Third Quarter 2022 Results
Net income totaled $73 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $35 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income (2) totaled $63 million and adjusted diluted EPS (2) totaled $1.41, compared to adjusted net income (2) of $43 million and adjusted diluted EPS (2) of $0.93, for the same period in the prior year.
- Revenue decreased $52 million to $1,010 million compared to $1,062 million in the prior year. Comparable revenue (1), which excludes Granite Inliner revenue of $65 million in the prior year, increased $13 million.
- Gross profit increased slightly to $120 million compared to the prior year; and gross profit margin increased to 11.9% compared to 11.3% in the prior year.
- Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $62 million or 6.1% of revenue, compared to $78 million or 7.3% of revenue in the prior year. The decrease in SG&A primarily relates to the sale of Granite Inliner and a decrease in incentive compensation.
- Adjusted EBITDA (2) totaled $97 million compared to $81 million in the prior year.
- CAP (3) totaled $4,078 million, down $135 million sequentially following the busiest quarter of the year.
- Cash and marketable securities increased $75 million from the prior quarter to $317 million. Debt was flat from the prior quarter at $288 million with over 80% at a fixed interest rate.
"During the third quarter, we continued to make progress towards achieving our 2024 strategic plan targets of 9% to 11% adjusted EBITDA margin," said Kyle Larkin, Granite President and Chief Executive Officer. "The overall market environment continues to be robust, and our teams are focused on driving improved profitability across our businesses. Our construction gross profit margin for the third quarter, excluding the ORP, was 14.8% following a gross margin of 14.1% in the second quarter. The continued strength of our construction gross profit margin reflects the work that has been underway over the last two years as we transform our project portfolio in alignment with our home market focus. Our third quarter CAP of over $4 billion is strong and is higher quality than prior years. We are raising our full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 6% to 7% and expect the mid-point of our 2023 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance will be at least 8%. We are well positioned for success as we complete 2022 and move into 2023."
Larkin continued, "I am also pleased with the progress we have made during the third quarter to collect cash and strengthen our excellent liquidity position. We are in position to opportunistically invest in our vertically integrated operations through organic investment and bolt-on acquisitions."
Nine Months Ended September 2022 Results
Net income totaled $78 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, year over year. Adjusted net income (2) totaled $88 million and adjusted diluted EPS (2) totaled $1.93, compared to adjusted net income (2) of $81 million and adjusted diluted EPS (2) of $1.74, year over year.
- Revenue decreased $182 million to $2,514 million compared to $2,696 million year over year. Comparable revenue (1), which excludes Granite Inliner revenue of $36 million in the current year and $174 million in the prior year, decreased $44 million.
- Gross profit decreased $22 million to $278 million compared to $300 million year over year; and gross profit margin was relatively flat at 11.1%.
- SG&A expenses were $192 million or 7.6% of revenue, compared to $227 million or 8.4% of revenue year over year.
- Adjusted EBITDA (2) totaled $165 million compared to $178 million year over year.
(1) Comparable revenue excludes revenue attributable to Granite Inliner, which was sold in March 2022.
(2) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables.
(3) CAP is comprised of revenue we expect to record in the future on executed contracts, including 100% of our consolidated joint venture contracts and our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture contracts, as well as the general construction portion of construction manager/general contractor, construction manager/at risk and progressive design build contracts to the extent contract execution and funding is probable.
Third Quarter 2022 Segment Results (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Construction Segment
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Revenue
$
848,267
$
924,454
$
(76,187
)
(8.2
)%
$
2,141,009
$
2,369,848
$
(228,839
)
(9.7
)%
Gross profit
$
98,329
$
99,237
$
(908
)
(0.9
)%
$
237,060
$
255,443
$
(18,383
)
(7.2
)%
Gross profit as a percent of revenue
11.6
%
10.7
%
11.1
%
10.8
%
Committed and Awarded Projects
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Change - Quarter over Quarter
September 30, 2021
Change - Year over Year
California
$
1,555,977
$
1,629,765
$
(73,788
)
(4.5
)%
$
1,493,015
$
62,962
4.2
%
Central
1,525,672
1,518,970
6,702
0.4
%
1,755,779
(230,107
)
(13.1
)%
Mountain
996,685
1,064,925
(68,240
)
(6.4
)%
1,079,098
(82,413
)
(7.6
)%
Total
$
4,078,334
$
4,213,660
$
(135,326
)
(3.2
)%
$
4,327,892
$
(249,558
)
(5.8
)%
Construction revenue in the third quarter decreased compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in Central Group revenue, coupled with a slight decrease in Mountain Group revenue, offset by an increase in California Group revenue. The decrease in Central Group revenue reflects the ongoing transformation of its project portfolio and timing as ORP projects are completed and new projects are awarded. The California Group carried record CAP into the third quarter driving an increase in revenue year over year. While the Mountain Group reported a decrease in revenue year over year, comparable revenue excluding $60 million of Granite Inliner revenue in the third quarter of 2021 increased by $38 million driven by strong performance in our solar business and the Washington region and supported by the continued strength of the Utah region.
Gross profit in the third quarter slightly decreased compared to the same period in the prior year as losses in the ORP were partially offset by strong performance in the vertically integrated businesses. During the third quarter, ORP revenue totaled $44 million with a gross loss of $21 million and net loss, after non-controlling interest ("NCI"), of $13 million, compared to ORP revenue of $99 million with a gross loss of $10 million and net loss, after NCI of $5 million, for the same period in the prior year. The ORP losses during the quarter primarily related to one project that experienced cost increases and schedule extensions. Excluding the impact of ORP losses during the quarter, Construction gross profit margin was 14.8% compared to 13.3% in the prior year. The year over year increase in the gross profit margin excluding ORP was driven by improved performance by the California and Mountain Groups. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, ORP revenue totaled $172 million with a gross loss of $45 million and net loss, after NCI of $34 million, compared to ORP revenue of $319 million with a gross loss of $9 million and net loss, after NCI of $0.4 million.
CAP was down $135 million sequentially and down $250 million year over year. Excluding Granite Inliner CAP as of September 30, 2021, our CAP as of September 30, 2022 was down $45 million year over year. Following Granite's busiest quarter of the year, we carried approximately $4 billion of CAP into the fourth quarter and expect CAP to continue to grow in this strong funding environment.
Materials Segment
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Revenue
$
161,539
$
137,675
$
23,864
17.3
%
$
373,185
$
326,366
$
46,819
14.3
%
Gross profit
$
22,038
$
20,698
$
1,340
6.5
%
$
40,965
$
44,756
$
(3,791
)
(8.5
)%
Gross profit as a percent of revenue
13.6
%
15.0
%
11.0
%
13.7
%
Materials revenue in the third quarter increased compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to aggregate sales volume and prices increases which more than offset lower asphalt sales volumes. During the quarter, revenue increases drove an increase in gross profit year over year. Although gross profit margin was down year over year, gross profit margin increased sequentially as we benefited from energy surcharges implemented in the second quarter.
Outlook
For the 2022 fiscal year, guidance is updated as noted below:
- Revenue updated to a range of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion
- SG&A expense unchanged in the range of 8.0% to 8.5% of revenue
- Adjusted effective tax rate range unchanged at low-to-mid-20s
- Raised adjusted EBITDA margin (2) range of 6% - 7%
- Capital expenditures updated to a range of $120 million to $130 million
About Granite
Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
255,084
$
395,647
$
464,049
Short-term marketable securities
39,873
—
—
Receivables, net
618,144
464,588
684,822
Contract assets
241,238
145,437
204,046
Inventories
81,296
61,965
77,412
Equity in construction joint ventures
186,824
189,911
195,354
Other current assets
157,231
177,210
39,749
Current assets held-for-sale
—
392,641
—
Total current assets
1,579,690
1,827,399
1,665,432
Property and equipment, net
500,827
433,504
510,658
Long-term marketable securities
21,575
15,600
10,600
Investments in affiliates
78,663
23,368
72,415
Goodwill
73,704
53,715
116,788
Right of use assets
49,590
49,312
58,226
Deferred income taxes, net
45,650
24,141
41,228
Other noncurrent assets
58,265
67,888
86,409
Total assets
$
2,407,964
$
2,494,927
$
2,561,756
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
1,438
$
8,727
$
8,718
Accounts payable
398,285
324,313
397,152
Contract liabilities
191,037
200,041
195,267
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
450,223
452,829
499,214
Current liabilities held-for-sale
—
83,408
—
Total current liabilities
1,040,983
1,069,318
1,100,351
Long-term debt
286,872
331,191
331,192
Long-term lease liabilities
32,701
32,928
39,908
Other long-term liabilities
60,664
65,927
67,951
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 43,723,658 shares as of September 30, 2022, 45,840,260 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 45,826,409 shares as of September 30, 2021
437
458
458
Additional paid-in capital
468,662
559,752
558,121
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
535
(3,359
)
(3,468
)
Retained earnings
481,489
410,831
430,074
Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders' equity
951,123
967,682
985,185
Non-controlling interests
35,621
27,881
37,169
Total equity
986,744
995,563
1,022,354
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,407,964
$
2,494,927
$
2,561,756
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Construction
$
848,267
$
924,454
$
2,141,009
$
2,369,848
Materials
161,539
137,675
373,185
326,366
Total revenue
1,009,806
1,062,129
2,514,194
2,696,214
Cost of revenue
Construction
749,938
825,217
1,903,949
2,114,405
Materials
139,501
116,977
332,220
281,610
Total cost of revenue
889,439
942,194
2,236,169
2,396,015
Gross profit
120,367
119,935
278,025
300,199
Selling, general and administrative expenses
61,795
77,603
192,036
227,400
Other costs, net
(490
)
3,759
19,445
85,547
Gain on sales of property and equipment, net
(949
)
(5,159
)
(10,462
)
(39,349
)
Operating income
60,011
43,732
77,006
26,601
Other (income) expense
Interest income
(1,894
)
(293
)
(3,246
)
(737
)
Interest expense
2,519
5,131
10,003
16,019
Equity in income of affiliates, net
(3,491
)
(2,539
)
(9,656
)
(10,578
)
Other (income) expense, net
77
106
4,646
(3,018
)
Total other (income) expense, net
(2,789
)
2,405
1,747
1,686
Income before income taxes
62,800
41,327
75,259
24,915
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(6,489
)
8,904
(777
)
2,068
Net income
69,289
32,423
76,036
22,847
Amount attributable to non-controlling interests
4,104
2,620
1,569
462
Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated
$
73,393
$
35,043
$
77,605
$
23,309
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:
Basic earnings per share
$
1.67
$
0.76
$
1.73
$
0.51
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.44
$
0.73
$
1.56
$
0.49
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
43,973
45,821
44,739
45,773
Diluted
51,863
47,906
52,613
47,522
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
|
2021
Operating activities
Net income
$
76,036
$
22,847
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
61,714
81,008
Amortization related to long-term debt
1,901
7,038
Gain on sale of business
(6,234
)
—
Gain on sales of property and equipment, net
(10,462
)
(39,349
)
Deferred income taxes
(17,819
)
—
Stock-based compensation
6,151
5,181
Equity in net (income) loss from unconsolidated joint ventures
23,585
(8,027
)
Net income from affiliates
(9,656
)
(10,578
)
Other non-cash adjustments
38
664
Changes in assets and liabilities
(139,885
)
1,138
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
(14,631
)
$
59,922
Investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(59,810
)
(5,000
)
Maturities of marketable securities
15,000
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(97,753
)
(72,964
)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
21,110
58,002
Proceeds from the sale of business
142,571
—
Issuance of notes receivable
(7,560
)
—
Collection of notes receivable
316
2,581
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
13,874
$
(17,381
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
50,000
—
Debt principal repayments
(124,911
)
(6,795
)
Cash dividends paid
(17,587
)
(17,846
)
Repurchases of common stock
(70,724
)
(2,603
)
Contributions from non-controlling partners
11,925
15,701
Distributions to non-controlling partners
(6,725
)
(3,022
)
Other financing activities, net
208
(63
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(157,814
)
$
(14,628
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(158,571
)
$
27,913
Cash, cash equivalents and $1,512 in restricted cash at beginning of each period
413,655
437,648
Cash, cash equivalents and $0 and $1,512 in restricted cash at end of period
$
255,084
$
465,561
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of Other costs, net, which include a legal settlement charge, legal and accounting investigation fees, net costs relating to the resolution of the SEC investigation, strategic acquisition and divestiture expenses, and a gain on sale of property.
We provide adjusted income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes, adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes, adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of the following:
- Other costs, net, which include a legal settlement charge, legal and accounting investigation fees, net costs relating to the resolution of the SEC investigation, and strategic acquisition and divestiture expenses;
- Interest expense and amortization of debt discount related to our 2.75% Convertible Notes;
- Transaction costs which includes acquired intangible amortization expense and acquisition related depreciation related to the acquisition of Layne and Liquiforce;
- Gain on sale of a business and sale of property; and
- The tax benefit from no longer having businesses classified as held for sale.
Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated because the timing and amount of the excluded items are unreasonably difficult to fully and accurately estimate.
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA(1)
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
EBITDA:
Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated
$
73,393
$
35,043
$
77,605
$
23,309
Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense(2)
29,533
28,476
62,437
81,970
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(6,489
)
8,904
(777
)
2,068
Interest expense, net of interest income
625
4,838
6,757
15,282
EBITDA(1)
$
97,062
$
77,261
$
146,022
$
122,629
EBITDA margin(1)(3)
9.6
%
7.3
%
5.8
%
4.5
%
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
Other costs, net
$
(490
)
$
3,759
$
19,445
$
85,547
Gain on sale of property
—
—
—
(29,688
)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
96,572
$
81,020
$
165,467
$
178,488
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(3)
9.6
%
7.6
%
6.6
%
6.6
%
(1)
We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of Other costs, net, and gain on sale of property as described above.
(2)
Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(3)
Represents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $1,010 million, $1,062 million, $2,514 million and $2,696 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED
ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income before income taxes
$
62,800
$
41,327
$
75,259
$
24,915
Interest expense related to 2.75% Convertible Notes (1)
1,912
—
5,738
—
Other costs, net
(490
)
3,759
19,445
85,547
Amortization of debt discount
—
1,772
—
5,240
Transaction costs
8,012
5,435
8,012
16,201
Gain on sale of property
—
—
—
(29,688
)
Adjusted income before income taxes
$
72,234
$
52,293
$
108,454
$
102,215
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
$
(6,489
)
$
8,904
$
(777
)
$
2,068
Tax benefit from no longer having assets held for sale
17,691
—
17,691
—
Tax effect of adjusting items (2)
2,453
2,851
5,511
20,098
Adjusted provision for income taxes
$
13,655
$
11,755
$
22,425
$
22,166
Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated
$
73,393
$
35,043
$
77,605
$
23,309
After-tax adjusting items
(10,710
)
8,115
9,993
57,202
Adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated
$
62,683
$
43,158
$
87,598
$
80,511
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock
51,863
47,906
52,613
47,522
Less: dilutive effect of 2.75% Convertible Notes (3)
(7,309
)
(1,522
)
(7,309
)
(1,226
)
Adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock
44,554
46,384
45,304
46,296
Diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders
$
1.44
$
0.73
$
1.56
$
0.49
After-tax adjusting items per share attributable to common shareholders
(0.03
)
0.20
0.37
1.25
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
$
1.41
$
0.93
$
1.93
$
1.74
(1)
On January 1, 2022, we adopted ASU 2020-06 that requires the application of the if-converted method for calculating diluted earnings per share. In accordance with the if-converted method, during 2022 interest expense related to the 2.75% Convertible Notes is added back to income in order to calculate adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders.
(2)
The tax effect of adjusting items was calculated using the Company's estimated annual statutory tax rate. The tax effect of adjusting items for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 excludes the $12 million payment for the resolution of the SEC investigation which is not tax deductible.
(3)
When calculating diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders, U.S. GAAP requires that we include potential share dilution from the 2.75% Convertible Notes as though the shares were converted at the beginning of the period. For the purposes of calculating adjusted diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders, the dilutive effect from the 2.75% Convertible Notes is removed to reflect the impact of the purchased equity derivative instrument which offsets any potential share dilution from the 2.75% Convertible Notes if they were to be converted.
