SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Current Quarter Highlights

Earnings per diluted share of 2 cents, or $1.62 per share excluding $1.60 of net investment losses

Total revenue of $1.8 billion, down 29 percent compared with last year Excluding net investment losses of $226 million, total revenue was $2.1 billion, down 10 percent compared with last year

Net investment losses of $226 million compared with $276 million net investment gains last year $126 million due to unrealized losses recognized in our venture portfolio $50 million related to losses in marketable equity securities $50 million due to the sale of fixed-income securities in connection with the company's tax planning efforts

Title Insurance and Services segment pretax margin of 9.9 percent 13.0 percent excluding net investment losses

Title Insurance and Services segment investment income of $105 million, up 114 percent compared with last year

Commercial revenues of $260 million, down 1 percent compared with last year

Home warranty business pretax margin of 3.8 percent 5.6 percent excluding net investment losses

Repurchased 1.3 million shares for a total of $72 million at an average price of $53.31 Through October 26, repurchased an additional 339,000 shares for a total of $16 million at an average price of $46.46

Raised common stock dividend by 2 percent to an annual rate of $2.08 per share

Debt-to-capital ratio of 30.5 percent, or 22.8 percent excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.0 billion and secured financings payable of $341 million

Cash flow from operations of $302 million compared with $399 million last year

Selected Financial Information

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 1,824 $ 2,556 Income before taxes $ (3 ) $ 604 Net income $ 2 $ 445 Net income per diluted share $ 0.02 $ 4.00

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.8 billion, down 29 percent compared with the third quarter of 2021. Net income in the current quarter was $2 million, or 2 cents per diluted share, compared with net income of $445 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Net investment losses in the current quarter were $226 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared with net investment gains of $276 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, in the third quarter of last year. The net investment losses in the current quarter were primarily due to unrealized losses in our venture portfolio compared with unrealized gains in the third quarter of last year primarily related to our venture portfolio. The tax rate this quarter was 174 percent, however, excluding $226 million in net investment losses the tax rate was 23.1 percent.

"The cyclical downturn in the real estate market precipitated by rapidly rising mortgage rates led to a decline in the company's residential business," said Ken DeGiorgio, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation. "Despite those conditions, First American's commercial business delivered another strong quarter and we benefited from robust growth in our investment income.

"While we expect the challenging market environment to continue into 2023, we believe the company is well positioned to emerge from this cycle even stronger. The market has shifted away from refinance toward purchase and commercial transactions where we are stronger and, consequently, we are growing our market share. We are also the only title company that has a bank, which enables us to better capitalize on higher interest rates. Our strong balance sheet allows us to continue to invest in strategic initiatives, pursue acquisitions, as well as return capital to shareholders. Since the beginning of this year, we have repurchased approximately 7 percent of our shares outstanding as of the end of last year.

"I want to thank our employees for all their hard work and accomplishments as we navigate our way through a difficult market. Relationships are key to our business, and it's our talented and dedicated people who provide the connection to our customers that ultimately drives our company's success."

Title Insurance and Services

($ in millions, except average revenue per order)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 1,883 $ 2,145 Income before taxes $ 186 $ 351 Pretax margin 9.9 % 16.4 % Title open orders(1) 206,200 318,800 Title closed orders(1) 160,500 252,700 U.S. Commercial Total revenues $ 260 $ 262 Open orders 30,900 34,600 Closed orders 20,600 20,200 Average revenue per order $ 12,600 $ 13,000 (1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

Total revenues for the Title Insurance and Services segment during the third quarter were $1.9 billion, down 12 percent compared with the same quarter of 2021. Direct premiums and escrow fees declined 17 percent compared with the third quarter of 2021, driven by a 36 percent decline in the number of direct title orders closed that was partly offset by a 29 percent increase in the average revenue per direct title order closed. The average revenue per direct title order increased to $3,734, primarily attributable to a shift in the mix to higher premium commercial transactions from lower premium refinance transactions and the revenue benefit related to recent escrow company acquisitions. Agent premiums, which are recorded on approximately a one-quarter lag relative to direct premiums, declined 9 percent in the current quarter as compared with last year.

Information and other revenues were $279 million during the quarter, down $27 million, or 9 percent compared with the same quarter of last year. Excluding the impact of recent acquisitions, information and other revenues declined by $78 million, or 26 percent. This decline was the result of lower transaction levels across several business units driven by the decline in residential mortgage originations including the company's data and property information products, and post-close services.

Investment income was $105 million in the third quarter, up $56 million from the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to rising interest rates, which drove higher interest income from the company's investment portfolio, escrow balances and tax-deferred property exchange balances. Net investment losses totaled $67 million in the current quarter, compared with net investment losses of $2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net investment losses this quarter were primarily due to losses on the sale of fixed-income securities in connection with the company's tax planning efforts.

Personnel costs were $554 million in the third quarter, down $9 million, or 2 percent, compared with the same quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of recent acquisitions, personnel costs declined by $74 million due to lower incentive compensation, employee benefit and overtime costs. Severance expense was $6 million in the third quarter.

Other operating expenses were $284 million in the third quarter, a decrease of $12 million, or 4 percent, compared with the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of recent acquisitions, other operating expenses declined by $36 million primarily attributable to lower production expense due to lower transaction volumes, partially offset by higher software expense.

The provision for policy losses and other claims was $61 million in the third quarter, or 4.0 percent of title premiums and escrow fees, in line with the 4.0 percent loss provision rate in the prior year. The current quarter rate reflects an ultimate loss rate of 4.0 percent for the current policy year with no change in the loss reserve estimates for prior policy years.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $40 million in the third quarter, up $3 million, or 8 percent, compared with the same period last year, due to higher amortization of software and other intangibles related to recent acquisitions.

Pretax income for the Title Insurance and Services segment was $186 million in the third quarter, compared with $351 million in the third quarter of 2021. Pretax margin was 9.9 percent in the current quarter, compared with 16.4 percent last year. Excluding the impact of net investment losses, the pretax margin was 13.0 percent this year, compared with 16.4 percent last year.

Specialty Insurance

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 105 $ 133 Income before taxes $ (6 ) $ (1 ) Pretax margin (5.7 %) (0.8 %)

Total revenues for the Specialty Insurance segment were $105 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decline of 21 percent compared with the third quarter of 2021. The segment posted a pretax loss of $6 million this quarter, compared with a pretax loss of $1 million last year.

Home warranty total revenues were $105 million this quarter, down 3 percent compared with last year. Declining sales in the real estate channel offset the benefit of higher price realization, growth in the direct-to-consumer channel and improving renewal rates. The claim loss rate was 58.8 percent in the third quarter, compared with 56.7 percent last year, driven by continued pressure on average claim costs that were partly offset by lower claim frequency. Home warranty's pretax income was $4 million this quarter, compared with $9 million last year. Excluding the impact of net investment losses and gains, pretax income was $6 million this quarter, compared with $9 million last year.

Due to the wind-down of the property and casualty business, no revenue was recorded this quarter while unfavorable claims experience contributed to a pretax loss of $10 million.

Certain statements made in this press release and the related management commentary contain, and responses to investor questions may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may contain the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "estimate," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or other similar words and phrases or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would," or "could." These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future operations, performance, financial condition, prospects, plans and strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: interest rate fluctuations; changes in conditions of the real estate markets; volatility in the capital markets; unfavorable economic conditions; impairments in the company's goodwill or other intangible assets; failures at financial institutions where the company deposits funds; regulatory oversight and changes in applicable laws and government regulations, including privacy and data protection laws; heightened scrutiny by legislators and regulators of the company's title insurance and services segment and certain other of the company's businesses; regulation of title insurance rates; limitations on access to public records and other data; climate change, health crises, severe weather conditions and other catastrophe events; changes in relationships with large mortgage lenders and government-sponsored enterprises; changes in measures of the strength of the company's title insurance underwriters, including ratings and statutory capital and surplus; losses in the company's investment portfolio or venture investment portfolio; material variance between actual and expected claims experience; defalcations, increased claims or other costs and expenses attributable to the company's use of title agents; any inadequacy in the company's risk management framework or use of models; systems damage, failures, interruptions, cyberattacks and intrusions, or unauthorized data disclosures; innovation efforts of the company and other industry participants and any related market disruption; errors and fraud involving the transfer of funds; failures to recruit and retain qualified personnel; the company's use of a global workforce; inability of the company's subsidiaries to pay dividends or repay funds; inability to realize anticipated synergies or produce returns that justify investment in acquired businesses; changes in the composition of deposits at the company's federal savings bank subsidiary and other factors described in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First American Financial Corporation Summary of Consolidated Financial Results and Selected Information (in millions, except per share amounts and title orders, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 1,824 $ 2,556 $ 5,920 $ 6,848 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (3 ) $ 604 $ 268 $ 1,309 Income tax (benefit) expense (6 ) 154 57 321 Net income 3 450 211 988 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 5 2 7 Net income attributable to the Company $ 2 $ 445 $ 209 $ 981 Net income per share attributable to stockholders: Basic $ 0.02 $ 4.01 $ 1.94 $ 8.84 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 4.00 $ 1.93 $ 8.81 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 1.54 $ 1.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 105.3 111.0 107.8 111.0 Diluted 105.5 111.4 108.1 111.3 Selected Title Insurance Segment Information Title orders opened(1) 206,200 318,800 742,400 1,011,500 Title orders closed(1) 160,500 252,700 570,600 811,400 Paid title claims $ 43 $ 34 $ 141 $ 107 (1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

First American Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in millions, unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,361 $ 1,228 Investments 8,978 10,596 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,016 1,806 Total assets 16,486 16,451 Reserve for claim losses 1,314 1,284 Notes and contracts payable 1,647 1,648 Total stockholders' equity $ 4,508 $ 5,767

First American Financial Corporation Segment Information (in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate September 30, 2022 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 758 $ 656 $ 102 $ — Agent premiums 910 910 — — Information and other 282 279 3 — Net investment income 100 105 2 (7 ) Net investment losses (226 ) (67 ) (2 ) (157 ) 1,824 1,883 105 (164 ) Expenses Personnel costs 570 554 20 (4 ) Premiums retained by agents 725 725 — — Other operating expenses 312 284 19 9 Provision for policy losses and other claims 131 61 70 — Depreciation and amortization 41 40 1 — Premium taxes 24 23 1 — Interest 24 10 — 14 1,827 1,697 111 19 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (3 ) $ 186 $ (6 ) $ (183 ) Three Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate September 30, 2021 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 921 $ 793 $ 128 $ — Agent premiums 999 999 — — Information and other 309 306 3 — Net investment income 51 49 2 — Net investment gains (losses) 276 (2 ) — 278 2,556 2,145 133 278 Expenses Personnel costs 585 563 22 — Premiums retained by agents 794 794 — — Other operating expenses 332 296 26 10 Provision for policy losses and other claims 156 73 83 — Depreciation and amortization 39 37 2 — Premium taxes 27 26 1 — Interest 19 5 — 14 1,952 1,794 134 24 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 604 $ 351 $ (1 ) $ 254

First American Financial Corporation Segment Information (in millions, unaudited) Nine Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate September 30, 2022 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 2,429 $ 2,115 $ 314 $ — Agent premiums 2,795 2,795 — — Information and other 899 886 13 — Net investment income 199 227 4 (32 ) Net investment losses (402 ) (90 ) (7 ) (305 ) 5,920 5,933 324 (337 ) Expenses Personnel costs 1,790 1,751 61 (22 ) Premiums retained by agents 2,231 2,231 — — Other operating expenses 993 905 61 27 Provision for policy losses and other claims 380 196 184 — Depreciation and amortization 124 120 4 — Premium taxes 71 68 3 — Interest 63 18 — 45 5,652 5,289 313 50 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 268 $ 644 $ 11 $ (387 ) Nine Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate September 30, 2021 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 2,624 $ 2,238 $ 386 $ — Agent premiums 2,749 2,749 — — Information and other 890 881 10 (1 ) Net investment income 156 139 6 11 Net investment gains 429 46 19 364 6,848 6,053 421 374 Expenses Personnel costs 1,708 1,623 69 16 Premiums retained by agents 2,184 2,184 — — Other operating expenses 959 861 71 27 Provision for policy losses and other claims 446 200 246 — Depreciation and amortization 118 113 5 — Premium taxes 72 67 5 — Interest 52 16 — 36 5,539 5,064 396 79 Income before income taxes $ 1,309 $ 989 $ 25 $ 295

First American Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Pretax Margins and Earnings per Diluted Share Excluding Net Investment Gains and Losses ("NIG(L)") (in millions, except margin and per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated Total revenues $ 1,824 $ 2,556 $ 5,920 $ 6,848 Less: NIG(L) (226 ) 276 (402 ) 429 Total revenues excluding NIG(L) $ 2,050 $ 2,280 $ 6,322 $ 6,419 Pretax income $ (3 ) $ 604 $ 268 $ 1,309 Less: NIG(L) (226 ) 276 (402 ) 429 Pretax income excluding NIG(L) $ 223 $ 328 $ 670 $ 880 Pretax margin (0.2 )% 23.6 % 4.5 % 19.1 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NIG(L) (11.1 )% 9.2 % (6.1 )% 5.4 % Pretax margin excluding NIG(L) 10.9 % 14.4 % 10.6 % 13.7 % Earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ 0.02 $ 4.00 $ 1.93 $ 8.81 Less: EPS impact of NIG(L) (1.60 ) 1.85 (2.79 ) 2.91 EPS excluding NIG(L) $ 1.62 $ 2.15 $ 4.72 $ 5.90 Title Insurance and Services Segment Total revenues $ 1,883 $ 2,145 $ 5,933 $ 6,053 Less: NIG(L) (67 ) (2 ) (90 ) 46 Total revenues excluding NIG(L) $ 1,950 $ 2,147 $ 6,023 $ 6,007 Pretax income $ 186 $ 351 $ 644 $ 989 Less: NIG(L) (67 ) (2 ) (90 ) 46 Pretax income excluding NIG(L) $ 253 $ 353 $ 734 $ 943 Pretax margin 9.9 % 16.4 % 10.9 % 16.3 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NIG(L) (3.1 )% --- % (1.3 )% 0.6 % Pretax margin excluding NIG(L) 13.0 % 16.4 % 12.2 % 15.7 % Specialty Insurance Segment Total revenues $ 105 $ 133 $ 324 $ 421 Less: NIG(L) (2 ) — (7 ) 19 Total revenues excluding NIG(L) $ 107 $ 133 $ 331 $ 402 Pretax income $ (6 ) $ (1 ) $ 11 $ 25 Less: NIG(L) (2 ) — (7 ) 19 Pretax income excluding NIG(L) $ (4 ) $ (1 ) $ 18 $ 6 Pretax margin (5.7 )% (0.8 )% 3.4 % 5.9 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NIG(L) (2.0 )% --- % (2.0 )% 4.4 % Pretax margin excluding NIG(L) (3.7 )% (0.8 )% 5.4 % 1.5 % Totals may not sum due to rounding.

First American Financial Corporation Expense and Success Ratio Reconciliation Title Insurance and Services Segment ($ in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 1,883 $ 2,145 $ 5,933 $ 6,053 Less: Net investment (losses) gains (67 ) (2 ) (90 ) 46 Net investment income 105 49 227 139 Premiums retained by agents 725 794 2,231 2,184 Net operating revenues $ 1,120 $ 1,304 $ 3,565 $ 3,684 Personnel and other operating expenses $ 838 $ 859 $ 2,656 $ 2,484 Ratio (% net operating revenues) 74.8 % 65.9 % 74.5 % 67.4 % Ratio (% total revenues) 44.5 % 40.0 % 44.8 % 41.0 % Change in net operating revenues $ (184 ) $ (119 ) Change in personnel and other operating expenses (21 ) 172 Success Ratio(1) 11 % -145 % (1) Change in personnel and other operating expenses divided by change in net operating revenues.

First American Financial Corporation Supplemental Direct Title Insurance Order Information(1) (unaudited) Q322 Q222 Q122 Q421 Q321 Open Orders per Day Purchase 1,685 2,094 2,098 1,849 2,191 Refinance 517 663 1,061 1,342 1,771 Refinance as % of residential orders 23 % 24 % 34 % 42 % 45 % Commercial 482 557 572 539 540 Default and other 538 705 769 520 479 Total open orders per day 3,222 4,019 4,500 4,250 4,981 Closed Orders per Day Purchase 1,371 1,667 1,391 1,687 1,782 Refinance 463 648 938 1,299 1,435 Refinance as % of residential orders 25 % 28 % 40 % 44 % 45 % Commercial 322 343 295 379 316 Default and other 351 546 684 495 416 Total closed orders per day 2,508 3,203 3,308 3,860 3,948 Average Revenue per Order (ARPO)(2) Purchase $ 3,365 $ 3,441 $ 3,252 $ 3,031 $ 3,044 Refinance 1,228 1,321 1,333 1,254 1,246 Commercial 12,614 13,195 13,243 16,070 12,993 Default and other 329 309 207 120 179 Total ARPO $ 3,734 $ 3,523 $ 2,969 $ 3,339 $ 2,884 Business Days 64 64 62 62 64 (1) U.S. operations only. (2) Average revenue per order (ARPO) defined as direct premiums and escrow fees divided by closed title orders Totals may not sum due to rounding.

