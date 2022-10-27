AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W" or the "Company") (NYSE: BW) today introduced a full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA target and outlook and announced a revised full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA target. Management will discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and outlook on a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Despite near-term macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, demand remains elevated, supported by a strong backlog and a robust pipeline of more than $7.5 billion of identified global project opportunities. The Company anticipates that full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA will range from $100 million to $120 million.

"We are seeing strong demand coupled with a significant backlog level. Looking forward, we remain confident in our visibility for new booking opportunities," said B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young. "This supports our expectations for continued growth in 2023 with our stated target of $100 million to $120 million in adjusted EBITDA."

Full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA target is now expected to be $70 million to $80 million. This lowered adjustment reflects the delay of revenue recognition on certain projects, primarily due to global supply chain pressures and shortages caused by geopolitical issues and the war in Ukraine. The Company expects a stronger fourth quarter with adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $30 million.

"While we continue to work relentlessly to mitigate the current market challenges that impacted our near-term expectations, we are seeing signs of recovery across all our segments," Young continued. "Importantly, our revised target is not due to project performance-related issues but primarily the impact of the timing of projects, parts and services due to supply chain headwinds that impact our customers as well as B&W, thus deferring the expected timing of our revenue recognition. Domestically, we are seeing strong recovery towards a normalized trend in our Parts and Services business. We are also seeing signs of recovery from some of the global supply chain challenges affecting B&W and our customers."

B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Young, and B&W Chief Financial Officer, Louis Salamone, will discuss the Company's third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued after the market closes the day of the conference call and webcast.

The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet on B&W's Investor Relations site. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is (844) 200-6205; the dial-in number for participants in Canada is (833) 950-0062; the dial-in number for participants in all other locations is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID for all participants is 544177. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website for a limited time.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA targets to the most comparable GAAP targets is not available without unreasonable efforts.

