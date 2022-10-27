AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer and metal products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net sales increased 14% to $228.1 million, compared with $200.1 million for the third quarter of 2021

On an organic basis, net sales increased 4% compared with the third quarter of 2021

Earnings per diluted share increased 68% to $0.37, compared with $0.22 for the third quarter of 2021

Adjusted earnings per diluted share increased 78% to $0.41, compared with $0.23 for the third quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA increased 57% to $27.2 million, compared with $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2021

Cash flow provided by operations was $16.5 million and free cash flow was $9.8 million, compared with cash flow used for operations of $7.8 million and negative free cash flow of $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2021

Myers Industries' President and CEO Mike McGaugh said, "I'm pleased to report a third consecutive quarter of record performance, highlighted by solid top-line growth, consistent execution by our team, and continued year-over-year margin expansion. During the third quarter, we made further progress against our 3-horizon strategy. We saw meaningful benefits from our value-based pricing actions and sales and operations process improvements, which mitigated most of the effects of ongoing inflationary and macro-environmental headwinds. Our sustained performance over several quarters, and across a variety of economic conditions, supports our confidence that we can continue to successfully execute on our transformation across future market and economic cycles."

McGaugh continued, "Given the resilience of our business model and another quarter of record results, we are raising our earnings outlook for 2022. We are revising our adjusted EPS range from $1.40 - $1.60 to $1.50 - $1.70. Our net sales expectations remain the same, with growth in the high teens range year-over-year. We are near the successful completion of Horizon One of our strategy and our strategic work to begin execution of Horizon Two is under way. Within that next phase, we expect to broaden our focus around plastic durable goods, as well as adjacencies with competitive moats and large format products."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Quarter Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 % Inc

(Dec) Net sales $228,065 $200,058 14.0% Gross profit $71,648 $54,198 32.2% Gross margin 31.4% 27.1% Operating income $19,897 $11,817 68.4% Net income: Net income $13,671 $7,903 73.0% Net income per diluted share $0.37 $0.22 68.2% Adjusted operating income $22,013 $12,528 75.7% Adjusted net income: Net income $15,018 $8,489 76.9% Net income per diluted share $0.41 $0.23 78.3% Adjusted EBITDA $27,172 $17,286 57.2%

Net sales were $228.1 million, an increase of $28.0 million, or 14.0%, compared with $200.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, driven by sales increases in both the Material Handling and Distribution segments. Excluding the incremental $19.4 million of net sales from the Trilogy Plastics and Mohawk Rubber acquisitions, organic net sales increased 4.3%. Favorable pricing of 11% was partially offset by a decrease in volume/mix of 6%.

Gross profit increased $17.5 million, or 32.2% to $71.6 million, primarily due to the increased contribution from pricing actions and the Mohawk Rubber and Trilogy Plastics acquisitions, partially offset by a change in sales mix and lower volume. Gross margin was 31.4% compared with 27.1% for the third quarter of 2021. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $9.2 million, or 21.7% to $51.8 million due to cost inflation, the Mohawk Rubber and Trilogy Plastics acquisitions, higher salaries, commissions and incentive compensation costs and a charge for estimated environmental liabilities. SG&A as a percentage of sales increased to 22.7%, compared with 21.3% in the same period last year. Net income per diluted share was $0.37, compared with $0.22 for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.41, compared with $0.23 for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Segment Results

(Dollar amounts in the segment tables below are reported in millions)

Material Handling

Net

Sales Op Income Adj Op

Income Adj Op

Income

Margin Q3 2022 Results $155.7 $24.0 $24.2 15.6% Q3 2021 Results $149.7 $15.1 $15.2 10.2% Increase (decrease) vs prior year 4.0% 59.0% 58.9% +540 bps

Net sales for the Material Handling Segment were $155.7 million, an increase of $6.0 million, or 4.0%, compared with $149.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the incremental $2.9 million of net sales from the Trilogy Plastics acquisition, organic net sales increased 2.1%. Organic net sales increases in the food and beverage and industrial markets were partially offset by lower sales in the consumer and recreational vehicle markets. Operating income increased 59.0% to $24.0 million, compared with $15.1 million in 2021. Adjusted operating income increased 58.9% to $24.2 million, compared with $15.2 million in 2021. Contributions from pricing actions more than offset a change in sales mix and lower volume. Additionally, SG&A expenses were higher year-over-year. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to cost inflation, the Trilogy Plastics acquisition, higher salaries, incentive compensation costs and variable selling expenses. The Material Handling Segment's adjusted operating income margin increased 540 basis points to 15.6%, compared with 10.2% for the third quarter of 2021.

Distribution

Net

Sales Op Income Adj Op

Income Adj Op

Income

Margin Q3 2022 Results $72.4 $4.9 $5.2 7.1% Q3 2021 Results $50.4 $4.4 $4.4 8.7% Increase vs prior year 43.6% 11.9% 18.1% -160 bps

Net sales for the Distribution Segment were $72.4 million, an increase of $22.0 million, or 43.6%, compared with $50.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the incremental $16.6 million of net sales from the Mohawk Rubber acquisition, organic net sales increased 10.8%. Operating income increased 11.9% to $4.9 million, compared with $4.4 million in 2021. The contribution from higher pricing and increased volume was partially offset by an increase in product costs and higher SG&A expenses year-over-year. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily the result of cost inflation, the Mohawk Rubber acquisition and higher variable selling and incentive compensation costs. The Distribution Segment's adjusted operating income margin was 7.1%, compared with 8.7% for the third quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's cash on hand totaled $20.4 million. Total debt as of September 30, 2022 was $107.5 million.

For the third quarter of 2022, cash flow provided by operations was $16.5 million and free cash flow was $9.8 million, compared with cash flow used for operations of $7.8 million and negative free cash flow of $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in cash flow was driven primarily by higher earnings. Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2022 were $6.7 million, compared with $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.

2022 Outlook

Based on current exchange rates, market outlook, and business forecast, the Company updated its outlook for fiscal 2022, and currently forecasts:

Net sales growth in the high teens range with approximately 45% of the increase due to the acquisitions of Trilogy Plastics and Mohawk Rubber

Diluted EPS in the range of $1.39 to $1.59; adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.50 to $1.70

Capital expenditures to be in the range of $25 to $28 million

Effective tax rate to approximate 26%

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Tuesday, October 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The call is anticipated to last less than one hour and may be accessed using the following online participation registration link: https://netroadshow.com/events/login'show=8517ab78&confid=43045. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details via email. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.myersindustries.com. Webcast attendees will be in a listen-only mode. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the site shortly after the event. Investors can access a replay of the teleconference at (866) 813-9403, (Canada) 1-226-828-7578 or (all other locations) +44-204-525-0658. The Access Code is 834780.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating income margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted income (loss) before taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as a supplement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Myers Industries believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of the Company's performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in this news release.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release include "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement that is not of historical fact may be deemed "forward-looking". Words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "project", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "objective", "outlook", "target", "goal", "view" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current views and assumptions of future events and financial performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many outside of the Company's control that could cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied. Risks and uncertainties include: impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, conditions, customers and capital position; the impact of COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; the effects of various governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, raw material availability, increases in raw material costs, or other production costs; impacts of price increases, risks associated with our strategic growth initiatives or the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of such initiatives; unanticipated downturn in business relationships with customers or their purchases; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; changes in the markets for the Company's business segments; changes in trends and demands in the markets in which the Company competes; operational problems at our manufacturing facilities, or unexpected failures at those facilities; future economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world; inability of the Company to meet future capital requirements; claims, litigation and regulatory actions against the Company; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company; impact of the U.S. elections impacts on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and responses to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic including further economic stimulus from the federal government; and other important factors detailed previously and from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such reports are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's public reference facilities and its website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's Investor Relations section of its website at www.myersindustries.com. Myers Industries undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein. These statements speak only as of the date made.

M-INV

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net sales $ 228,065 $ 200,058 $ 686,707 $ 561,856 Cost of sales 156,417 145,860 468,415 402,251 Gross profit 71,648 54,198 218,292 159,605 Selling, general and administrative expenses 51,756 42,531 152,066 122,200 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (5 ) (150 ) (693 ) (1,146 ) Operating income (loss) 19,897 11,817 66,919 38,551 Interest expense, net 1,719 1,056 4,077 3,050 Income (loss) before income taxes 18,178 10,761 62,842 35,501 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,507 2,858 16,003 9,218 Net income (loss) $ 13,671 $ 7,903 $ 46,839 $ 26,283 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.22 $ 1.29 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.22 $ 1.28 $ 0.72 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,472,378 36,195,560 36,383,398 36,103,894 Diluted 36,717,153 36,402,276 36,678,955 36,328,765

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. SALES AND EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net sales Material Handling $ 155,658 $ 149,664 4.0 % $ 505,384 $ 416,784 21.3 % Distribution 72,416 50,413 43.6 % $ 181,352 $ 145,119 25.0 % Inter-company Sales (9 ) (19 ) - $ (29 ) $ (47 ) - Total $ 228,065 $ 200,058 14.0 % $ 686,707 $ 561,856 22.2 % Operating income (loss) Material Handling $ 23,962 $ 15,066 59.0 % $ 83,216 $ 49,895 66.8 % Distribution 4,899 4,377 11.9 % 12,469 10,029 24.3 % Corporate (8,964 ) (7,626 ) - (28,766 ) (21,373 ) - Total $ 19,897 $ 11,817 68.4 % $ 66,919 $ 38,551 73.6 % Adjusted operating income (loss) Material Handling $ 24,222 $ 15,242 58.9 % $ 84,127 $ 49,178 71.1 % Distribution 5,170 4,377 18.1 % 12,740 10,556 20.7 % Corporate (7,379 ) (7,091 ) - (25,405 ) (20,253 ) - Total $ 22,013 $ 12,528 75.7 % $ 71,462 $ 39,481 81.0 % Adjusted operating income margin Material Handling 15.6 % 10.2 % 16.6 % 11.8 % Distribution 7.1 % 8.7 % 7.0 % 7.3 % Corporate n/a n/a n/a n/a Total 9.7 % 6.3 % 10.4 % 7.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Material Handling $ 28,437 $ 19,379 46.7 % $ 97,366 $ 62,552 55.7 % Distribution 6,021 4,900 22.9 % 14,769 12,169 21.4 % Corporate (7,286 ) (6,993 ) - (25,073 ) (19,952 ) - Total $ 27,172 $ 17,286 57.2 % $ 87,062 $ 54,769 59.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin Material Handling 18.3 % 12.9 % 19.3 % 15.0 % Distribution 8.3 % 9.7 % 8.1 % 8.4 % Corporate n/a n/a n/a n/a Total 11.9 % 8.6 % 12.7 % 9.7 %

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate &

Other Total Net sales $ 155,658 $ 72,416 $ 228,074 $ (9 ) $ 228,065 Gross profit 71,648 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 260 Adjusted gross profit 71,908 Gross margin 31.5 % Operating income (loss) 23,962 4,899 28,861 (8,964 ) 19,897 Add: Acquisition and integration costs — 271 271 85 356 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 260 — 260 — 260 Add: Environmental charges — — — 1,500 1,500 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 24,222 5,170 29,392 (7,379 ) 22,013 Adjusted operating income margin 15.6 % 7.1 % 12.9 % n/a 9.7 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,215 851 5,066 93 5,159 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,437 $ 6,021 $ 34,458 $ (7,286 ) $ 27,172 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.3 % 8.3 % 15.1 % n/a 11.9 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $260 and SG&A adjustments of $1,856 Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate &

Other Total Net sales $ 149,664 $ 50,413 $ 200,077 $ (19 ) $ 200,058 Gross profit 54,198 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 145 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 31 Adjusted gross profit 54,374 Gross margin as adjusted 27.2 % Operating income (loss) 15,066 4,377 19,443 (7,626 ) 11,817 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 145 — 145 — 145 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 31 — 31 535 566 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 15,242 4,377 19,619 (7,091 ) 12,528 Adjusted operating income margin 10.2 % 8.7 % 9.8 % n/a 6.3 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,137 523 4,660 98 4,758 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,379 $ 4,900 $ 24,279 $ (6,993 ) $ 17,286 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.9 % 9.7 % 12.1 % n/a 8.6 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $176 and SG&A adjustments of $535

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate &

Other Total Net sales $ 505,384 $ 181,352 $ 686,736 $ (29 ) $ 686,707 Gross profit 218,292 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 650 Adjusted gross profit 218,942 Gross margin as adjusted 31.9 % Operating income (loss) 83,216 12,469 95,685 (28,766 ) 66,919 Add: Acquisition and integration costs — 271 271 561 832 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 650 — 650 — 650 Add: Loss on sale of assets 261 — 261 — 261 Add: Environmental charges — — — 2,800 2,800 Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 84,127 12,740 96,867 (25,405 ) 71,462 Adjusted operating income margin 16.6 % 7.0 % 14.1 % n/a 10.4 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 13,239 2,029 15,268 332 15,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,366 $ 14,769 $ 112,135 $ (25,073 ) $ 87,062 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.3 % 8.1 % 16.3 % n/a 12.7 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $650 and SG&A adjustments of $3,893 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Material

Handling Distribution Segment

Total Corporate &

Other Total Net sales $ 416,784 $ 145,119 $ 561,903 $ (47 ) $ 561,856 Gross profit 159,605 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 247 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 31 Adjusted gross profit 159,883 Gross margin as adjusted 28.5 % Operating income (loss) 49,895 10,029 59,924 (21,373 ) 38,551 Add: Severance costs — 527 527 318 845 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 247 — 247 — 247 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 31 — 31 802 833 Less: Gain on sale of assets (995 ) — (995 ) — (995 ) Adjusted operating income (loss)(1) 49,178 10,556 59,734 (20,253 ) 39,481 Adjusted operating income margin 11.8 % 7.3 % 10.6 % n/a 7.0 % Add: Depreciation and amortization 13,374 1,613 14,987 301 15,288 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,552 $ 12,169 $ 74,721 $ (19,952 ) $ 54,769 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.0 % 8.4 % 13.3 % n/a 9.7 % (1) Includes gross profit adjustments of $278 and SG&A adjustments of $651

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income (loss) $ 19,897 $ 11,817 $ 66,919 $ 38,551 Add: Severance costs — — — 845 Add: Restructuring expenses and other adjustments 260 145 650 247 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 356 566 832 833 Add: Loss on sale of assets — — 261 — Less: Gain on sale of assets — — — (995 ) Add: Environmental charges 1,500 — 2,800 — Adjusted operating income (loss) 22,013 12,528 71,462 39,481 Less: Interest expense, net (1,719 ) (1,056 ) (4,077 ) (3,050 ) Adjusted income (loss) before taxes 20,294 11,472 67,385 36,431 Less: Income tax expense(1) (5,276 ) (2,983 ) (17,520 ) (9,472 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 15,018 $ 8,489 $ 49,865 $ 26,959 Adjusted earnings per diluted share(2) $ 0.41 $ 0.23 $ 1.36 $ 0.74 (1) Income taxes are calculated using the normalized effective tax rate for each year. The rate used in 2022 and 2021 is 26%. (2) Adjusted earnings per diluted share is calculated using the weighted average common shares outstanding for the respective period.

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 20,424 $ 17,655 Accounts receivable, net 128,839 100,691 Income tax receivable — 2,517 Inventories, net 108,158 93,551 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,491 5,500 Total Current Assets 267,912 219,914 Property, plant, & equipment, net 97,898 92,049 Right of use asset - operating leases 29,809 29,285 Deferred income taxes 105 106 Other assets 154,000 143,195 Total Assets $ 549,724 $ 484,549 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 97,131 $ 81,690 Accrued expenses 49,528 44,969 Operating lease liability - short-term 6,155 5,341 Finance lease liability - short-term 513 500 Total Current Liabilities 153,327 132,500 Long-term debt 97,961 90,945 Operating lease liability - long-term 23,666 23,815 Finance lease liability - long-term 9,050 9,437 Other liabilities 13,691 13,086 Deferred income taxes 7,052 5,441 Total Shareholders' Equity 244,977 209,325 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 549,724 $ 484,549

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 46,839 $ 26,283 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by (used for) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 15,963 15,631 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5,168 2,601 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (693 ) (1,146 ) Other 292 (2,096 ) Cash flows provided by (used for) working capital Accounts receivable (18,751 ) (29,528 ) Inventories (7,016 ) (21,827 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,912 ) (2,378 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,869 26,004 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 50,759 13,544 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Capital expenditures (17,615 ) (14,264 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (24,253 ) (35,473 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,525 3,051 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (40,343 ) (46,686 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Net borrowings from revolving credit facility 7,000 73,400 Repayments of long-term debt — (40,000 ) Payments on finance lease (374 ) (281 ) Cash dividends paid (14,872 ) (14,701 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,059 3,235 Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards (450 ) (853 ) Deferred financing fees (718 ) (1,095 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (7,355 ) 19,705 Foreign exchange rate effect on cash (292 ) (35 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 2,769 (13,472 ) Cash at January 1 17,655 28,301 Cash at September 30 $ 20,424 $ 14,829

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR) OPERATING ACTIVITIES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) YTD YTD September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 50,759 $ 13,544 Capital expenditures (17,615 ) (14,264 ) Free cash flow $ 33,144 $ (720 ) YTD YTD Quarter September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 50,759 - $ 34,299 = $ 16,460 Capital expenditures (17,615 ) - (10,943 ) = (6,672 ) Free cash flow $ 33,144 - $ 23,356 = $ 9,788 YTD YTD Quarter September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 13,544 - $ 21,301 = $ (7,757 ) Capital expenditures (14,264 ) - (8,220 ) = (6,044 ) Free cash flow $ (720 ) - $ 13,081 = $ (13,801 )

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Full Year 2022 Guidance Low High GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 1.39 $ 1.59 Add: Net restructuring expenses and other adjustments 0.03 0.03 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 0.02 0.02 Add: Environmental charges 0.06 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.50 $ 1.70

Contacts

Monica Vinay, Interim CFO and Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer, (330) 761-6212