BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) ("H&E" or the "Company") today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, citing record results for its rental business segment, meaningful fleet growth and further expansion of its branch network. On October 1, 2021, the Company sold its crane business, (the "Crane Sale"). All results and comparisons for the periods reported are presented on a continuing operations basis with the Crane Sale reported as discontinued operations in certain statements and schedules accompanying this report.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 SUMMARY

Revenues increased 17.7% to $324.3 million compared to $275.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income increased 55.2% to $38.4 million compared to $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The effective income tax rate was 25.2% compared to 24.7% in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $139.4 million, an increase of 24.1% compared to $112.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, resulting in a margin of 43.0% of revenues compared to 40.8% in the third quarter of 2021.

Total equipment rental revenues were $253.6 million, an increase of $56.4 million, or 28.6%, compared to $197.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Rental revenues were $224.1 million, an increase of $47.5 million, or 26.9%, compared to $176.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Used equipment sales decreased 34.7% to $20.3 million compared to $31.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Margins improved to 53.7% compared to 37.6% in the third quarter of 2021.

New equipment sales totaled $23.5 million, an increase of 21.4% when compared to $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross margin improved to 46.8% compared to 41.4% in the third quarter of 2021.

Total equipment rental gross margins were 50.5% compared to 45.6% in the third quarter of 2021. Rental gross margins were 55.6% compared to 50.9% over the same period of comparison.

Average time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 73.3% compared to 71.9% in the third quarter of 2021. The Company's rental fleet, based on original acquisition cost, closed the third quarter of 2022 at approximately $2.1 billion, an increase of $305.4 million, or 16.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Average rental rates increased 10.1% when compared to the third quarter of 2021, and 3.2% when compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Dollar utilization improved to 42.7% compared to 38.9% in the third quarter of 2021.

Average rental fleet age on September 30, 2022, was 40.6 months compared to an industry average age of 53.0 months.

Paid regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock.

"A combination of exceptional rental rate appreciation, robust physical fleet utilization and further fleet growth resulted in record performance for our equipment rental segment," stated Brad Barber, chief executive officer of H&E. "We continue to lead the industry in average rental rate improvement, with rates in the third quarter advancing 10.1% when compared to the same quarter in 2021, and 3.2% on a sequential quarterly basis. I believe several factors contribute to our consistent pricing success, including outstanding operational execution and the use of our proprietary "Smart Rates" platform, along with an advantageous mix of equipment, and expanding geographic reach. Also, average physical fleet utilization continued to rise, closing the quarter at 73.3%, or 140 and 10 basis points ahead of the year-ago and sequential quarters, respectively. Finally, our fleet, as measured by original equipment cost (OEC), grew $305.4 million, or 16.7% from the year-ago quarter and $277.0 million, or 14.9%, since the close of 2021. We ended the third quarter with record fleet OEC of more than $2.1 billion while establishing record revenue, gross profit, and gross margin in our equipment rental segment. On a consolidated basis, records were set for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin."

Mr. Barber offered an encouraging perspective on the equipment rental industry, explaining, "We expect favorable industry fundamentals to prevail through the close of 2022 and into 2023. This promising outlook is supported by a backlog of projects in the non-residential construction and industrial end markets that continue to sustain strong customer demand. In addition, global supply chains continue to constrict the availability of rental equipment. These factors reinforce a fundamentally sound business environment, leading to solid fleet utilization and favorable pricing trends. As early as 2023, we expect to benefit from the onset of numerous infrastructure projects, as well as other construction projects focused on the expansion of U.S. manufacturing capabilities and renewable energy. Collectively, these programs are expected to provide greater visibility to emerging construction opportunities."

H&E has successfully demonstrated its ability to grow, with 2022 being a record year of expansion for the Company. Concluding, Mr. Barber said, "Our strategic growth and expansion initiatives made exceptional progress in the third quarter. The previously announced acquisition of One Source Equipment Rentals Inc. (One Source), which closed on October 1, 2022, increases our branch network by 10 locations, including an initial presence in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. In addition, the consistent progress of our accelerated new location program was evident in the third quarter, with four branches opened during the period. The latest branch openings bring the total of new locations this year to eight. With more openings expected in the fourth quarter, we are confident in achieving our goal of no less than 10 new locations in 2022. In less than two years, we have added 28 locations to our branch network and now operate 120 branches across 29 states."

FINANCIAL DISCUSSION FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022

Revenue

Total revenues improved to $324.3 million, or 17.7%, in the third quarter of 2022 from $275.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Total equipment rental revenues of $253.6 million improved 28.6% compared to $197.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Rental revenues of $224.1 million increased 26.9% compared to $176.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Used equipment sales of $20.3 million decreased 34.7% compared to $31.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. New equipment sales of $23.5 million increased 21.4% compared to $19.4 million in the same quarter of 2021. Parts sales of $16.7 million declined 4.3% when compared to the third quarter of 2021, while service revenues of $8.6 million were essentially unchanged over the same period of comparison.

Gross Profit

Gross profit of $151.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 increased 33.3% compared to $113.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin improved to 46.8% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 41.4% for the same quarter in 2021. On a segment basis, gross margin on total equipment rentals was 50.5% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 45.6% in the third quarter of 2021. Rental margins were 55.6% compared to 50.9% over the same period of comparison. On average, rental rates in the third quarter of 2022 were 10.1% better than rates in the third quarter of 2021. Time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 73.3% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 71.9% in the third quarter of 2021. Gross margins on used equipment sales improved to 53.7% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 37.6% in the third quarter of 2021. Gross margins on new equipment sales were 13.8% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 12.4% over the same period of comparison. Gross margins on parts sales were 29.0% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 24.5% in the third quarter of 2021, while gross margins on service revenues were 63.2% compared to 65.2% over the same period of comparison.

Rental Fleet

The original acquisition cost of the Company's rental fleet as of September 30, 2022, was approximately $2.1 billion, representing an increase of $305.4 million, or 16.7%, from the end of the third quarter of 2021. Dollar utilization for the third quarter of 2022 improved to 42.7% compared to 38.9% in the third quarter of 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $87.9 million, an increase of $13.5 million, or 18.1%, compared to $74.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The higher expenses were largely attributable to increased employee salaries, wages, incentive compensation related to increased profitability, headcount, payroll taxes and related employee costs. Higher facilities expenses, costs associated with liability insurance and professional fees also contributed to the increase in costs. SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2022 as a percentage of total revenues were 27.1% compared to 27.0% in the third quarter of 2021. Approximately $3.3 million of SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were attributable to nine new branches opened since the third quarter of 2021.

Income from Operations

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $64.0 million, or 19.7% of revenues, compared to $45.7 million, or 16.6% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2021.

Interest Expense

Interest expense was $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2021.

Net Income

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was $38.4 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to net income in the third quarter of 2021 of $24.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 25.2% compared to an effective income tax rate of 24.7% in the same quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 increased to $139.4 million, representing 43.0% of revenues, compared to $112.3 million, or 40.8% of revenues, in the same quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures (EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and the disaggregation of equipment rental revenues and cost of sales numbers) detailed below. Please refer to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 27, 2022, for a description of these measures and of our use of these measures. These measures as calculated by the Company are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to the Company's other financial information determined under GAAP.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation. The Company's fleet is among the industry's youngest and most versatile with a superior equipment mix comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling, and other general and specialty lines. H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies including branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Equipment rentals $ 253,564 $ 197,184 $ 680,366 $ 526,014 Used equipment sales 20,300 31,071 60,659 105,746 New equipment sales 23,491 19,355 71,013 70,161 Parts sales 16,745 17,503 48,976 49,939 Services revenues 8,610 8,624 25,633 24,694 Other 1,570 1,699 4,754 4,991 Total revenues 324,280 275,436 891,401 781,545 Cost of revenues: Rental depreciation 65,952 58,339 188,261 168,305 Rental expense 33,543 28,326 93,117 80,900 Rental other 25,989 20,510 70,775 55,394 125,484 107,175 352,153 304,599 Used equipment sales 9,396 19,383 31,815 68,426 New equipment sales 20,249 16,946 60,849 61,576 Parts sales 11,881 13,209 35,417 36,715 Services revenues 3,165 3,000 9,122 8,193 Other 2,222 1,815 6,248 4,896 Total cost of revenues 172,397 161,528 495,604 484,405 Gross profit 151,883 113,908 395,797 297,140 Selling, general and administrative expenses 87,871 74,403 248,813 213,259 Merger and other 547 9 547 115 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net 529 6,166 2,911 6,951 Income from operations 63,994 45,662 149,348 90,717 Other income (expense): Interest expense (13,548 ) (13,430 ) (40,495 ) (40,298 ) Other, net 883 615 2,656 2,026 Total other expense, net (12,665 ) (12,815 ) (37,839 ) (38,272 ) Income from operations before provision for income taxes 51,329 32,847 111,509 52,445 Provision for income taxes 12,953 8,119 28,967 13,611 Net income from continuing operations $ 38,376 $ 24,728 $ 82,542 $ 38,834 Discontinued Operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ — $ 6,411 $ (2,049 ) $ 14,246 Provision (benefit) for income taxes — 1,602 (525 ) 3,626 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ — $ 4,809 $ (1,524 ) $ 10,620 Net income $ 38,376 $ 29,537 $ 81,018 $ 49,454

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income from continuing operations per common share: Basic $ 1.05 $ 0.68 $ 2.27 $ 1.07 Diluted $ 1.05 $ 0.68 $ 2.26 $ 1.07 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share: Basic $ — $ 0.13 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.29 Diluted $ — $ 0.13 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.29 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.05 $ 0.81 $ 2.23 $ 1.36 Diluted $ 1.05 $ 0.81 $ 2.22 $ 1.36 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,462 36,296 36,402 36,232 Diluted 36,553 36,436 36,544 36,420 Dividends declared per common share outstanding $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 0.825 $ 0.825

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,479 $ 357,296 Rental equipment, net 1,280,123 1,116,456 Total assets 2,218,674 2,080,447 Total debt (1) 1,251,619 1,250,000 Total liabilities 1,860,948 1,777,065 Stockholders' equity 357,726 303,382 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,218,674 $ 2,080,447

(1) Total debt consists of the aggregate amounts on the senior unsecured notes and finance lease obligations.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 38,376 $ 29,537 $ 81,018 $ 49,454 Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations — 4,809 (1,524 ) 10,620 Net Income from continuing operations 38,376 24,728 82,542 38,834 Interest Expense 13,548 13,430 40,495 40,298 Provision for income taxes 12,953 8,119 28,967 13,611 Depreciation 73,000 65,040 209,214 188,005 Amortization of intangibles 993 993 2,978 2,978 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 138,870 $ 112,310 $ 364,196 $ 283,726 Merger and other 547 9 547 115 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 139,417 $ 112,319 $ 364,743 $ 283,841 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ — $ 4,809 $ (1,524 ) $ 10,620 Provision (benefit) for income taxes — 1,602 (525 ) 3,626 Depreciation — — — 4,803 EBITDA from discontinued operations $ — $ 6,411 $ (2,049 ) $ 19,049 Merger and other — 384 132 1,695 Loss on sale of discontinued operations — — 1,917 — Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ — $ 6,795 $ — $ 20,744 Adjusted EBITDA $ 139,417 $ 119,114 $ 364,743 $ 304,585

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 RENTAL Equipment rentals (1) $ 224,126 $ 176,655 $ 602,551 $ 471,012 Rental other 29,438 20,529 77,815 55,002 Total equipment rentals 253,564 197,184 680,366 526,014 RENTAL COST OF SALES Rental depreciation 65,952 58,339 188,261 168,305 Rental expense 33,543 28,326 93,117 80,900 Rental other 25,989 20,510 70,775 55,394 Total rental cost of sales 125,484 107,175 352,153 304,599 RENTAL REVENUES GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) Equipment rentals 124,631 89,990 321,173 221,807 Rentals other 3,449 19 7,040 (392 ) Total rental revenues gross profit $ 128,080 $ 90,009 $ 328,213 $ 221,415 RENTAL REVENUES GROSS MARGIN Equipment rentals 55.6 % 50.9 % 53.3 % 47.1 % Rentals other 11.7 % 0.1 % 9.0 % -0.7 % Total rental revenues gross margin 50.5 % 45.6 % 48.2 % 42.1 %

(1) Pursuant to SEC Regulation S-X, our equipment rental revenues are aggregated and presented in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations in this press release as a single line item, "Equipment Rentals." The above table disaggregates our equipment rental revenues for discussion and analysis purposes only.

