Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Blackwolf Copper and Gold (TSXV: BWCG) (OTC Pink: BWCGF) ("Blackwolf", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Rob McLeod - President & CEO will be presenting on November 9th at 3:20 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

ABOUT BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD

Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska as well as the Hyder Area gold-silver and VMS properties in southeast Alaska and northwest British Columbia. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

