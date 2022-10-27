Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce today the publication of a preclinical study demonstrating therapeutic capabilities of its SAT1 cancer marker in glioblastoma (GB) cells using an ionizable lipid nanoparticle. The study published as part of the special issue of Cancers "Novel Techniques and Technology for Treatment of Brain Tumors", reports that Spermidine/spermine N1-acetyltransferase 1 (SAT1) inhibition using an ionizable lipid nanoparticle-based siRNA delivery system appears to provide a safe and effective method to sensitizing GB cells to radiation and chemotherapeutic agents.

"In the Cancers paper, investigators, led by CancerCare Manitoba researchers and BioMark collaborators, Drs. Donald W. Miller and Marshall Pitz, describe the activity of LNP-siSAT1 against the GB cells and its ability to further sensitized them towards radiation and chemotherapy providing an avenue to increase treatment efficacy and hence potentially increase survival. The outcome of the study will dramatically impact therapeutic intervention associated with this lethal cancer. These results thus far illustrate BioMark's continuous efforts to diversify its product portfolio, expand its clinical application toward personalized medicine and patent portfolio with new discoveries that can impact cancer care management. We at BioMark invest in the right science to have trusted clinical outcomes," says Rashid Bux, CEO of BioMark.

Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer with no effective cure. The current treatment for GB involves surgical removal of the tumor followed by chemotherapy and radiation therapy. However, GB develops chemo and radiation therapy resistance, leading to tumor recurrence. GB cells, in comparison to normal cells, have high metabolic rates and adapt several cell signaling pathways to promote their survival. With current treatments, the median survival time of patients is 15 months. There is great need to investigate novel strategies to treat GB and effectively monitor response to treatment. Hence, identifying and inhibiting these tumor protecting pathways can be helpful to manage GB therapy better.

BioMark is a liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostics technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improving cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plan to expand into other hard to detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian and pancreatic.

