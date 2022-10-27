CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonic Automotive, Inc. ("Sonic Automotive," "Sonic" or the "Company") (NYSE:SAH), one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Key Highlights
- Record third quarter revenues of $3.4 billion, up 12% year-over-year; record third quarter gross profit of $580.7 million, up 23% year-over-year
- Record third quarter net income of $87.3 million ($2.23 per diluted share)
- Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 68.7% (62.4% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis, an increase of 220 basis points year-over-year)
- Record third quarter total Finance & Insurance ("F&I") gross profit per retail unit of $2,477, up 5% year-over-year
- EchoPark revenues of $607.8 million, down 8% year-over-year; record third quarter EchoPark gross profit of $48.6 million, up 88% year-over-year
- During the third quarter of 2022, Sonic repurchased approximately 3.1 million shares of its Class A Common Stock (or 8% of total Class A and Class B shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022) for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $151.5 million, resulting in $481.0 million of remaining share repurchase authorization
- During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Sonic repurchased approximately 5.2 million shares of its Class A Common Stock (or 13% of total Class A and Class B shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021) for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $245.2 million
- Sonic's Board of Directors approved a 12% increase to the Company's quarterly cash dividend, to $0.28 per share, payable on January 13, 2023 to all stockholders of record on December 15, 2022
Commentary
David Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive, stated, "Our quarterly results reflect another period of solid financial performance, including record third quarter revenues, gross profit and earnings per share. During the third quarter, we continued to see persistent consumer demand for new vehicles and sustained growth in our parts and service business, driving all-time record Fixed Operations gross profit. These trends have carried over from the first half of 2022, in spite of a challenging used vehicle environment and macroeconomic headwinds such as inflation, rising interest rates, and ongoing global new vehicle supply chain constraints. We believe Sonic's ability to successfully navigate this environment demonstrates the strength of our diversified model and our unwavering commitment to generating long-term value for our key stakeholders."
Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive, commented, "In the third quarter, we continued to strategically expand EchoPark's nationwide distribution network. This expansion has been achieved both by growing geographically and through the launch of our new ecommerce platform, which was successfully rolled out this past June to 100% of our nationwide traffic at EchoPark.com. For the third quarter, omnichannel sales through our new ecommerce platform accounted for 31% of EchoPark's retail unit sales volume, compared to 19% last quarter, as more guests continued to utilize our enhanced, omnichannel purchase experience. In addition to our growing digital presence, our new store openings during the quarter expanded the EchoPark Automotive brand reach to over 50% of the U.S. population. We remain committed to the expansion of the EchoPark Automotive brand and, with our progress to date, we remain well on track to reach 90% of the U.S. population by 2025."
Heath Byrd, Chief Financial Officer of Sonic Automotive, added, "Despite supply chain challenges and today's economic climate, our teammates continued to drive strong revenue and earnings performance throughout our organization. At the same time, our team has maintained its focus on cash flow generation and proactively managing expenses. We have made great progress related to the integration of the RFJ Auto acquisition and expect we will achieve further earnings synergies in future periods. Based on our strong financial performance, solid cash position, ample sources of liquidity and our present macroeconomic outlook, we believe Sonic remains well-positioned to build long-term value and deliver returns to our stockholders."
Third Quarter 2022 Segment Highlights
The financial measures discussed below are results for the third quarter of 2022 with comparisons made to the third quarter of 2021, unless otherwise noted.
- Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include:
- Same store revenues up 3%; same store gross profit up 5%
- Same store retail new vehicle unit sales volume down 6%; same store retail new vehicle gross profit per unit up 28%, to $6,571
- Same store retail used vehicle unit sales volume down 12%; same store retail used vehicle gross profit per unit down 9%, to $1,669
- Same store parts, service and collision repair gross profit up 10%; same store customer pay gross profit up 12%; same store warranty gross profit up 7%; same store gross margin down 30 basis points, to 49.9%
- Same store F&I gross profit down 5%; all-time record quarterly reported Franchised Dealerships Segment F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,473, up 7%
- On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, Franchised Dealerships Segment new vehicle inventory had approximately 18 days' supply, and Franchised Dealerships Segment used vehicle inventory had approximately 31 days' supply
- EchoPark Segment operating results include:
- EchoPark revenues of $607.8 million, down 8% year-over-year; record third quarter EchoPark gross profit of $48.6 million, up 88% year-over-year
- EchoPark retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 15,422, down 27% year-over-year
- EchoPark retail used vehicle unit sales volume was comprised of 81% 1-4-year old vehicles and 19% 5-plus-year old vehicles
- EchoPark segment loss of $29.9 million and adjusted EBITDA* loss of $21.4 million (including market expansion-related losses of $6.3 million and $5.7 million, respectively)
- On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, EchoPark Segment used vehicle inventory had approximately 57 days' supply (40 days for EchoPark-branded locations, excluding locations opened during the third quarter)
* Please refer to the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
Dividend
Sonic's Board of Directors approved a 12% increase to the Company's quarterly cash dividend, to $0.28 per share, payable on January 13, 2023 to all stockholders of record on December 15, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Senior management will hold a conference call today at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern).
Investor presentation and earnings press release materials will be accessible beginning prior to the conference call on the Company's website at ir.sonicautomotive.com.
To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to ir.sonicautomotive.com.
For telephone access to this conference call, please register in advance using this link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login'show=893f08a9&confId=42803
After registering, you will receive a confirmation that includes dial-in numbers and a unique conference call access code and PIN for entry. Registration remains available through the live call; however, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.
A conference call replay will be available following the call for 14 days at ir.sonicautomotive.com.
About Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable automotive retailer and service brand in America. Our Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to our guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive retailers in America, we are committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking progressive measures to be the leader in this category. Our new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at www.sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.
About EchoPark Automotive
EchoPark Automotive is one of the fastest growing and most comprehensive retailers of nearly new pre-owned vehicles in America today. Our rapid growth plan is expected to bring our unique business model to 90% of the U.S. population by 2025, utilizing one of the most innovative technology-enabled sales strategies in our industry. Our approach provides a personalized and proven guest-centric buying process that consistently delivers award-winning guest experiences and superior value to car buyers nationwide, with savings of up to $3,000 versus the competition. Consumers have responded by putting EchoPark at number one in products, sales, and service based on Google Reviews between April 2021 through April 2022, while receiving the 2021 Consumer Satisfaction Award from DealerRater. EchoPark's nationwide growth will continue to leverage the unique and preferred Experience Centers in-market with a best-in-class shopping and online buying tool. EchoPark's mission is in the name: Every Car, Happy Owner. This drives the experience for guests and differentiates EchoPark from the competition. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding EchoPark's future U.S. population coverage and future earnings synergies from the RFJ Auto acquisition. There are many factors that affect management's views about future events and trends of the Company's business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management's views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, supply chain disruptions and manufacturing delays, labor shortages, the impacts of inflation and increases in interest rates, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, future levels of consumer demand for new and used vehicles, anticipated future growth in our EchoPark Segment, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic expansion or contraction, the integration of the RFJ Auto acquisition, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions on operations, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and information filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted EBITDA. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the schedules included in this press release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results.
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
Results of Operations (Unaudited)
Results of Operations - Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Better / (Worse)
Nine Months Ended
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Retail new vehicles
$
1,373.1
$
1,128.0
22
%
$
4,068.7
$
3,715.2
10
%
Fleet new vehicles
32.0
18.9
69
%
70.0
50.9
38
%
Total new vehicles
1,405.1
1,146.9
23
%
4,138.7
3,766.1
10
%
Used vehicles
1,358.0
1,324.8
3
%
4,178.3
3,708.9
13
%
Wholesale vehicles
114.7
97.1
18
%
404.8
256.7
58
%
Total vehicles
2,877.8
2,568.8
12
%
8,721.8
7,731.7
13
%
Parts, service and collision repair
404.7
339.9
19
%
1,183.4
994.1
19
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
165.6
164.1
1
%
505.3
486.1
4
%
Total revenues
3,448.1
3,072.8
12
%
10,410.5
9,211.9
13
%
Cost of sales:
Retail new vehicles
(1,209.6
)
(1,012.9
)
(19
)%
(3,569.2
)
(3,412.8
)
(5
)%
Fleet new vehicles
(30.7
)
(18.6
)
(65
)%
(66.9
)
(50.0
)
(34
)%
Total new vehicles
(1,240.3
)
(1,031.5
)
(20
)%
(3,636.1
)
(3,462.8
)
(5
)%
Used vehicles
(1,306.6
)
(1,304.6
)
—
%
(4,031.6
)
(3,623.1
)
(11
)%
Wholesale vehicles
(116.8
)
(95.9
)
(22
)%
(404.2
)
(250.1
)
(62
)%
Total vehicles
(2,663.7
)
(2,432.0
)
(10
)%
(8,071.9
)
(7,336.0
)
(10
)%
Parts, service and collision repair
(203.7
)
(168.8
)
(21
)%
(597.7
)
(492.2
)
(21
)%
Total cost of sales
(2,867.4
)
(2,600.8
)
(10
)%
(8,669.6
)
(7,828.2
)
(11
)%
Gross profit
580.7
472.0
23
%
1,740.9
1,383.7
26
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(399.0
)
(321.4
)
(24
)%
(1,188.8
)
(931.3
)
(28
)%
Depreciation and amortization
(32.8
)
(25.2
)
(30
)%
(94.0
)
(73.7
)
(28
)%
Operating income (loss)
148.9
125.4
19
%
458.1
378.7
21
%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, floor plan
(9.6
)
(3.3
)
(191
)%
(20.6
)
(12.8
)
(61
)%
Interest expense, other, net
(22.9
)
(9.8
)
(134
)%
(65.1
)
(30.2
)
(116
)%
Other income (expense), net
—
(0.1
)
100
%
0.1
0.1
64
%
Total other income (expense)
(32.5
)
(13.2
)
(146
)%
(85.6
)
(42.9
)
(100
)%
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
116.4
112.2
4
%
372.5
335.8
11
%
Provision for income taxes for continuing operations - benefit (expense)
(29.1
)
(27.5
)
(6
)%
(93.1
)
(83.4
)
(12
)%
Income (loss) from continuing operations
87.3
84.7
3
%
279.4
252.4
11
%
Discontinued operations:
Income (loss) from discontinued operations before taxes
—
(0.3
)
100
%
—
0.2
(100
)%
Provision for income taxes for discontinued operations - benefit (expense)
—
0.1
(100
)%
—
—
—
%
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
(0.2
)
100
%
—
0.2
(100
)%
Net income (loss)
$
87.3
$
84.5
3
%
$
279.4
$
252.6
11
%
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
2.28
$
2.04
12
%
$
7.09
$
6.07
17
%
Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
—
(0.01
)
100
%
—
0.01
(100
)%
Earnings (loss) per common share
$
2.28
$
2.03
12
%
$
7.09
$
6.08
17
%
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
38.3
41.6
8
%
39.4
41.6
5
%
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
2.23
$
1.96
14
%
$
6.90
$
5.81
19
%
Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
—
(0.01
)
100
%
—
0.01
(100
)%
Earnings (loss) per common share
$
2.23
$
1.95
14
%
$
6.90
$
5.82
19
%
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
39.2
43.3
9
%
40.5
43.4
7
%
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.25
$
0.12
108
%
$
0.62
$
0.34
82
%
NM = Not Meaningful
Franchised Dealerships Segment - Reported
Three Months Ended
Better / (Worse)
Nine Months Ended
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions, except unit and per unit data)
Revenues:
Retail new vehicles
$
1,359.6
$
1,124.5
21
%
$
4,047.1
$
3,710.8
9
%
Fleet new vehicles
32.0
18.9
69
%
70.0
50.9
38
%
Total new vehicles
1,391.6
1,143.4
22
%
4,117.1
3,761.7
9
%
Used vehicles
842.4
750.3
12
%
2,568.1
2,173.3
18
%
Wholesale vehicles
75.8
64.1
18
%
261.2
183.2
43
%
Total vehicles
2,309.8
1,957.8
18
%
6,946.4
6,118.2
14
%
Parts, service and collision repair
404.7
339.9
19
%
1,183.4
994.1
19
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
125.8
111.8
13
%
382.1
333.5
15
%
Total revenues
2,840.3
2,409.5
18
%
8,511.9
7,445.8
14
%
Gross Profit:
Retail new vehicles
160.7
114.9
40
%
494.5
302.1
64
%
Fleet new vehicles
1.3
0.3
333
%
3.1
0.9
244
%
Total new vehicles
162.0
115.2
41
%
497.6
303.0
64
%
Used vehicles
45.4
50.1
(9
)%
136.0
137.3
(1
)%
Wholesale vehicles
(2.1
)
(2.0
)
(5
)%
(3.0
)
0.2
NM
Total vehicles
205.3
163.3
26
%
630.6
440.4
43
%
Parts, service and collision repair
201.0
171.1
17
%
585.7
501.9
17
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
125.8
111.8
13
%
382.1
333.5
15
%
Total gross profit
532.1
446.2
19
%
1,598.4
1,275.8
25
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(332.0
)
(268.4
)
(24
)%
(974.9
)
(794.1
)
(23
)%
Depreciation and amortization
(25.8
)
(21.2
)
(22
)%
(75.8
)
(62.3
)
(22
)%
Operating income (loss)
174.3
156.6
11
%
547.7
419.4
31
%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, floor plan
(6.6
)
(2.0
)
(230
)%
(13.9
)
(9.2
)
(50
)%
Interest expense, other, net
(21.4
)
(9.5
)
(125
)%
(61.7
)
(29.2
)
(112
)%
Other income (expense), net
—
—
—
%
0.1
—
NM
Total other income (expense)
(28.0
)
(11.5
)
(143
)%
(75.5
)
(38.3
)
(97
)%
Income (loss) before taxes
146.3
145.1
1
%
472.2
381.1
24
%
Add: impairment charges
—
—
NM
—
—
NM
Segment income (loss)
$
146.3
$
145.1
1
%
$
472.2
$
381.1
24
%
Unit Sales Volume:
Retail new vehicles
24,241
22,280
9
%
73,185
76,340
(4
)%
Fleet new vehicles
672
511
32
%
1,454
1,297
12
%
Total new vehicles
24,913
22,791
9
%
74,639
77,637
(4
)%
Used vehicles
26,647
26,274
1
%
81,881
82,060
—
%
Wholesale vehicles
5,813
6,119
(5
)%
18,436
19,704
(6
)%
Retail new & used vehicles
50,888
48,554
5
%
155,066
158,400
(2
)%
Used-to-New Ratio
1.07
1.15
(7
)%
1.10
1.06
4
%
Gross Profit Per Unit:
Retail new vehicles
$
6,627
$
5,153
29
%
$
6,757
$
3,956
71
%
Fleet new vehicles
$
1,955
$
773
153
%
$
2,132
$
745
186
%
Total new vehicles
$
6,501
$
5,055
29
%
$
6,667
$
3,903
71
%
Used vehicles
$
1,704
$
1,907
(11
)%
$
1,661
$
1,673
(1
)%
Finance, insurance and other, net
$
2,473
$
2,303
7
%
$
2,464
$
2,105
17
%
NM = Not Meaningful
Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store
Three Months Ended
Better / (Worse)
Nine Months Ended
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions, except unit and per unit data)
Revenues:
Retail new vehicles
$
1,177.4
$
1,121.3
5
%
$
3,413.5
$
3,699.4
(8
)%
Fleet new vehicles
27.0
18.9
43
%
57.9
51.0
14
%
Total new vehicles
1,204.4
1,140.2
6
%
$
3,471.4
$
3,750.4
(7
)%
Used vehicles
736.4
747.4
(1
)%
2,210.9
2,165.2
2
%
Wholesale vehicles
58.8
63.9
(8
)%
196.9
182.7
8
%
Total vehicles
1,999.6
1,951.5
2
%
5,879.2
6,098.3
(4
)%
Parts, service and collision repair
373.6
338.7
10
%
1,080.5
990.5
9
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
105.6
111.2
(5
)%
314.6
332.2
(5
)%
Total revenues
2,478.8
2,401.4
3
%
7,274.3
7,421.0
(2
)%
Gross Profit:
Retail new vehicles
136.9
114.3
20
%
413.8
300.6
38
%
Fleet new vehicles
1.0
0.4
150
%
2.4
0.9
167
%
Total new vehicles
137.9
114.7
21
%
416.2
301.5
38
%
Used vehicles
38.5
48.2
(20
)%
115.9
137.2
(16
)%
Wholesale vehicles
(1.7
)
0.8
(313
)%
(2.3
)
5.8
(140
)%
Total vehicles
174.7
163.7
7
%
529.8
444.5
19
%
Parts, service and collision repair
186.5
170.2
10
%
537.5
498.8
8
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
105.6
111.2
(5
)%
314.6
332.2
(5
)%
Total gross profit
$
466.8
$
445.1
5
%
$
1,381.9
$
1,275.5
8
%
Unit Sales Volume:
Retail new vehicles
20,829
22,208
(6
)%
61,247
76,073
(19
)%
Fleet new vehicles
574
511
12
%
1,232
1,297
(5
)%
Total new vehicles
21,403
22,719
(6
)%
62,479
77,370
(19
)%
Used vehicles
23,043
26,164
(12
)%
69,315
81,713
(15
)%
Wholesale vehicles
4,583
6,102
(25
)%
14,258
19,634
(27
)%
Retail new & used vehicles
43,872
48,372
(9
)%
130,562
157,786
(17
)%
Used-to-New Ratio
1.08
1.15
(7
)%
1.11
1.06
5
%
Gross Profit Per Unit:
Retail new vehicles
$
6,571
$
5,147
28
%
$
6,756
$
3,951
71
%
Fleet new vehicles
$
1,782
$
773
131
%
$
1,968
$
745
164
%
New vehicles
$
6,443
$
5,049
28
%
$
6,661
$
3,897
71
%
Used vehicles
$
1,669
$
1,844
(9
)%
$
1,672
$
1,679
—
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
$
2,406
$
2,300
5
%
$
2,410
$
2,106
14
%
NM = Not Meaningful
Note: All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.
EchoPark Segment - Reported
Three Months Ended
Better / (Worse)
Nine Months Ended
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions, except unit and per unit data)
Revenues:
Retail new vehicles
$
13.5
$
3.5
286
%
$
21.6
$
4.4
391
%
Used vehicles
515.6
574.5
(10
)%
1,610.2
1,535.6
5
%
Wholesale vehicles
38.9
33.0
18
%
143.6
73.5
95
%
Total vehicles
568.0
611.0
(7
)%
1,775.4
1,613.5
10
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
39.8
52.3
(24
)%
123.2
152.6
(19
)%
Total revenues
607.8
663.3
(8
)%
1,898.6
1,766.1
8
%
Gross Profit:
Retail new vehicles
2.8
—
100
%
5.0
0.3
NM
Used vehicles
6.0
(29.9
)
120
%
10.7
(51.4
)
121
%
Wholesale vehicles
—
3.2
(100
)%
3.6
6.4
(44
)%
Total vehicles
8.8
(26.7
)
133
%
19.3
(44.7
)
143
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
39.8
52.3
(24
)%
123.2
152.6
(19
)%
Total gross profit
48.6
25.8
88
%
142.5
107.9
32
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(67.0
)
(53.0
)
(26
)%
(213.9
)
(137.2
)
(56
)%
Depreciation and amortization
(7.0
)
(4.0
)
(75
)%
(18.2
)
(11.4
)
(60
)%
Operating income (loss)
(25.4
)
(31.2
)
19
%
(89.6
)
(40.7
)
(120
)%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, floor plan
(3.0
)
(1.3
)
(131
)%
(6.7
)
(3.5
)
(89
)%
Interest expense, other, net
(1.5
)
(0.3
)
(400
)%
(3.4
)
(1.0
)
(233
|
)%
Total other income (expense)
(4.5
)
(1.7
)
(165
)%
(10.1
)
(4.6
)
(120
)%
Income (loss) before taxes
(29.9
)
(32.9
)
9
%
(99.7
)
(45.3
)
(120
)%
Add: impairment charges
—
—
NM
—
—
NM
Segment income (loss)
$
(29.9
)
$
(32.9
)
9
%
$
(99.7
)
$
(45.3
)
(120
)%
Unit Sales Volume:
Retail new vehicles
535
55
NM
705
69
NM
Used vehicles
15,422
21,255
(27
)%
47,025
62,186
(24
)%
Wholesale vehicles
2,450
3,492
(30
)%
8,793
9,231
(5
)%
Gross Profit Per Unit:
Total used vehicle and F&I
$
2,880
$
1,023
182
%
$
2,808
$
1,618
74
%
NM = Not Meaningful
EchoPark Segment - Same Market
Three Months Ended
Better / (Worse)
Nine Months Ended
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(In millions, except unit and per unit data)
Revenues:
Retail new vehicles
$
3.4
$
3.5
(3
)%
$
10.3
$
4.4
134
%
Used vehicles
367.8
569.7
(35
)%
$
1,176.8
$
1,529.7
(23
)%
Wholesale vehicles
29.6
33.0
(10
)%
121.1
73.5
65
%
Total vehicles
400.8
606.2
(34
)%
1,308.2
1,607.6
(19
)%
Finance, insurance and other, net
27.9
52.0
(46
)%
90.2
152.0
(41
)%
Total revenues
428.7
658.2
(35
)%
1,398.4
1,759.6
(21
)%
Gross Profit:
Retail new vehicles
0.3
0.2
50
%
0.9
0.3
50
%
Used vehicles
0.1
(29.7
)
100
%
(11.3
)
(51.2
)
78
%
Wholesale vehicles
0.1
3.3
(97
)%
3.6
6.5
(45
)%
Total vehicles
0.5
(26.2
)
102
%
(6.8
)
(44.4
)
85
%
Finance, insurance and other, net
27.9
52.0
(46
)%
90.2
152.0
(41
)%
Total gross profit
$
28.4
$
25.8
10
%
$
83.4
$
107.6
(22
)%
Unit Sales Volume:
Retail new vehicles
45
55
(18
)%
126
69
83
%
Used vehicles
11,809
21,078
(44
)%
36,960
61,970
(40
)%
Wholesale vehicles
1,925
3,492
(45
)%
7,452
9,231
(19
)%
Gross Profit Per Unit:
Total used vehicle and F&I
$
2,361
$
1,028
130
%
$
2,125
$
1,615
32
%
NM = Not Meaningful
Note: All currently operating EchoPark stores in a local geographic market are included within the same market group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the market's opening.
Consolidated Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
255.2
$
206.2
$
(49.0
)
(24
)%
Advertising
21.1
16.7
(4.4
)
(26
)%
Rent
11.9
13.8
1.9
14
%
Other
110.8
84.7
(26.1
)
(31
)%
Total SG&A expenses
$
399.0
$
321.4
$
(77.6
)
(24
)%
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
43.9
%
43.7
%
(20
)
bps
Advertising
3.6
%
3.5
%
(10
)
bps
Rent
2.0
%
2.9
%
90
bps
Other
19.2
%
18.0
%
(120
)
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
68.7
%
68.1
%
(60
)
bps
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
774.1
$
608.5
$
(165.6
)
(27
)%
Advertising
72.8
44.2
(28.6
)
(65
)%
Rent
38.3
41.2
2.9
7
%
Other
303.6
237.4
(66.2
)
(28
)%
Total SG&A expenses
$
1,188.8
$
931.3
$
(257.5
)
(28
)%
Items of interest:
Long term compensation charges
(4.4
)
$
—
Total SG&A adjustments
$
(4.4
)
$
—
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses
$
1,184.4
$
931.3
$
(253.1
)
(27
)%
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
44.5
%
44.0
%
(50
)
bps
Advertising
4.2
%
3.2
%
(100
)
bps
Rent
2.2
%
3.0
%
80
bps
Other
17.4
%
17.1
%
(30
)
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
68.3
%
67.3
%
(100
)
bps
Items of interest:
Long term compensation charges
(0.3
)%
—
%
Total effect of adjustments
(0.3
)%
—
%
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
68.0
%
67.3
%
(70
)
bps
Franchised Dealerships Segment - SG&A Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
216.2
$
176.6
$
(39.6
)
(22
)%
Advertising
10.5
6.4
(4.1
)
(64
)%
Rent
10.1
11.9
1.8
15
%
Other
95.2
73.5
(21.7
)
(30
)%
Total SG&A expenses
$
332.0
$
268.4
$
(63.6
)
(24
)%
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
40.6
%
39.6
%
(100
)
bps
Advertising
2.0
%
1.4
%
(60
)
bps
Rent
1.9
%
2.7
%
80
bps
Other
17.9
%
16.5
%
(140
)
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
62.4
%
60.2
%
(220
)
bps
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
657.2
$
529.7
$
(127.5
)
(24
)%
Advertising
26.2
19.8
(6.4
)
(32
)%
Rent
31.9
36.2
4.3
12
%
Other
259.6
208.4
(51.2
)
(25
)%
Total SG&A expenses
$
974.9
$
794.1
$
(180.8
)
(23
)%
Items of interest:
Long term compensation charges
$
(4.4
)
$
—
Total SG&A adjustments
$
(4.4
)
$
—
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses
$
970.5
$
794.1
$
(176.4
)
(22
)%
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
41.1
%
41.5
%
40
bps
Advertising
1.6
%
1.6
%
—
bps
Rent
2.0
%
2.8
%
80
bps
Other
16.3
%
16.3
%
—
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
61.0
%
62.2
%
120
bps
Items of interest:
Long term compensation charges
(0.3
)%
—
%
Total effect of adjustments
(0.3
)%
—
%
Adjusted:
Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
60.7
%
62.2
%
150
bps
EchoPark Segment - SG&A Expenses
Three Months Ended September 30,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
39.0
$
29.6
$
(9.4
)
(32
)%
Advertising
10.6
10.3
(0.3
)
(3
)%
Rent
1.8
1.9
0.1
5
%
Other
15.6
11.2
(4.4
)
(39
)%
Total SG&A expenses
$
67.0
$
53.0
$
(14.0
)
(26
)%
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
80.2
%
114.7
%
3,450
bps
Advertising
21.8
%
39.9
%
1,810
bps
Rent
3.7
%
7.4
%
370
bps
Other
32.2
%
43.4
%
1,120
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
137.9
%
205.4
%
6,750
bps
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Better / (Worse)
2022
2021
Change
% Change
(In millions)
Reported:
Compensation
$
116.9
$
78.8
$
(38.1
)
(48
)%
Advertising
46.6
24.4
(22.2
)
(91
)%
Rent
6.4
5.0
(1.4
)
(28
)%
Other
44.0
29.0
(15.0
)
(52
)%
Total SG&A expenses
$
213.9
$
137.2
$
(76.7
)
(56
)%
Reported:
SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit:
Compensation
82.0
%
73.0
%
(900
)
bps
Advertising
32.7
%
22.6
%
(1,010
)
bps
Rent
4.5
%
4.6
%
10
bps
Other
30.9
%
27.0
%
(390
)
bps
Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit
150.1
%
127.2
%
(2,290
)
bps
Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Weighted-
Amount
Per
Weighted-
Amount
Per
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Diluted earnings (loss) and shares from continuing operations
39.2
$
87.3
$
2.23
43.3
$
84.7
$
1.96
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Weighted-
Amount
Per
Weighted-
Amount
Per
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Diluted earnings (loss) and shares from continuing operations
40.5
$
279.4
$
6.90
43.4
$
252.4
$
5.82
Pre-tax items of interest:
Long term compensation charges
$
4.4
$
—
Total pre-tax items of interest
$
4.4
$
—
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) and shares from continuing operations
40.5
$
283.8
$
7.01
43.4
$
252.4
$
5.82
Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Franchised
EchoPark
Discontinued
Total
Franchised
EchoPark
Discontinued
Total
(In millions)
Net income (loss)
$
87.3
$
84.5
Provision for income taxes
29.1
27.5
Income (loss) before taxes
$
146.3
$
(29.9
)
$
—
$
116.4
$
145.1
$
(32.9
)
$
(0.2
)
$
112.0
Non-floor plan interest
19.9
1.5
—
21.4
8.8
0.3
—
9.1
Depreciation and amortization
27.3
7.0
—
34.3
21.9
4.0
—
25.9
Stock-based compensation expense
3.8
—
—
3.8
3.7
—
—
3.7
Long-term compensation charges
—
—
—
—
—
0.5
—
0.5
Loss (gain) on franchise and real estate disposals
0.5
—
—
0.5
(0.1
)
(0.4
)
—
(0.5
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
197.8
$
(21.4
)
$
—
$
176.4
$
179.4
$
(28.5
)
$
(0.2
)
$
150.7
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Franchised
EchoPark
Discontinued
Total
Franchised
EchoPark
Discontinued
Total
(In millions)
Net income (loss)
$
279.4
$
252.6
Provision for income taxes
93.1
83.4
Income (loss) before taxes
$
472.2
$
(99.7
)
$
—
$
372.5
$
381.1
$
(45.3
)
$
0.2
$
336.0
Non-floor plan interest
58.0
3.2
—
61.2
26.8
1.0
—
27.8
Depreciation & amortization
79.6
18.1
—
97.7
64.6
11.4
—
76.0
Stock-based compensation expense
12.4
—
—
12.4
11.2
—
—
11.2
Long-term compensation charges
4.4
—
—
4.4
—
1.5
—
1.5
Loss (gain) on franchise and real estate disposals
(0.5
)
—
—
(0.5
)
(0.4
)
(0.4
)
—
(0.8
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
626.1
$
(78.4
)
$
—
$
547.7
$
483.3
$
(31.8
)
$
0.2
$
451.7
Contacts
Investor Inquiries:
Heath Byrd, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (704) 566-2400
Danny Wieland, Vice President, Investor Relations & Financial Reporting (704) 927-3462
ir@sonicautomotive.com
Press Inquiries:
Danielle DeVoren / Joshua Greenwald
212-896-1272 / 646-379-7971
ddevoren@kcsa.com/jgreenwald@kcsa.com