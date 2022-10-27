WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Net income totaled $73 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $35 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income (2) totaled $63 million and adjusted diluted EPS (2) totaled $1.41, compared to adjusted net income (2) of $43 million and adjusted diluted EPS (2) of $0.93, for the same period in the prior year.

Revenue decreased $52 million to $1,010 million compared to $1,062 million in the prior year. Comparable revenue (1), which excludes Granite Inliner revenue of $65 million in the prior year, increased $13 million.

Gross profit increased slightly to $120 million compared to the prior year; and gross profit margin increased to 11.9% compared to 11.3% in the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $62 million or 6.1% of revenue, compared to $78 million or 7.3% of revenue in the prior year. The decrease in SG&A primarily relates to the sale of Granite Inliner and a decrease in incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) totaled $97 million compared to $81 million in the prior year.

CAP (3) totaled $4,078 million, down $135 million sequentially following the busiest quarter of the year.

Cash and marketable securities increased $75 million from the prior quarter to $317 million. Debt was flat from the prior quarter at $288 million with over 80% at a fixed interest rate.

"During the third quarter, we continued to make progress towards achieving our 2024 strategic plan targets of 9% to 11% adjusted EBITDA margin," said Kyle Larkin, Granite President and Chief Executive Officer. "The overall market environment continues to be robust, and our teams are focused on driving improved profitability across our businesses. Our construction gross profit margin for the third quarter, excluding the ORP, was 14.8% following a gross margin of 14.1% in the second quarter. The continued strength of our construction gross profit margin reflects the work that has been underway over the last two years as we transform our project portfolio in alignment with our home market focus. Our third quarter CAP of over $4 billion is strong and is higher quality than prior years. We are raising our full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 6% to 7% and expect the mid-point of our 2023 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance will be at least 8%. We are well positioned for success as we complete 2022 and move into 2023."

Larkin continued, "I am also pleased with the progress we have made during the third quarter to collect cash and strengthen our excellent liquidity position. We are in position to opportunistically invest in our vertically integrated operations through organic investment and bolt-on acquisitions."

Nine Months Ended September 2022 Results

Net income totaled $78 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, year over year. Adjusted net income (2) totaled $88 million and adjusted diluted EPS (2) totaled $1.93, compared to adjusted net income (2) of $81 million and adjusted diluted EPS (2) of $1.74, year over year.

Revenue decreased $182 million to $2,514 million compared to $2,696 million year over year. Comparable revenue (1), which excludes Granite Inliner revenue of $36 million in the current year and $174 million in the prior year, decreased $44 million.

Gross profit decreased $22 million to $278 million compared to $300 million year over year; and gross profit margin was relatively flat at 11.1%.

SG&A expenses were $192 million or 7.6% of revenue, compared to $227 million or 8.4% of revenue year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) totaled $165 million compared to $178 million year over year.

(1) Comparable revenue excludes revenue attributable to Granite Inliner, which was sold in March 2022.

(2) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables.

(3) CAP is comprised of revenue we expect to record in the future on executed contracts, including 100% of our consolidated joint venture contracts and our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture contracts, as well as the general construction portion of construction manager/general contractor, construction manager/at risk and progressive design build contracts to the extent contract execution and funding is probable.

Third Quarter 2022 Segment Results (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Construction Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 848,267 $ 924,454 $ (76,187 ) (8.2 )% $ 2,141,009 $ 2,369,848 $ (228,839 ) (9.7 )% Gross profit $ 98,329 $ 99,237 $ (908 ) (0.9 )% $ 237,060 $ 255,443 $ (18,383 ) (7.2 )% Gross profit as a percent of revenue 11.6 % 10.7 % 11.1 % 10.8 %

Committed and Awarded Projects September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Change - Quarter over Quarter September 30, 2021 Change - Year over Year California $ 1,555,977 $ 1,629,765 $ (73,788 ) (4.5 )% $ 1,493,015 $ 62,962 4.2 % Central 1,525,672 1,518,970 6,702 0.4 % 1,755,779 (230,107 ) (13.1 )% Mountain 996,685 1,064,925 (68,240 ) (6.4 )% 1,079,098 (82,413 ) (7.6 )% Total $ 4,078,334 $ 4,213,660 $ (135,326 ) (3.2 )% $ 4,327,892 $ (249,558 ) (5.8 )%

Construction revenue in the third quarter decreased compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in Central Group revenue, coupled with a slight decrease in Mountain Group revenue, offset by an increase in California Group revenue. The decrease in Central Group revenue reflects the ongoing transformation of its project portfolio and timing as ORP projects are completed and new projects are awarded. The California Group carried record CAP into the third quarter driving an increase in revenue year over year. While the Mountain Group reported a decrease in revenue year over year, comparable revenue excluding $60 million of Granite Inliner revenue in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $38 million driven by strong performance in our solar business and the Washington region and supported by the continued strength of the Utah region.

Gross profit in the third quarter slightly decreased compared to the same period in the prior year as losses in the ORP were partially offset by strong performance in the vertically integrated businesses. During the third quarter, ORP revenue totaled $44 million with a gross loss of $21 million and net loss, after non-controlling interest ("NCI"), of $13 million, compared to ORP revenue of $99 million with a gross loss of $10 million and net loss, after NCI of $5 million, for the same period in the prior year. The ORP losses during the quarter primarily related to one project that experienced cost increases and schedule extensions. Excluding the impact of ORP losses during the quarter, Construction gross profit margin was 14.8% compared to 13.3% in the prior year. The year over year increase in the gross profit margin excluding ORP was driven by improved performance by the California and Mountain Groups. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, ORP revenue totaled $172 million with a gross loss of $45 million and net loss, after NCI of $34 million, compared to ORP revenue of $319 million with a gross loss of $9 million and net loss, after NCI of $0.4 million.

CAP was down $135 million sequentially and down $250 million year over year. Excluding Granite Inliner CAP as of September 30, 2021, our CAP as of September 30, 2022 was down $45 million year over year. Following Granite's busiest quarter of the year, we carried approximately $4 billion of CAP into the fourth quarter and expect CAP to continue to grow in this strong funding environment.

Materials Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 161,539 $ 137,675 $ 23,864 17.3 % $ 373,185 $ 326,366 $ 46,819 14.3 % Gross profit $ 22,038 $ 20,698 $ 1,340 6.5 % $ 40,965 $ 44,756 $ (3,791 ) (8.5 )% Gross profit as a percent of revenue 13.6 % 15.0 % 11.0 % 13.7 %

Materials revenue in the third quarter increased compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to aggregate sales volume and prices increases which more than offset lower asphalt sales volumes. During the quarter, revenue increases drove an increase in gross profit year over year. Although gross profit margin was down year over year, gross profit margin increased sequentially as we benefited from energy surcharges implemented in the second quarter.

Outlook

For the 2022 fiscal year, guidance is updated as noted below:

Revenue updated to a range of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion

SG&A expense unchanged in the range of 8.0% to 8.5% of revenue

Adjusted effective tax rate range unchanged at low-to-mid-20s

Raised adjusted EBITDA margin (2) range of 6% - 7%

Capital expenditures updated to a range of $120 million to $130 million

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,084 $ 395,647 $ 464,049 Short-term marketable securities 39,873 — — Receivables, net 618,144 464,588 684,822 Contract assets 241,238 145,437 204,046 Inventories 81,296 61,965 77,412 Equity in construction joint ventures 186,824 189,911 195,354 Other current assets 157,231 177,210 39,749 Current assets held-for-sale — 392,641 — Total current assets 1,579,690 1,827,399 1,665,432 Property and equipment, net 500,827 433,504 510,658 Long-term marketable securities 21,575 15,600 10,600 Investments in affiliates 78,663 23,368 72,415 Goodwill 73,704 53,715 116,788 Right of use assets 49,590 49,312 58,226 Deferred income taxes, net 45,650 24,141 41,228 Other noncurrent assets 58,265 67,888 86,409 Total assets $ 2,407,964 $ 2,494,927 $ 2,561,756 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,438 $ 8,727 $ 8,718 Accounts payable 398,285 324,313 397,152 Contract liabilities 191,037 200,041 195,267 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 450,223 452,829 499,214 Current liabilities held-for-sale — 83,408 — Total current liabilities 1,040,983 1,069,318 1,100,351 Long-term debt 286,872 331,191 331,192 Long-term lease liabilities 32,701 32,928 39,908 Other long-term liabilities 60,664 65,927 67,951 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 43,723,658 shares as of September 30, 2022, 45,840,260 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 45,826,409 shares as of September 30, 2021 437 458 458 Additional paid-in capital 468,662 559,752 558,121 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 535 (3,359 ) (3,468 ) Retained earnings 481,489 410,831 430,074 Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders' equity 951,123 967,682 985,185 Non-controlling interests 35,621 27,881 37,169 Total equity 986,744 995,563 1,022,354 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,407,964 $ 2,494,927 $ 2,561,756

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Construction $ 848,267 $ 924,454 $ 2,141,009 $ 2,369,848 Materials 161,539 137,675 373,185 326,366 Total revenue 1,009,806 1,062,129 2,514,194 2,696,214 Cost of revenue Construction 749,938 825,217 1,903,949 2,114,405 Materials 139,501 116,977 332,220 281,610 Total cost of revenue 889,439 942,194 2,236,169 2,396,015 Gross profit 120,367 119,935 278,025 300,199 Selling, general and administrative expenses 61,795 77,603 192,036 227,400 Other costs, net (490 ) 3,759 19,445 85,547 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (949 ) (5,159 ) (10,462 ) (39,349 ) Operating income 60,011 43,732 77,006 26,601 Other (income) expense Interest income (1,894 ) (293 ) (3,246 ) (737 ) Interest expense 2,519 5,131 10,003 16,019 Equity in income of affiliates, net (3,491 ) (2,539 ) (9,656 ) (10,578 ) Other (income) expense, net 77 106 4,646 (3,018 ) Total other (income) expense, net (2,789 ) 2,405 1,747 1,686 Income before income taxes 62,800 41,327 75,259 24,915 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (6,489 ) 8,904 (777 ) 2,068 Net income 69,289 32,423 76,036 22,847 Amount attributable to non-controlling interests 4,104 2,620 1,569 462 Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 73,393 $ 35,043 $ 77,605 $ 23,309 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 1.67 $ 0.76 $ 1.73 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.44 $ 0.73 $ 1.56 $ 0.49 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,973 45,821 44,739 45,773 Diluted 51,863 47,906 52,613 47,522

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 76,036 $ 22,847 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 61,714 81,008 Amortization related to long-term debt 1,901 7,038 Gain on sale of business (6,234 ) — Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (10,462 ) (39,349 ) Deferred income taxes (17,819 ) — Stock-based compensation 6,151 5,181 Equity in net (income) loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 23,585 (8,027 ) Net income from affiliates (9,656 ) (10,578 ) Other non-cash adjustments 38 664 Changes in assets and liabilities (139,885 ) 1,138 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (14,631 ) $ 59,922 Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (59,810 ) (5,000 ) Maturities of marketable securities 15,000 — Purchases of property and equipment (97,753 ) (72,964 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 21,110 58,002 Proceeds from the sale of business 142,571 — Issuance of notes receivable (7,560 ) — Collection of notes receivable 316 2,581 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 13,874 $ (17,381 ) Financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 50,000 — Debt principal repayments (124,911 ) (6,795 ) Cash dividends paid (17,587 ) (17,846 ) Repurchases of common stock (70,724 ) (2,603 ) Contributions from non-controlling partners 11,925 15,701 Distributions to non-controlling partners (6,725 ) (3,022 ) Other financing activities, net 208 (63 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (157,814 ) $ (14,628 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (158,571 ) $ 27,913 Cash, cash equivalents and $1,512 in restricted cash at beginning of each period 413,655 437,648 Cash, cash equivalents and $0 and $1,512 in restricted cash at end of period $ 255,084 $ 465,561

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of Other costs, net, which include a legal settlement charge, legal and accounting investigation fees, net costs relating to the resolution of the SEC investigation, strategic acquisition and divestiture expenses, and a gain on sale of property.

We provide adjusted income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes, adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes, adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of the following:

Other costs, net, which include a legal settlement charge, legal and accounting investigation fees, net costs relating to the resolution of the SEC investigation, and strategic acquisition and divestiture expenses;

Interest expense and amortization of debt discount related to our 2.75% Convertible Notes;

Transaction costs which includes acquired intangible amortization expense and acquisition related depreciation related to the acquisition of Layne and Liquiforce;

Gain on sale of a business and sale of property; and

The tax benefit from no longer having businesses classified as held for sale.

Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated because the timing and amount of the excluded items are unreasonably difficult to fully and accurately estimate.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 EBITDA: Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 73,393 $ 35,043 $ 77,605 $ 23,309 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense(2) 29,533 28,476 62,437 81,970 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (6,489 ) 8,904 (777 ) 2,068 Interest expense, net of interest income 625 4,838 6,757 15,282 EBITDA(1) $ 97,062 $ 77,261 $ 146,022 $ 122,629 EBITDA margin(1)(3) 9.6 % 7.3 % 5.8 % 4.5 % ADJUSTED EBITDA: Other costs, net $ (490 ) $ 3,759 $ 19,445 $ 85,547 Gain on sale of property — — — (29,688 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 96,572 $ 81,020 $ 165,467 $ 178,488 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(3) 9.6 % 7.6 % 6.6 % 6.6 %

(1) We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of Other costs, net, and gain on sale of property as described above. (2) Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (3) Represents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $1,010 million, $1,062 million, $2,514 million and $2,696 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income before income taxes $ 62,800 $ 41,327 $ 75,259 $ 24,915 Interest expense related to 2.75% Convertible Notes (1) 1,912 — 5,738 — Other costs, net (490 ) 3,759 19,445 85,547 Amortization of debt discount — 1,772 — 5,240 Transaction costs 8,012 5,435 8,012 16,201 Gain on sale of property — — — (29,688 ) Adjusted income before income taxes $ 72,234 $ 52,293 $ 108,454 $ 102,215 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ (6,489 ) $ 8,904 $ (777 ) $ 2,068 Tax benefit from no longer having assets held for sale 17,691 — 17,691 — Tax effect of adjusting items (2) 2,453 2,851 5,511 20,098 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 13,655 $ 11,755 $ 22,425 $ 22,166 Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 73,393 $ 35,043 $ 77,605 $ 23,309 After-tax adjusting items (10,710 ) 8,115 9,993 57,202 Adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 62,683 $ 43,158 $ 87,598 $ 80,511 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock 51,863 47,906 52,613 47,522 Less: dilutive effect of 2.75% Convertible Notes (3) (7,309 ) (1,522 ) (7,309 ) (1,226 ) Adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock 44,554 46,384 45,304 46,296 Diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.44 $ 0.73 $ 1.56 $ 0.49 After-tax adjusting items per share attributable to common shareholders (0.03 ) 0.20 0.37 1.25 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.41 $ 0.93 $ 1.93 $ 1.74

(1) On January 1, 2022, we adopted ASU 2020-06 that requires the application of the if-converted method for calculating diluted earnings per share. In accordance with the if-converted method, during 2022 interest expense related to the 2.75% Convertible Notes is added back to income in order to calculate adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders. (2) The tax effect of adjusting items was calculated using the Company's estimated annual statutory tax rate. The tax effect of adjusting items for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 excludes the $12 million payment for the resolution of the SEC investigation which is not tax deductible. (3) When calculating diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders, U.S. GAAP requires that we include potential share dilution from the 2.75% Convertible Notes as though the shares were converted at the beginning of the period. For the purposes of calculating adjusted diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders, the dilutive effect from the 2.75% Convertible Notes is removed to reflect the impact of the purchased equity derivative instrument which offsets any potential share dilution from the 2.75% Convertible Notes if they were to be converted.

