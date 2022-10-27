Tapping, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Slegion Coaching, a fitness company by Jeremy Soh and Nicole Tan, has launched an online coaching program. Depending on the client's knowledge and experience in the gym, the online coaching program is tailored according to each client's needs and offers personal training, customized training plans, and nutrition guidance. The program is designed to teach discipline and build long-term habits in an intentional effort to make the necessary changes for success.

Slegion Coaching's New Full-Time Online Fitness Course

The program is designed to inspire individuals by displaying their journeys - their battles and struggles - as well as by providing positive and informative content. The fitness coaching program is open to people of all ages and is primarily delivered through online coaching. The team at Slegion Coaching uses online coaching to help people navigate their daily routines and develop the right habits and behaviors to help them achieve their goals.

The online fitness program is tailored to the client's goals, including regular check-ins and accountability, as well as whether they exercise on their own time at the gym or at home. It comes with 24/7 support, a welcome kit, Slegion App access, personalized nutrition and training programs, weekly check-ins, a sample diet plan with macros, a cardio plan, a supplement plan, a shopping list, and a virtual personal trainer.

With this program, the Slegion team aims to prioritize its clients and work hard to improve their health and fitness. They designed this online program to assist clients in making positive changes in their lives so that even after they stop working with Slegion's team, they can still implement the right strategies to continue getting results and achieving their goals.

The idea behind launching the fitness program is that the majority of people in this day and age have had some sort of experience in health and fitness but have given up on their goals. Through this program, the team at Slegion wants to inspire the athlete within each of their clients.

Slegion Coaching is a fitness company based in Australia. The company offers its clients a variety of fitness programs as well as health and nutrition resources. Slegion's goal is to motivate athletes (and everyone else) to be the best versions of themselves. In their quest to provide practical knowledge to others, they are establishing a global community of legionnaire ambassadors. They are fitness-focused and want to help regular gym-goers transform their bodies. They ensure that every athlete competes in the appropriate division and in proper physical condition. They also hold posing workshops to help athletes perform at their best.

Their coaches are experts in their fields. Each of the coaches has made a name for themselves in bodybuilding competitions both in Australia and around the world. They specialize in both personal training and online coaching to provide a wide range of services tailored to the needs of the client.

Slegion Coaching's Founder, Jeremy Soh (in white)

