PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

"I am pleased to report that WEX had record third quarter revenue that exceeded our expectations. We continue to leverage our powerful growth engine to win new customers, expand on relationships with existing customers, and diversify our offerings with compelling new solutions that extend our addressable market," said Melissa Smith, WEX's Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Smith added, "As we move forward our ability to generate strong cash flows combined with the flexibility and diversity of our business model, gives us confidence in our capacity to invest in the business and return capital to shareholders."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased 28% to $616.1 million from $482.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. The revenue increase in the quarter includes a $55.7 million favorable impact from fuel prices and spreads and an $11.7 million negative impact from foreign exchange rates.

Net income attributable to shareholders on a GAAP basis decreased by $92.5 million to a net loss of $44.1 million, or $1.00 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $48.3 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. The Company's adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, which is a non-GAAP measure, was $157.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, or $3.51 per diluted share, up 43% per diluted share from $111.1 million or $2.45 per diluted share for the same period last year. GAAP operating income margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.5% compared to 20.9% for the prior year comparable period. Adjusted operating income margin was 39.1% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 37.0% for the prior year comparable period. See Exhibit 5 for information on the calculation of adjusted operating income margin. See Exhibit 1 for a full explanation and reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders per diluted share and adjusted operating income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Third Quarter 2022 Performance Metrics

Total volume across the Company totaled $57.5 billion, an increase of 41% from the third quarter of 2021.

Fleet Solutions segment payment processing transactions increased 8% from the third quarter of 2021 to 145.3 million.

Average number of vehicles serviced was approximately 18.3 million, an increase of 13% from the third quarter of 2021.

Health and Employee Benefit Solutions' average number of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) accounts in the U.S. grew 8% to 18.2 million from 16.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Travel and Corporate Solutions' segment purchase volume grew 61% to $20.7 billion from $12.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

During the third quarter of 2022 the Company repurchased 434,582 shares of its stock for a total cost of approximately $69 million.

Cash flow provided by operating activities through the third quarter of this year is $456.6 million. Adjusted free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure, is $406.8 million for the same period of time. Please see reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to operating cash flow in exhibit 1.

"We delivered excellent third quarter results, achieving strong top-line growth while continuing to make good progress on our strategic objectives," said Jagtar Narula, WEX's Chief Financial Officer. "As a result, I'm pleased to share that we are again raising our full year guidance."

Financial Guidance and Assumptions

The Company provides revenue guidance on a GAAP basis and earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis, due to the uncertainty and the indeterminate amount of certain elements that are included in reported GAAP earnings.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenue in the range of $570 million to $580 million and adjusted net income in the range of $3.15 to $3.25 per diluted share.

For the full year 2022, the Company now expects revenue in the range of $2.302 billion to $2.312 billion, up from the prior guidance range of $2.250 billion to $2.280 billion. Adjusted net income is now expected to be in the range of $13.24 to $13.34 per diluted share, an increase from the prior guidance range of $13.05 to $13.30 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter and full year 2022 guidance is based on assumed average U.S. retail fuel prices of $4.00 and $4.38 per gallon, respectively. The fuel prices referenced above are based on the applicable NYMEX futures price from the week of October 17, 2022. Our guidance assumes approximately 46.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding for the full year.

The Company's adjusted net income guidance, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments, net foreign currency gains and losses, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related intangible amortization, other acquisition and divestiture related items, stock-based compensation, other costs, impairment charges, debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization, adjustments attributable to our non-controlling interests and certain tax related items. We are unable to reconcile our adjusted net income guidance to the comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort because of the difficulty in predicting the amounts to be adjusted, including, but not limited to, foreign currency exchange rates, unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments, and acquisition and divestiture related items, which may have a significant impact on our financial results.

Additional Information

Management uses the non-GAAP measures presented within this earnings release to evaluate the Company's performance on a comparable basis. Management believes that investors may find these measures useful for the same purposes, but cautions that they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, disclosure in accordance with GAAP.

To provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance, WEX has included in this earnings release in: Exhibit 1, reconciliations of non-GAAP measures referenced in this earnings release; in Exhibit 2, tables illustrating the impact of foreign currency rates and fuel prices for each of our reportable segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022; and in Exhibit 3, a table of selected non-financial metrics for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and the four preceding quarters. The Company is also providing segment revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 in Exhibit 4 and information regarding segment adjusted operating income margin and adjusted operating income margin in Exhibit 5.

WEX INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Payment processing revenue $ 309,032 $ 226,126 $ 860,815 $ 627,941 Account servicing revenue 138,324 137,724 415,903 389,344 Finance fee revenue 96,698 67,769 260,590 179,421 Other revenue 72,075 51,145 194,593 156,298 Total revenues 616,129 482,764 1,731,901 1,353,004 Cost of services Processing costs 146,316 121,207 416,258 347,177 Service fees 16,614 14,246 47,220 39,151 Provision for credit losses 54,030 14,127 121,856 32,148 Operating interest 7,887 2,124 13,384 7,019 Depreciation and amortization 27,265 28,226 79,900 83,871 Total cost of services 252,112 179,930 678,618 509,366 General and administrative 86,506 79,486 248,651 245,460 Sales and marketing 80,882 82,225 235,267 246,177 Depreciation and amortization 38,855 40,301 118,186 118,360 Impairment charges 136,486 — 136,486 — Operating income 21,288 100,822 314,693 233,641 Financing interest expense (34,419 ) (32,493 ) (95,928 ) (98,250 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (30,300 ) 2,800 (135,100 ) (44,900 ) Other income — 3,617 — 3,617 Net foreign currency loss (23,445 ) (9,962 ) (37,847 ) (11,375 ) Net unrealized gain on financial instruments 23,540 6,424 90,261 19,470 (Loss) income before income taxes (43,336 ) 71,208 136,079 102,203 Income tax expense 809 19,340 57,309 16,924 Net (loss) income (44,145 ) 51,868 78,770 85,279 Less: Net income from non-controlling interests — 134 268 1,099 Net (loss) income attributable to WEX Inc. $ (44,145 ) $ 51,734 $ 78,502 $ 84,180 Change in value of redeemable non-controlling interest — (3,416 ) 34,245 (72,283 ) Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders $ (44,145 ) $ 48,318 $ 112,747 $ 11,897 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders per share: Basic $ (1.00 ) $ 1.08 $ 2.53 $ 0.27 Diluted $ (1.00 ) $ 1.07 $ 2.51 $ 0.26 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 44,229 44,861 44,644 44,664 Diluted 44,229 45,279 44,972 45,334

WEX INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 759,375 $ 588,923 Restricted cash 942,132 667,915 Accounts receivable 3,830,178 2,891,242 Investment securities 1,379,411 948,677 Securitized accounts receivable, restricted 143,252 125,186 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 144,379 77,569 Total current assets 7,198,727 5,299,512 Property, equipment and capitalized software 186,819 179,531 Goodwill and other intangible assets 4,216,687 4,551,353 Investment securities 36,005 39,650 Deferred income taxes, net 20,667 5,635 Other assets 250,243 231,147 Total assets $ 11,909,148 $ 10,306,828 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 1,561,033 $ 1,021,911 Accrued expenses 567,036 476,971 Restricted cash payable 942,153 668,014 Short-term deposits 3,145,770 2,026,420 Short-term debt, net 156,483 155,769 Other current liabilities 41,782 50,614 Total current liabilities 6,414,257 4,399,699 Long-term debt, net 2,644,478 2,695,365 Long-term deposits 489,942 652,214 Deferred income taxes, net 155,536 192,965 Other liabilities 573,849 273,706 Total liabilities 10,278,062 8,213,949 Redeemable non-controlling interest — 254,106 Total stockholders' equity 1,631,086 1,838,773 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,909,148 $ 10,306,828

WEX INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 78,770 $ 85,279 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Change in fair value of contingent consideration 135,100 44,900 Stock-based compensation 76,760 60,250 Depreciation and amortization 198,086 202,231 Gain on sale of equity investment — (3,617 ) Amortization of premiums on investment securities 3,958 — Debt issuance cost amortization and accretion expense 12,595 13,315 Deferred tax benefit (54,085 ) (8,829 ) Provision for credit losses 121,856 32,148 Impairment charges 136,486 — Other non-cash gains (58,159 ) (7,499 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and securitized accounts receivable (1,147,791 ) (1,138,233 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and other long-term assets (11,233 ) 13,212 Accounts payable 568,438 517,455 Accrued expenses and restricted cash payable 389,896 211,855 Income taxes 10,838 (12,363 ) Other current and other long-term liabilities (4,871 ) (20,459 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 456,644 (10,355 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (75,476 ) (55,484 ) Cash proceeds from sale of equity investment — 3,117 Purchases of equity securities (267 ) (250 ) Maturities of equity securities — 130 Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities (632,782 ) — Sales and maturities of available-for-sale debt securities 47,972 — Acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (3,338 ) (558,247 ) Net cash used for investing activities (663,891 ) (610,734 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchase of share-based awards to satisfy tax withholdings (17,101 ) (23,012 ) Purchase of treasury shares (149,608 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,779 43,744 Net change in deposits 960,551 558,042 Net activity on other debt 28,448 21,500 Borrowings on revolving credit facility 1,825,400 1,176,300 Repayments on revolving credit facility (1,856,999 ) (962,900 ) Borrowings on term loans — 112,819 Repayments on term loans (47,506 ) (47,824 ) Redemption of Notes — (400,000 ) Debt issuance costs — (8,934 ) Net change in securitized debt 6,417 8,004 Net cash provided by financing activities 753,381 477,739 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (101,465 ) (24,037 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 444,669 (167,387 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period(a) 1,256,838 1,329,653 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period(a) $ 1,701,507 $ 1,162,266

Exhibit 1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Attributable to Shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 per diluted share per diluted share Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders $ (44,145) $ (1.00) $ 48,318 $ 1.07 Unrealized gain on financial instruments (23,540) (0.53) (6,424) (0.14) Net foreign currency loss 23,445 0.53 9,962 0.22 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 30,300 0.69 (2,800) (0.06) Acquisition-related intangible amortization 42,486 0.96 46,965 1.04 Other acquisition and divestiture related items 4,142 0.09 3,395 0.07 Stock-based compensation 27,873 0.63 22,166 0.49 Other costs 8,806 0.20 1,711 0.04 Impairment charges 136,486 3.09 — — Debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization 4,704 0.11 2,879 0.06 ANI adjustments attributable to non-controlling interests — — 2,848 0.06 Tax related items (52,804) (1.19) (17,904) (0.40) Dilutive impact of stock awards1 — (0.02) — — Dilutive impact of convertible debt2 — (0.05) — — Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders $ 157,753 $ 3.51 $ 111,116 $ 2.45 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 per diluted share per diluted share Net income attributable to shareholders $ 112,747 $ 2.51 $ 11,897 $ 0.26 Unrealized gain on financial instruments (90,261) (2.01) (19,470) (0.43) Net foreign currency loss 37,847 0.84 11,375 0.25 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 135,100 3.00 44,900 0.99 Acquisition-related intangible amortization 127,743 2.84 134,713 2.97 Other acquisition and divestiture related items 15,143 0.34 28,881 0.64 Stock-based compensation 78,360 1.74 62,771 1.38 Other costs 24,911 0.55 15,653 0.35 Impairment charges 136,486 3.03 — — Debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization 12,677 0.28 19,432 0.43 ANI adjustments attributable to non-controlling interests (34,587) (0.77) 69,854 1.54 Tax related items (97,977) (2.18) (82,722) (1.82) Dilutive impact of convertible debt2 — (0.08) — — Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders $ 458,189 $ 10.09 $ 297,284 $ 6.56

1 As the Company reported a net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the diluted weighted average shares outstanding equals the basic weighted average shares outstanding for that period. The non-GAAP adjustments described above resulted in adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (versus a loss on a GAAP basis) for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Therefore, dilutive common stock equivalents have been included in the calculation of adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding to arrive at adjusted per share data.

2 During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the dilutive impact of convertible notes has been calculated under the 'if-converted' method in accordance with GAAP. Under such method, $3.8 million and $11.3 million of interest expense associated with our convertible notes, net of tax, was added back to adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, and approximately 1.6 million shares of the Company's common stock associated with the assumed conversion of the convertible notes as of the beginning of the periods were included in the calculation of adjusted net income per diluted share, as the effect of including such adjustments was dilutive.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Total Segment Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income $ 21,288 $ 100,822 $ 314,693 $ 233,641 Unallocated corporate expenses 23,918 20,977 63,915 54,360 Acquisition-related intangible amortization 42,486 46,965 127,743 134,713 Other acquisition and divestiture related items 4,142 7,012 15,143 32,498 Stock-based compensation 27,873 22,166 78,360 62,771 Other costs 8,806 1,711 24,911 15,653 Debt restructuring costs 72 120 43 6,056 Impairment charges 136,486 — 136,486 — Total segment adjusted operating income $ 265,071 $ 199,773 $ 761,294 $ 539,692 Unallocated corporate expenses (23,918 ) (20,977 ) (63,915 ) (54,360 ) Adjusted operating income $ 241,153 $ 178,796 $ 697,379 $ 485,332

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments, net foreign currency gains and losses, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related intangible amortization, other acquisition and divestiture related items, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, other costs, debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization, adjustments attributable to our non-controlling interests and certain tax related items.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating income excludes acquisition-related intangible amortization, other acquisition and divestiture related items, stock-based compensation, other costs, debt restructuring costs and impairment charges. Total segment adjusted operating income incorporates these same adjustments and further excludes unallocated corporate expenses.

Although adjusted net income, adjusted operating income and total segment adjusted operating income are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these non-GAAP measures are integral to the Company's reporting and planning processes and the chief operating decision maker of the Company uses segment adjusted operating income to allocate resources among our operating segments. The Company considers these measures integral because they exclude the above specified items that the Company's management excludes in evaluating the Company's performance. Specifically, in addition to evaluating the Company's performance on a GAAP basis, management evaluates the Company's performance on a basis that excludes the above items because:

Exclusion of the non-cash, mark-to-market adjustments on financial instruments, including interest rate swap agreements and investment securities, helps management identify and assess trends in the Company's underlying business that might otherwise be obscured due to quarterly non-cash earnings fluctuations associated with these financial instruments. Additionally, the non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on financial instruments are difficult to forecast accurately, making comparisons across historical and future quarters difficult to evaluate.

Net foreign currency gains and losses primarily result from the remeasurement to functional currency of cash, accounts receivable and accounts payable balances, certain intercompany notes denominated in foreign currencies and any gain or loss on foreign currency hedges relating to these items. The exclusion of these items helps management compare changes in operating results between periods that might otherwise be obscured due to currency fluctuations.

The change in fair value of contingent consideration, which is related to the acquisition of certain contractual rights to serve as custodian or sub-custodian to health savings accounts, is dependent upon changes in future interest rate assumptions and has no significant impact on the ongoing operations of the Company. Additionally, the non-cash, mark-to-market adjustments on financial instruments are difficult to forecast accurately, making comparisons across historical and future quarters difficult to evaluate.

The Company considers certain acquisition-related costs, including certain financing costs, investment banking fees, warranty and indemnity insurance, certain integration-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles, as well as gains and losses from divestitures to be unpredictable, dependent on factors that may be outside of our control and unrelated to the continuing operations of the acquired or divested business or the Company. In addition, the size and complexity of an acquisition, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related costs, may not be indicative of such future costs. The Company believes that excluding acquisition-related costs and gains or losses on divestitures facilitates the comparison of our financial results to the Company's historical operating results and to other companies in our industry.

Stock-based compensation is different from other forms of compensation as it is a non-cash expense. For example, a cash salary generally has a fixed and unvarying cash cost. In contrast, the expense associated with an equity-based award is generally unrelated to the amount of cash ultimately received by the employee, and the cost to the Company is based on a stock-based compensation valuation methodology and underlying assumptions that may vary over time.

Impairment charges represent non-cash asset write-offs, which do not reflect recurring costs that would be relevant to the Company's continuing operations. The Company believes that excluding these nonrecurring expenses facilitates the comparison of our financial results to the Company's historical operating results and to other companies in its industry;

We exclude certain other costs when evaluating our continuing business performance when such items are not consistently occurring and do not reflect expected future operating expense, nor provide insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business. These include non-recurring professional service costs, costs related to certain identified initiatives (including technology initiatives) to further streamline the business, improve the Company's efficiency, create synergies and globalize the Company's operations, all with an objective to improve scale and efficiency and increase profitability going forward. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, other costs additionally include a penalty incurred on a vendor contract termination.

Debt restructuring and debt issuance cost amortization are unrelated to the continuing operations of the Company. Debt restructuring costs are not consistently occurring and do not reflect expected future operating expense, nor do they provide insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business. In addition, since debt issuance cost amortization is dependent upon the financing method, which can vary widely company to company, we believe that excluding these costs helps to facilitate comparison to historical results as well as to other companies within our industry.

The adjustments attributable to non-controlling interests, including adjustments to the redemption value of a non-controlling interest, have no significant impact on the ongoing operations of the business.

The tax related items are the difference between the Company's GAAP tax provision and a pro forma tax provision based upon the Company's adjusted net income before taxes as well as the impact from certain discrete tax items. The methodology utilized for calculating the Company's adjusted net income tax provision is the same methodology utilized in calculating the Company's GAAP tax provision.

The Company does not allocate certain corporate expenses to our operating segments, as these items are centrally controlled and are not directly attributable to any reportable segment.

For the same reasons, WEX believes that adjusted net income, adjusted operating income and total segment adjusted operating income may also be useful to investors when evaluating the Company's performance. However, because adjusted net income, adjusted operating income and total segment adjusted operating income are non-GAAP measures, they should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net income, operating income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income and total segment adjusted operating income as used by WEX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is calculated as cash generated from operations, excluding the change in restricted cash payable, less net purchases (maturities) of available-for-sale debt securities and capital expenditures plus the change in net deposits. Although non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, we feel adjusted free cash flow is a useful measure because: Adjusted free cash flow indicates the level of cash generated by the operations of the business after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property, equipment and capitalized software that are required to operate the business; the activity in restricted cash payable is not able to be used by the Company for general corporate purposes; changes in net deposits occur on a daily basis as a regular part of operations and available for sale investments are made as a result of deposits gathered operationally. We believe this is a useful measure for investors to further evaluate the results of operations. However, because adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure, it should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, operating cash flow as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted free cash flow as used by WEX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. Refer to our reconciliation below for our calculation of adjusted free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Nine Months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Operating cash flow, as reported $ 456,644 $ (10,355 ) Excluding: (Increases) decreases in restricted cash payable (350,079 ) (148,925 ) Adjusted for certain investing and financing activities: Increases (decreases) in net deposits 960,551 558,042 Less: Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities, net of sales and maturities (584,810 ) — Less: Capital expenditures (75,476 ) (55,484 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 406,830 $ 343,278

Exhibit 2

Impact of Certain Macro Factors on Reported Revenue and Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) The tables below show the impact of certain macro factors on reported revenue: Segment Revenue Results Fleet Solutions Travel and Corporate

Solutions Health and Employee

Benefit Solutions Total WEX Inc. Three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported revenue $ 378,094 $ 286,361 $ 113,975 $ 91,002 $ 124,060 $ 105,401 $ 616,129 $ 482,764 FX impact (favorable) /

unfavorable $ 5,270 $ — $ 6,466 $ — $ — $ — $ 11,736 $ — PPG impact (favorable) /

unfavorable $ (55,726 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (55,726 ) $ — Segment Revenue Results Fleet Solutions Travel and Corporate

Solutions Health and Employee

Benefit Solutions Total WEX Inc. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported revenue 1,076,456 804,586 291,636 243,406 363,809 305,012 $ 1,731,901 $ 1,353,004 FX impact (favorable) /

unfavorable $ 12,203 $ — $ 10,726 $ — $ — $ — $ 22,929 $ — PPG impact (favorable) /

unfavorable $ (161,068 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (161,068 ) $ —

To determine the impact of foreign exchange translation ("FX") on revenue, revenue from entities whose functional currency is not denominated in U.S. dollars, as well as revenue from purchase volume transacted in non-U.S. denominated currencies, were translated using the weighted average exchange rates for the same period in the prior year, exclusive of revenue derived from acquisitions for one year following the acquisition dates.

To determine the impact of price per gallon of fuel ("PPG") on revenue, revenue subject to changes in fuel prices was calculated based on the average retail price of fuel for the same period in the prior year for the portion of our business that earns revenue based on a percentage of fuel spend, exclusive of revenue derived from acquisitions for one year following the acquisition dates. For the portions of our business that earn revenue based on margin spreads, revenue was calculated utilizing the comparable margin from the prior year.

The table below shows the impact of certain macro factors on Adjusted Net Income:

Segment Estimated Adjusted Net Income Impact Fleet Solutions Travel and Corporate

Solutions Health and Employee

Benefit Solutions Three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 FX impact (favorable) / unfavorable $ 3,262 $ — $ 5,915 $ — $ (2 ) $ — PPG impact (favorable) / unfavorable $ (36,643 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Segment Estimated Adjusted Net Income Impact Fleet Solutions Travel and Corporate

Solutions Health and Employee

Benefit Solutions Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 FX impact (favorable) / unfavorable $ 6,157 $ — $ 8,464 $ — $ 22 $ — PPG impact (favorable) / unfavorable $ (102,709 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —

To determine the estimated adjusted net income impact of FX on revenue and expenses from entities whose functional currency is not denominated in U.S. dollars, as well as revenue and variable expenses from purchase volume transacted in non-U.S. denominated currencies, amounts were translated using the weighted average exchange rates for the same period in the prior year, net of tax, exclusive of revenue and expenses derived from acquisitions for one year following the acquisition dates.

To determine the estimated adjusted net income impact of PPG, revenue and certain variable expenses impacted by changes in fuel prices were adjusted based on the average retail price of fuel for the same period in the prior year for the portion of our business that earns revenue based on a percentage of fuel spend, net of applicable taxes, exclusive of revenue and expenses derived from acquisitions for one year following the acquisition dates. For the portions of our business that earn revenue based on margin spreads, revenue was adjusted to the comparable margin from the prior year, net of non-controlling interests and applicable taxes.

Exhibit 3

Selected Non-Financial Metrics

(unaudited) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Fleet Solutions: Payment processing transactions (000s) (1) 145,257 143,163 132,663 132,894 134,029 Payment processing gallons of fuel (000s) (2) 3,729,664 3,690,875 3,549,562 3,569,979 3,576,781 Average US fuel price (US$ / gallon) $ 4.54 $ 4.98 $ 3.95 $ 3.42 $ 3.23 Payment processing $ of fuel (000s) (3) $ 17,205,436 $ 18,639,733 $ 14,390,257 $ 12,600,745 $ 11,907,220 Net payment processing rate (4) 1.10 % 1.09 % 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.09 % Payment processing revenue (000s) $ 188,584 $ 202,359 $ 151,906 $ 146,333 $ 130,006 Net late fee rate (5) 0.48 % 0.38 % 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.45 % Late fee revenue (000s) (6) $ 83,194 $ 70,830 $ 63,110 $ 60,101 $ 53,104 Travel and Corporate Solutions: Purchase volume (000s) (7) $ 20,656,953 $ 17,119,962 $ 11,809,450 $ 10,916,015 $ 12,799,555 Net interchange rate (8) 0.49 % 0.52 % 0.55 % 0.63 % 0.62 % Payment solutions processing revenue (000s) $ 101,533 $ 88,608 $ 65,075 $ 68,747 $ 79,815 Health and Employee Benefit Solutions: Purchase volume (000s) (9) $ 1,350,466 $ 1,514,004 $ 1,630,218 $ 1,146,436 $ 1,173,913 Average number of SaaS accounts (000s) (10) 18,196 17,572 17,847 16,222 16,912

Definitions and explanations:

(1) Payment processing transactions represents the total number of purchases made by fleets that have a payment processing relationship with WEX.

(2) Payment processing gallons of fuel represents the total number of gallons of fuel purchased by fleets that have a payment processing relationship with WEX.

(3) Payment processing $ of fuel represents the total dollar value of the fuel purchased by fleets that have a payment processing relationship with WEX.

(4) Net payment processing rate represents the percentage of the dollar value of each payment processing transaction that WEX records as revenue from merchants, less certain discounts given to customers and network fees.

(5) Net late fee rate represents late fee revenue as a percentage of fuel purchased by fleets that have a payment processing relationship with WEX.

(6) Late fee revenue represents fees charged for payments not made within the terms of the customer agreement based upon the outstanding customer receivable balance.

(7) Purchase volume represents the total dollar value of all WEX issued transactions that use WEX corporate card products and virtual card products.

(8) Net interchange rate represents the percentage of the dollar value of each payment processing transaction that WEX records as revenue from merchants, less certain discounts given to customers and network fees.

(9) Purchase volume in the Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment represents the total U.S. dollar value of all transactions where interchange is earned by WEX.

(10) Average number of Health and Employee Benefit Solutions accounts represents the number of active Consumer Directed Health, COBRA, and billing accounts on our SaaS platforms in the United States.

Exhibit 4 Segment Revenue Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Increase (decrease) Nine months ended

September 30, Increase (decrease) Fleet Solutions 2022 2021 Amount Percent 2022 2021 Amount Percent Revenues Payment processing revenue $ 188,586 $ 130,006 $ 58,580 45 % $ 542,851 $ 367,032 $ 175,819 48 % Account servicing revenue 41,632 43,671 (2,039 ) (5 ) % 127,935 125,955 1,980 2 % Finance fee revenue 96,495 67,529 28,966 43 % 259,967 178,627 81,340 46 % Other revenue 51,381 45,155 6,226 14 % 145,703 132,972 12,731 10 % Total revenues $ 378,094 $ 286,361 $ 91,733 32 % $ 1,076,456 $ 804,586 $ 271,870 34 % Three months ended

September 30, Increase (decrease) Nine months ended

September 30, Increase (decrease) Travel and Corporate Solutions 2022 2021 Amount Percent 2022 2021 Amount Percent Revenues Payment processing revenue $ 101,533 $ 79,815 $ 21,718 27 % $ 255,216 $ 205,345 $ 49,871 24 % Account servicing revenue 10,748 10,908 (160 ) (1 ) % 31,906 32,817 (911 ) (3 ) % Finance fee revenue 162 200 (38 ) (19 ) % 519 693 (174 ) (25 ) % Other revenue 1,532 79 1,453 1,839 % 3,995 4,551 (556 ) (12 ) % Total revenues $ 113,975 $ 91,002 $ 22,973 25 % $ 291,636 $ 243,406 $ 48,230 20 % Three months ended

September 30, Increase (decrease) Nine months ended

September 30, Increase (decrease) Health and Employee Benefit

Solutions 2022 2021 Amount Percent 2022 2021 Amount Percent Revenues Payment processing revenue $ 18,913 $ 16,305 $ 2,608 16 % $ 62,748 $ 55,564 $ 7,184 13 % Account servicing revenue 85,944 83,145 2,799 3 % 256,062 230,572 25,490 11 % Finance fee revenue 41 40 1 3 % 104 101 3 3 % Other revenue 19,162 5,911 13,251 224 % 44,895 18,775 26,120 139 % Total revenues $ 124,060 $ 105,401 $ 18,659 18 % $ 363,809 $ 305,012 $ 58,797 19 %

Exhibit 5

Segment Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Segment Adjusted Operating Income Segment Adjusted Operating Income

Margin(1) Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fleet Solutions $ 174,521 $ 144,853 46.2 % 50.6 % Travel and Corporate Solutions $ 60,289 $ 31,057 52.9 % 34.1 % Health and Employee Benefit Solutions $ 30,261 $ 23,863 24.4 % 22.6 % Total segment adjusted operating income $ 265,071 $ 199,773 43.0 % 41.4 % Segment Adjusted Operating Income Segment Adjusted Operating Income

Margin(1) Nine Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fleet Solutions $ 527,591 $ 400,976 49.0 % 49.8 % Travel and Corporate Solutions $ 139,635 $ 55,229 47.9 % 22.7 % Health and Employee Benefit Solutions $ 94,068 $ 83,487 25.9 % 27.4 % Total segment adjusted operating income $ 761,294 $ 539,692 44.0 % 39.9 %

(1) Segment adjusted operating income margin is derived by dividing segment adjusted operating income by the revenue of the corresponding segment (or the entire Company in the case of total segment adjusted operating income). See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of total segment adjusted operating income to GAAP operating income.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted operating income $ 241,153 $ 178,796 $ 697,379 $ 485,332 Adjusted operating income margin (1) 39.1 % 37.0 % 40.3 % 35.9 %

(1) Adjusted operating income margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by total revenues of the entire Company as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income.

