,327 ) $ (2,771 ) $ (2,425 ) Effective tax rate 65.7 % 161.5 % 38.9 % 109.1 % Adjusted effective tax rate 38.6 % 63.4 % 35.0 % 47.9 %

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is determined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditure for investing activities. We believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's cash flows as it provides detail of the amount of cash the Company generates or utilizes after accounting for all capital expenditures including investments in in-vehicle devices.

The following table (in thousands and unaudited) reconciles Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow for the periods shown:

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,939 $ 2,267 $ 10,665 $ 1,582 Less: Capital expenditure payments (9,072 ) (7,376 ) (13,424 ) (14,060 ) Free cash flow $ (3,133 ) $ (5,109 ) $ (2,759 ) $ (12,478 )

Constant Currency

Constant currency information has been presented to illustrate the impact of changes in currency rates on the Company's results. The constant currency information has been determined by adjusting the current financial reporting period results to the prior period average exchange rates, determined as the average of the monthly exchange rates applicable to the period. The measurement has been performed for each of the Company's currencies, including the South African Rand and British Pound. The constant currency growth percentage has been calculated by utilizing the constant currency results compared to the prior period results.

The constant currency information represents non-GAAP information. We believe this provides a useful basis to measure the performance of our business as it removes distortion from the effects of foreign currency movements during the period.

Due to the significant portion of our customers who are invoiced in non-U.S. Dollar denominated currencies, we also calculate our subscription revenue growth rate on a constant currency basis, thereby removing the effect of currency fluctuation on our results of operations.

The following tables (in thousands, except year over year change) provide the unaudited constant currency reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods shown:

Subscription Revenue: Three Months Ended September 30, Year Over Year Change 2021 2022 Subscription revenue as reported $ 30,885 $ 30,700 (0.6 )% Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies — 3,305 10.7 % Subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 30,885 $ 34,005 10.1 %

Hardware and Other Revenue: Three Months Ended September 30, Year Over Year Change 2021 2022 Hardware and other revenue as reported $ 5,189 $ 4,562 (12.1 )% Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies — 537 10.4 % Hardware and other revenue on a constant currency basis $ 5,189 $ 5,099 (1.7 )%

Total Revenue: Three Months Ended September 30, Year Over Year Change 2021 2022 Total revenue as reported $ 36,074 $ 35,262 (2.3 )% Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies — 3,842 10.7 % Total revenue on a constant currency basis $ 36,074 $ 39,104 8.4 %

Subscription Revenue: Six Months Ended September 30, Year Over Year Change 2021 2022 Subscription revenue as reported $ 61,975 $ 61,663 (0.5 )% Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies — 5,581 9.0 % Subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 61,975 $ 67,244 8.5 %

Hardware and Other Revenue: Six Months Ended September 30, Year Over Year Change 2021 2022 Hardware and other revenue as reported $ 8,997 $ 8,658 (3.8 )% Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies — 678 7.6 % Hardware and other revenue on a constant currency basis $ 8,997 $ 9,336 3.8 %

Total Revenue: Six Months Ended September 30, Year Over Year Change 2021 2022 Total revenue as reported $ 70,972 $ 70,321 (0.9 )% Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies — 6,259 8.8 % Total revenue on a constant currency basis $ 70,972 $ 76,580 7.9 %

Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue

We believe that ARR is a key indicator of the trajectory of our business performance and serves as an indicator of future subscription revenue growth. We define ARR as the annualized value of subscription contracts that have commenced revenue recognition as of the measurement date. ARR is calculated by taking the subscription revenue for the last month of the period, multiplied by 12. It provides a 12 month forward view of revenue, assuming unit numbers, pricing and foreign exchange rates (the average monthly exchange rates applicable to the last month of the period) remain unchanged during the year. Constant currency ARR growth has been determined by adjusting the prior financial reporting period results to the last month of the current period average exchange rates, determined as the average monthly exchange rates applicable to the last month of the period.

ARR does not have a standardized meaning and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace it. ARR is not a forecast and the active contracts at the date used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed.

The following table (in thousands and unaudited) provides the constant currency ARR:

September 30, 2021 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue $ 128,148 $ 128,447

