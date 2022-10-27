INVISIO AB: INVISIO Interim report January-September 2022: Increased growth and a strong order intake

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment:

"Third quarter performance was strong. The order intake increased more than 75 per cent compared with the corresponding quarter in the previous year. The rolling twelve months order intake (RTM) for the first time exceeded one billion kronor, resulting in a record-high order book. Sales grew by more than 35 per cent despite delivery capacity being impeded by component delays. However, the situation is gradually improving. As a result of the order book level and the current market situation, in our opinion sales will be strong in the year's last quarter and into the beginning of 2023. It's now time to start harvesting of our recent years' investments in the product portfolio and sales organization."

July-September 2022

Revenue: SEK 195.1 m (142.7)

(142.7) Gross profit: SEK 113.3 m (82.4)

(82.4) Gross margin: 58.1 % (57.7)

EBITDA: SEK 29.3 m (8.3)

(8.3) EBITDA margin: 15.0 % (5.8)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 17.5 m (-3.4)

(-3.4) Operating margin: 9.0 % (-2.4)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 13.5 m (-2.8)

(-2.8) Earnings per share: SEK 0.30 (-0.06)

(-0.06) Cash flow from operating activities SEK 4.1 m (8.5)

(8.5) Order intake: SEK 291 m (164.9)

(164.9) Order book: SEK 615.5 m (210.4)

January-September 2022

Revenue: SEK 486.2 m (440.8)

(440.8) Gross profit: SEK 283.7 m (254.6)

(254.6) Gross margin: 58.4 % (57.8)

EBITDA: SEK 40.5 m (57.4)

(57.4) EBITDA margin: 8.3 % (13.0)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 5.4 m (23.6)

(23.6) Operating margin: 1.1 % (5.3)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 1.8 m (13.2)

(13.2) Earnings per share: SEK 0.04 (0.30)

(0.30) Cash flow from operating activities SEK 15.6 m (67.9)

(67.9) Order intake: SEK 845.2 m (466.1)

(466.1) Order book: SEK 615.5 m (210.4)

Important events in the quarter

INVISIO received orders worth SEK 58 million from a European NATO country for INVISIO systems.

from a European NATO country for INVISIO systems. The company received an order worth SEK 40 million for INVISIO systems from an existing customer in the US DoD.

for INVISIO systems from an existing customer in the US DoD. INVISIO received two volume orders for the Intercom system, with a total value of SEK 27 million , from a European NATO country.

, from a European NATO country. The company entered into a two-year framework agreement with the Danish police, with the option of a one plus one-year extension.

Important events after the quarter

Board member Lage Jonason resigns from the board at his own request due to personal reasons.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com

Invitation to conference call

INVISIO will host a conference call on Friday, October 28, at 10:00, when CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's report. The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

Registration

To participate in the conference call you must pre-register. After registration you will receive a telephone number and PIN code. You can also use the "call me function".

Please register 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start to the conference call.

Registration link

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI117a2d3a53d94310be8c7495b78d57b4

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/enz23w5g

For further information, please contact:

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on October 27, 2022, 14:00 (CEST).

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3654747/1643440.pdf INVISIO Interim Report January - September 2022

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invisio-interim-report-january-september-2022-increased-growth-and-a-strong-order-intake-301661244.html