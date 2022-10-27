The smarter E Europe: SOLAR AND STORAGE INDUSTRIES ARE BOOMING - INTERSOLAR AND EES EUROPE EXHIBITIONS ARE SHOWING STRONG GROWTH

MUNICH and PFORZHEIM, Germany, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solar and energy storage industries are booming, and a rising number of companies are driving this growth and international expansion. The innovation hub The smarter E Europe from June 14-16, 2023 at Messe München will be providing the ideal support for this growth. Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, will have 105,000 square meters of exhibition space - almost 20 percent more than previously. ees, Europe's largest exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, is even growing by almost 60 percent and will occupy 35,000 square meters of exhibition space. The smarter E Europe, which also encompasses the exhibitions EM-Power and Power2Drive is thus further strengthening its position as Europe's largest platform for the energy industry. In 2023, The smarter E Europe expects to see a total of 1,600 exhibitors and over 75,000 visitors across 15 exhibition halls.

The photovoltaics industry has arrived in the terawatt age: The global solar energy capacity reached one terawatt in 2022, and this figure is set to more than double within the next three years to 2.3 terawatt, according to the Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2022-2026, which was first presented at Intersolar Europe in May 2022 by SolarPower Europe. The mood in the German solar industry is also excellent. The photovoltaics (PV) business climate index, which is periodically determined by the German Solar Association in cooperation with Intersolar Europe, has been on the rise for years and reached an all-time high of 149 in the first quarter of 2022, with 86 percent of responding PV companies saying that the business climate is excellent or rather good. 65 percent of companies are expecting a markedly more favorable or rather more favorable situation for the coming six months. 29 percent expect the situation to remain unchanged.

At Intersolar Europe, companies drive their growth and make international contacts. This is where manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and start-ups meet investors, project developers, system integrators and installers. As a catalyst of the solar industry, Intersolar Europe creates new dimensions for the PV market with even more exhibition space in the next year: Companies will be presenting their products, innovations and concepts on a total 105,000 square meters across ten halls.

More than three exhibition halls for ees Europe in 2023

The strong growth in solar power systems is also driving the market for residential storage systems: According to EUPD Research, 87 percent of residential storage systems in Germany are installed in combination with a new PV installation. The industry and market research organization is expecting the number of residential storage systems to hit the one million mark in 2024. This will make Germany the biggest market for residential storage systems in Europe. But it is not just the market for residential storage systems that is growing: Analysts at Wood Mackenzie are predicting that the use of stationary battery storage systems could reach a global output of 500 gigawatts by 2031, with Germany as the third largest market after the US and China. According to Battery-Atlas, Germany is already leading within Europe in terms of planned battery cell production, module and pack production and in terms of supply. Since batteries will be the key value creating factor in the automotive industry in the future, German automotive companies are pushing into the energy storage industry more than ever.

ees Europe is growing along with the storage industry: Next year, 35,000 square meters will be dedicated to Europe's largest exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. ees Europe provides the ideal platform to connect manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of battery cells and of solar storage systems, commercial storage systems and grid storage systems with project developers, systems integrators, installers and professional users within the energy and the automotive industries.

A large number of companies have already registered for The smarter E Europe 2023. The list of exhibitors is available on the website www.thesmartere.de/ausstellerliste. You can download the exhibition site plan of The smarter E Europe 2023 and a diagram showing the changes to the floor plan in the press service area.

The smarter E Europe, which encompasses four individual exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe), will take place from June 14 to 16, 2023, at Messe München. You can now register.

Intersolar Europe

Intersolar Europe is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry. It takes place as part of The smarter E Europe - the continent's largest platform for the energy industry - and focuses on the photovoltaic, solar thermal technology and solar power plant sectors. Under the motto "Connecting solar business," manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers, project planners and developers as well as start-ups from around the world meet in Munich every year to discuss the latest developments and trends, explore innovations firsthand and meet potential new customers. Intersolar Europe will take place from June 14-16, 2023, at Messe München.

It is held in parallel to three more energy exhibitions as part of the innovation hub for new energy solutions: ees Europe, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, and EM-Power Europe, the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions.

At the accompanying Intersolar Europe Conference, renowned experts shed light on hot topics in the international solar industry.

After three decades of working towards a sustainable energy supply for the future, Intersolar celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021. Having started off as the local "Solar '91" exhibition, Intersolar has evolved to become the most important solar industry platform in the world. The exhibition brings together pioneers and drivers of innovation within the solar industry, since 2018 under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe innovative platform.

For more information on Intersolar Europe, please visit: www.intersolar.de/en

Intersolar Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

ees Europe

ees Europe - Innovating Energy Storage: This is the motto of Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, which every year brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as green hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.

ees Europe covers the entire value chain for innovative battery and energy storage technologies, from individual components to complete systems.

ees Europe will take place from June 14-16, 2023, at Messe München.

In 2023, more than 500 suppliers of energy storage technology and energy storage systems are expected to take part in ees Europe and the parallel exhibitions. The four energy exhibitions are held as part of The smarter E Europe, the continent's largest platform for the energy industry. The exhibition will be accompanied by the ees Europe Conference, where prominent experts will conduct in-depth discussions of hot industry topics.

ees Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

www.ees-europe.com

