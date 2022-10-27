WASHINGTON & CHARLESTON, W.V.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) ("United"), today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2022 of $102.6 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $95.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. The quarter was highlighted by continued broad-based loan growth, net interest margin expansion and strong credit quality metrics.

Annualized loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 was 16% and 15%, respectively. Third quarter 2022 net interest margin of 3.78% increased 40 basis points from the second quarter of 2022. Non-performing loans as a percentage of loans and leases, net of unearned income was a low 0.35% at September 30, 2022.

Third quarter 2022 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.41%, 8.96% and 15.46%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.32%, 8.33% and 14.23%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022.

"The third quarter of 2022 was another great quarter for UBSI," stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United's Chief Executive Officer. "The company delivered strong results related to loan growth, margin expansion, expense control and asset quality. The vitality of our markets, the strength of our deposit franchise and our conservative and disciplined approach to running our business have served us well in this environment and will provide us opportunities going forward."

Third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $25.7 million, or 12%, from the second quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the third quarter of 2022 also increased $25.7 million, or 12%, from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest income on earning assets driven by rising market interest rates and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. This increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was partially offset by higher interest expense primarily driven by deposit rate repricing as well as due to lower PPP loan fee income and lower acquired loan accretion. The interest rate spread of 3.52% for the third quarter of 2022 increased 28 basis points from the second quarter of 2022 due to a 56 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by a 28 basis point increase in the average cost of funds. A decrease in average earning assets of $188.1 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2022 was driven by a decrease of $818.5 million in short-term investments partially offset by increases in higher yielding average net loans and loans held for sale of $627.6 million. Net PPP loan fee income decreased $1.9 million to $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. Acquired loan accretion income decreased $1.3 million to $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The net interest margin of 3.78% for the third quarter of 2022 was an increase of 40 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to a net benefit of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to loan growth.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased $10.9 million, or 25%, from the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to decreases of $6.0 million in income from mortgage banking activities, $2.6 million in income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), $1.4 million in net (losses) gains on investment securities and $761 thousand in fees from deposit services. The decrease in income from mortgage banking activities was mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market. The decrease in BOLI income was primarily due to lower death benefits from the second quarter of 2022 and the impact of lower market values of underlying investments in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in fees from deposit services reflects changes to United's overdraft policy implemented during the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 decreased $4.0 million, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to decreases of $8.8 million in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments and $3.0 million in employee compensation partially offset by an increase of $6.1 million in other noninterest expense. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments reflects a decrease in the outstanding balance of loan commitments at quarter-end driven by loan fundings. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to lower employee commissions related to mortgage banking production. Other noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 included an accrual of $5.0 million related to a litigation matter with a former commercial customer.

For the third quarter of 2022, income tax expense was $25.9 million as compared to $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase of $2.4 million was due to higher earnings and a higher effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 20.2% and 19.8% for the third and second quarter of 2022, respectively.

Third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021

Earnings for the third quarter of 2022 were $102.6 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $92.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $59.0 million, or 33%, from the third quarter of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $59.1 million, or 32%, from the third quarter of 2021. United completed its acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation ("Community Bankers Trust") on December 3, 2021. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of higher average earning assets, driven by the Community Bankers Trust acquisition and organic loan growth, the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense primarily driven by deposit rate repricing, lower PPP loan fee income and lower acquired loan accretion income. Average earning assets for the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.1 billion, or 4%, from the third quarter of 2021 due to a $2.5 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale and a $1.5 billion increase in average investment securities partially offset by a $2.9 billion decrease in average short-term investments. The interest rate spread for the third quarter of 2022 increased 69 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 to 3.52% due to a 96 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by a 27 basis point increase in the average cost of funds. Net PPP loan fee income was $1.6 million and $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $6.2 million. Acquired loan accretion income was $4.1 million and $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $4.1 million. The net interest margin of 3.78% for the third quarter of 2022 was an increase of 80 basis points from the net interest margin of 2.98% for the third quarter of 2021.

The provision for credit losses was $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to a net benefit of $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to loan growth.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $32.7 million, which was a decrease of $35.9 million, or 52%, from the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was driven by a $35.6 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $137.2 million, a decrease of $5.1 million, or 4%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to decreases of $7.8 million in employee compensation and $7.2 million in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments partially offset by an increase of $8.8 million in other noninterest expense. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to lower employee commissions related to mortgage banking production partially offset by additional employees from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition. The increase in other noninterest expense resulted from the previously mentioned litigation accrual in the third quarter of 2022 and higher amounts of certain general operating expenses.

For the third quarter of 2022, income tax expense was $25.9 million as compared to $23.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase of $2.3 million was primarily due to higher earnings partially offset by a slightly lower effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 20.2% for the third quarter of 2022 and 20.4% for the third quarter of 2021.

First nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021

Earnings for the first nine months of 2022 were $279.9 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $293.9 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2021.

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2022 increased $88.0 million, or 16%, from the first nine months of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first nine months of 2022 increased $88.1 million, or 16%, from the first nine months of 2021. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets, an increase in average earning assets from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition and organic loan growth and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by lower PPP loan fee income, lower acquired loan accretion income and the impact of rising market interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities. Average earning assets for the first nine months of 2022 increased $1.8 billion, or 7%, from the first nine months of 2021 due to a $1.5 billion increase in average investment securities and a $1.3 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale partially offset by a $1.1 billion decrease in average short-term investments. The interest rate spread for the first nine months of 2022 increased 22 basis points from the first nine months of 2021 due to a 26 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by a 4 basis point increase in the average cost of funds. Net PPP loan fee income was $9.3 million and $28.2 million for the first nine months of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $18.9 million. Acquired loan accretion income was $13.6 million and $27.6 million for the first nine months of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $14.0 million. The net interest margin of 3.38% for the first nine months of 2022 was an increase of 24 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.14% for the first nine months of 2021.

The provision for credit losses was $2.5 million for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to a net benefit of $16.6 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2022 was $122.4 million, which was a decrease of $101.7 million, or 45%, from the first nine months of 2021. The decrease was driven by a $106.3 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume driven by the rising rate environment and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market. Fees from deposit services for the first nine months of 2022 were $31.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million from the first nine months of 2021. BOLI income for the first nine months of 2022 was $7.8 million, an increase of $2.2 million from the first nine months of 2021 due to increased death benefits.

Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2022 was $417.5 million, a decrease of $12.6 million, or 3%, from the first nine months of 2021 driven by decreases in employee compensation of $23.6 million and employee benefits of $7.4 million partially offset by an increase in other noninterest expense of $13.3 million. The decrease in employee compensation was due to lower employee commissions, incentives and overtime related to mortgage banking production partially offset by additional employees from the Community Bankers Trust acquisition. Employee benefits decreased primarily due to changes in deferred compensation plans resulting from market fluctuations. The increase in other noninterest expense resulted from the previously mentioned litigation accrual in the third quarter of 2022 and higher amounts of certain general operating expenses.

For the first nine months of 2022, income tax expense was $69.6 million as compared to $75.6 million for the first nine months of 2021 due to lower earnings and a lower effective tax rate. United's effective tax rate was 19.9% for the first nine months of 2022 and 20.5% for the first nine months of 2021.

Credit Quality

United's asset quality continues to be sound. At September 30, 2022, non-performing loans were $69.7 million, or 0.35% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, down from $90.8 million, or 0.50% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2021. Total non-performing assets of $80.4 million, including OREO of $10.8 million at September 30, 2022, represented 0.28% of total assets as compared to non-performing assets of $105.6 million, including OREO of $14.8 million, or 0.36% of total assets at December 31, 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $219.6 million, or 1.11% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $216.0 million, or 1.20% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Net recoveries were $1.1 million for the first nine months of 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $8.6 million for the first nine months of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.04% and (0.03)% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were (0.01)% and 0.07% for the for the first nine months of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United's estimated risk-based capital ratio is 14.4% at September 30, 2022, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 12.4%, 12.4% and 10.7%, respectively. The September 30, 2022 ratios reflect United's election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.

During the first nine months of 2022 and 2021, United repurchased, under a previously announced stock repurchase plan, shares of its common stock. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2022 or 2021. During the first nine months of 2022, United repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $34.69. During the first nine months of 2021, United repurchased approximately 306 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $32.52.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

As of September 30, 2022, United had consolidated assets of approximately $29.0 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

Cautionary Statements

The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its September 30, 2022 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2022 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these "non-GAAP" financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United's results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United's management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.

Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, average tangible equity, return on average tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United's results of operations or financial position.

Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United's management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Tangible equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders' equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United's capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the "permanent" items of equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect," "may," "could," "intend," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these "forward-looking statements." The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United's operations to differ materially from its expectations: the uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on United, its colleagues, the communities United serves, and the domestic and global economy; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; reform of LIBOR; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those involving the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United's funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; competition; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United's expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended EARNINGS SUMMARY: September

2022 September

2021 June

2022 September

2022 September

2021 Interest income $ 263,683 $ 194,080 $ 227,771 $ 694,249 $ 599,923 Interest expense 23,061 12,501 12,868 47,222 40,867 Net interest income 240,622 181,579 214,903 647,027 559,056 Provision for credit losses 7,671 (7,829 ) (1,807 ) 2,454 (16,565 ) Noninterest income 32,749 68,631 43,608 122,382 224,075 Noninterest expense 137,196 142,283 141,174 417,545 430,186 Income before income taxes 128,504 115,756 119,144 349,410 369,510 Income taxes 25,919 23,604 23,531 69,548 75,624 Net income $ 102,585 $ 92,152 $ 95,613 $ 279,862 $ 293,886 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 2.07 $ 2.28 Diluted 0.76 0.71 0.71 2.06 2.27 Cash dividends $ 0.36 $ 0.35 0.36 1.08 1.05 Book value 33.34 32.98 34.29 Closing market price $ 35.07 $ 35.75 $ 36.38 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 134,580,646 134,631,647 129,203,774 Weighted average-basic 134,182,248 128,762,815 134,623,061 134,947,674 128,716,450 Weighted average-diluted 134,553,565 128,960,220 134,863,650 135,251,299 128,934,282 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.41 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.29 % 1.46 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.96 % 8.23 % 8.33 % 8.07 % 8.95 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.46 % 14.03 % 14.23 % 13.73 % 15.36 % Average equity to average assets 15.75 % 16.18 % 15.88 % 15.95 % 16.27 % Net interest margin 3.78 % 2.98 % 3.38 % 3.38 % 3.14 % PERIOD END BALANCES: September 30:2022 December 31

2021 September 30

2021 June 30

2022 Assets $ 29,048,475 $ 29,328,902 $ 27,507,517 $ 28,777,896 Earning assets 25,648,264 26,083,089 24,415,973 25,356,669 Loans & leases, net of unearned income 19,700,080 18,023,648 16,743,629 18,970,395 Loans held for sale 210,075 504,416 493,299 220,689 Investment securities 4,923,694 4,295,749 3,646,065 5,073,618 Total deposits 22,863,377 23,350,263 21,822,609 23,026,649 Shareholders' equity 4,440,086 4,718,628 4,430,766 4,487,050

Note: (1) See information under the "Selected Financial Ratios" table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 263,683 $ 194,080 $ 227,771 $ 202,795 $ 694,249 $ 599,923 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,105 1,059 1,104 1,109 3,318 3,181 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 264,788 195,139 228,875 203,904 697,567 603,104 Interest Expense 23,061 12,501 12,868 11,293 47,222 40,867 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 241,727 182,638 216,007 192,611 650,345 562,237 Provision for Credit Losses 7,671 (7,829 ) (1,807 ) (3,410 ) 2,454 (16,565 ) Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 4,384 4,269 4,294 4,127 12,805 12,225 Fees from brokerage services 4,016 3,883 4,115 4,552 12,683 11,860 Fees from deposit services 10,069 9,888 10,830 10,148 31,047 28,180 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,857 1,473 1,671 1,379 4,907 3,905 Other charges, commissions, and fees 918 703 785 759 2,462 2,237 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,472 2,556 4,120 2,194 7,786 5,617 Income from mortgage banking activities 6,422 42,012 12,445 19,203 38,070 144,350 Mortgage loan servicing income 2,302 2,429 2,328 2,387 7,017 7,170 Net (losses) gains on investment securities (206 ) 82 1,182 (251 ) 725 2,715 Other noninterest income 1,515 1,336 1,838 1,527 4,880 5,816 Total Noninterest Income 32,749 68,631 43,608 46,025 122,382 224,075 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 59,618 67,459 62,632 62,621 184,871 208,428 Employee benefits 10,750 13,132 12,047 12,851 35,648 43,052 Net occupancy 11,281 10,339 11,206 11,187 33,674 31,381 Data processing 7,614 6,612 7,549 7,371 22,534 20,594 Amortization of intangibles 1,379 1,466 1,379 1,379 4,137 4,399 OREO expense 1,708 428 46 182 1,936 4,483 Net losses (gains) on the sale of OREO properties 125 (34 ) (454 ) (33 ) (362 ) (67 ) Equipment expense 7,807 7,286 7,310 7,335 22,452 19,160 FDIC insurance expense 3,063 1,920 3,004 2,673 8,740 5,720 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 1,847 3,253 1,783 1,643 5,273 10,029 Expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments (2,881 ) 4,294 5,899 5,237 8,255 5,941 Other noninterest expense 34,885 26,128 28,773 26,729 90,387 77,066 Total Noninterest Expense 137,196 142,283 141,174 139,175 417,545 430,186 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 129,609 116,815 120,248 102,871 352,728 372,691 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,105 1,059 1,104 1,109 3,318 3,181 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 128,504 115,756 119,144 101,762 349,410 369,510 Taxes 25,919 23,604 23,531 20,098 69,548 75,624 Net Income $ 102,585 $ 92,152 $ 95,613 $ 81,664 $ 279,862 $ 293,886 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 20.17 % 20.39 % 19.75 % 19.75 % 19.90 % 20.47 %

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets September 2022 September 2021 September 30 December 31 September 30 June 30 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2022 2021 2021 2022 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 1,260,311 $ 4,132,702 $ 1,356,347 $ 3,758,170 $ 4,033,561 $ 1,658,486 Securities Available for Sale 4,826,072 3,344,196 4,648,087 4,042,699 3,409,984 4,812,704 Less: Allowance for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net available for sale securities 4,826,072 3,344,196 4,648,087 4,042,699 3,409,984 4,812,704 Securities Held to Maturity 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 Less: Allowance for credit losses (18 ) (31 ) (19 ) (19 ) (27 ) (18 ) Net held to maturity securities 1,002 989 1,001 1,001 993 1,002 Equity Securities 9,449 11,735 7,314 12,404 11,984 13,513 Other Investment Securities 251,405 222,765 267,292 239,645 223,104 246,399 Total Securities 5,087,928 3,579,685 4,923,694 4,295,749 3,646,065 5,073,618 Total Cash and Securities 6,348,239 7,712,387 6,280,041 8,053,919 7,679,626 6,732,104 Loans held for sale 203,420 445,983 210,075 504,416 493,299 220,689 Commercial Loans & Leases 14,410,508 12,621,706 14,531,221 13,809,735 12,657,238 14,136,614 Mortgage Loans 3,613,613 2,916,877 3,756,692 3,008,410 2,884,542 3,481,064 Consumer Loans 1,442,240 1,221,578 1,434,572 1,233,162 1,229,552 1,376,447 Gross Loans 19,466,361 16,760,161 19,722,485 18,051,307 16,771,332 18,994,125 Unearned income (24,295 ) (31,288 ) (22,405 ) (27,659 ) (27,703 ) (23,730 ) Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 19,442,066 16,728,873 19,700,080 18,023,648 16,743,629 18,970,395 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses (213,824 ) (217,472 ) (219,611 ) (216,016 ) (210,891 ) (213,729 ) Net Loans 19,228,242 16,511,401 19,480,469 17,807,632 16,532,738 18,756,666 Mortgage Servicing Rights 22,369 22,479 21,908 23,144 22,836 22,593 Goodwill 1,888,889 1,810,040 1,888,889 1,886,494 1,810,040 1,888,889 Other Intangibles 21,165 23,409 20,276 24,413 22,524 21,655 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 74,734 68,373 74,043 81,942 75,593 75,143 Other Real Estate Owned 13,508 17,618 10,779 14,823 16,696 13,847 Bank Owned Life Insurance 477,654 432,593 478,518 478,067 446,110 473,470 Other Assets 556,215 393,427 583,477 454,052 408,055 572,840 Total Assets $ 28,834,435 $ 27,437,710 $ 29,048,475 $ 29,328,902 $ 27,507,517 $ 28,777,896 MEMO: Interest-earning Assets $ 25,438,281 $ 24,362,333 $ 25,648,264 $ 26,083,089 $ 24,415,973 $ 25,356,669 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 13,756,151 $ 13,361,016 $ 13,533,152 $ 14,369,716 $ 13,332,418 $ 13,995,710 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 9,216,058 8,471,744 9,330,225 8,980,547 8,490,191 9,030,939 Total Deposits 22,972,209 21,832,760 22,863,377 23,350,263 21,822,609 23,026,649 Short-term Borrowings 137,985 123,526 142,476 128,844 123,018 128,242 Long-term Borrowings 894,940 813,976 1,297,308 817,394 813,851 796,961 Total Borrowings 1,032,925 937,502 1,439,784 946,238 936,869 925,203 Operating Lease Liability 79,409 72,389 78,748 86,703 80,518 79,787 Other Liabilities 207,792 154,952 226,480 227,070 236,755 259,207 Total Liabilities 24,292,335 22,997,603 24,608,389 24,610,274 23,076,751 24,290,846 Preferred Equity 0 0 0 0 0 0 Common Equity 4,542,100 4,440,107 4,440,086 4,718,628 4,430,766 4,487,050 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,542,100 4,440,107 4,440,086 4,718,628 4,430,766 4,487,050 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 28,834,435 $ 27,437,710 $ 29,048,475 $ 29,328,902 $ 27,507,517 $ 28,777,896 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 14,789,076 $ 14,298,518 $ 14,972,936 $ 15,315,954 $ 14,269,287 $ 14,920,913

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September Quarterly/Year-to-Date Share Data: 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 2021 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 0.60 $ 2.07 $ 2.28 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 0.60 $ 2.06 $ 2.27 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 1.08 $ 1.05 High Common Stock Price $ 40.85 $ 37.12 $ 37.81 $ 39.80 $ 40.85 $ 42.50 Low Common Stock Price $ 33.67 $ 31.74 $ 33.11 $ 33.58 $ 33.11 $ 31.57 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 134,182,248 128,762,815 134,623,061 136,058,328 134,947,674 128,716,450 Diluted 134,553,565 128,960,220 134,863,650 136,435,229 135,251,299 128,934,282 Common Dividends $ 48,564 $ 45,271 $ 48,544 $ 49,266 $ 146,374 $ 135,793 Dividend Payout Ratio 47.34 % 49.13 % 50.77 % 60.33 % 52.30 % 46.21 % September 30 September 30 June 30 March 31 EOP Share Data: 2022 2021 2022 2022 Book Value Per Share $ 32.98 $ 34.29 $ 33.34 $ 33.77 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 18.80 $ 20.11 $ 19.14 $ 19.72 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 40.85 $ 42.50 $ 39.80 $ 42.50 Date 8/16/22 05/18/21 01/13/22 05/18/21 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 33.11 $ 21.19 $ 31.74 $ 31.74 Date 5/2/22 10/01/20 09/20/21 9/20/21 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): 134,631,647 129,203,774 134,580,646 136,068,439 Memorandum Items: EOP Employees (full-time equivalent) 2,915 2,986 2,988 3,090 Note: (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,440,086 $ 4,430,766 $ 4,487,050 $ 4,595,140 Less: Total Intangibles (1,909,165 ) (1,832,564 ) (1,910,544 ) (1,912,278 ) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,530,921 $ 2,598,202 $ 2,576,506 $ 2,682,862 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 134,631,647 129,203,774 134,580,646 136,068,439 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 18.80 $ 20.11 $ 19.14 $ 19.72

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

September 2022 Three Months Ended

September 2021 Three Months Ended

June 2022 Selected Average Balances and Yields: Average Average Average Average Average Average ASSETS: Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Earning Assets: Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investments $ 918,691 $ 6,834 2.95 % $ 3,825,264 $ 2,548 0.26 % $ 1,737,146 $ 4,841 1.12 % Investment securities: Taxable 4,687,528 29,149 2.49 % 3,215,719 12,999 1.62 % 4,665,307 24,558 2.11 % Tax-exempt 400,400 2,783 2.78 % 363,966 2,327 2.56 % 419,865 2,794 2.66 % Total securities 5,087,928 31,932 2.51 % 3,579,685 15,326 1.71 % 5,085,172 27,352 2.15 % Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2) 19,645,486 226,022 4.57 % 17,174,856 177,265 4.10 % 19,018,717 196,682 4.15 % Allowance for loan losses (213,824 ) (217,472 ) (214,624 ) Net loans and loans held for sale 19,431,662 4.62 % 16,957,384 4.15 % 18,804,093 4.19 % Total earning assets 25,438,281 $ 264,788 4.14 % 24,362,333 $ 195,139 3.18 % 25,626,411 $ 228,875 3.58 % Other assets 3,396,154 3,075,377 3,383,037 TOTAL ASSETS $ 28,834,435 $ 27,437,710 $ 29,009,448 LIABILITIES: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 13,756,151 $ 17,660 0.51 % $ 13,361,016 $ 9,803 0.29 % $ 14,136,707 $ 9,751 0.28 % Short-term borrowings 137,985 493 1.42 % 123,526 167 0.54 % 136,025 237 0.70 % Long-term borrowings 894,940 4,908 2.18 % 813,976 2,531 1.23 % 811,924 2,880 1.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,789,076 23,061 0.62 % 14,298,518 12,501 0.35 % 15,084,656 12,868 0.34 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 9,216,058 8,471,744 9,038,947 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 287,201 227,341 279,659 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,292,335 22,997,603 24,403,262 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,542,100 4,440,107 4,606,186 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 28,834,435 $ 27,437,710 $ 29,009,448 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 241,727 $ 182,638 $ 216,007 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 3.52 % 2.83 % 3.24 % NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78 % 2.98 % 3.38 % (1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Nine Months Ended September 2022 Nine Months Ended September 2021 Selected Average Balances and Yields: Average Average Average Average ASSETS: Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Earning Assets: Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell and other short-term investments $ 1,887,158 $ 14,004 0.99 % $ 3,012,429 $ 6,198 0.28 % Investment securities: Taxable 4,540,767 71,212 2.09 % 3,085,050 40,371 1.74 % Tax-exempt 421,440 8,266 2.62 % 337,590 6,639 2.62 % Total securities 4,962,207 79,478 2.14 % 3,422,640 47,010 1.83 % Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income (2) 19,068,898 604,085 4.23 % 17,742,054 549,896 4.14 % Allowance for loan losses (214,813 ) (228,163 ) Net loans and loans held for sale 18,854,085 4.28 % 17,513,891 4.20 % Total earning assets 25,703,450 $ 697,567 3.63 % 23,948,960 $ 603,104 3.37 % Other assets 3,358,118 3,032,927 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,061,568 $ 26,981,887 LIABILITIES: Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 14,089,933 $ 35,972 0.34 % $ 13,255,751 $ 32,800 0.33 % Short-term borrowings 136,014 911 0.90 % 134,092 527 0.53 % Long-term borrowings 841,693 10,339 1.64 % 820,426 7,540 1.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,067,640 47,222 0.42 % 14,210,269 40,867 0.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 9,082,869 8,147,540 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 275,201 234,991 TOTAL LIABILITIES 24,425,710 22,592,800 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,635,858 4,389,087 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 29,061,568 $ 26,981,887 NET INTEREST INCOME $ 650,345 $ 562,237 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 3.21 % 2.99 % NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.38 % 3.14 % (1) The interest income and the yields on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccruing loans are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September Selected Financial Ratios: 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 2021 Return on Average Assets 1.41 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.13 % 1.29 % 1.46 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 8.96 % 8.23 % 8.33 % 6.96 % 8.07 % 8.95 % Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 15.46 % 14.03 % 14.23 % 11.63 % 13.73 % 15.36 % Efficiency Ratio 50.19 % 56.87 % 54.61 % 58.59 % 54.27 % 54.93 % Note: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $ 102,585 $ 92,152 $ 95,613 $ 81,664 $ 279,862 $ 293,886 (b) Number of Days 92 92 91 90 273 273 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,542,100 $ 4,440,107 $ 4,606,186 $ 4,759,780 $ 4,635,858 $ 4,389,087 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,910,054 ) (1,833,449 ) (1,911,705 ) (1,911,125 ) (1,910,957 ) (1,831,364 ) (c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,632,046 $ 2,606,658 $ 2,694,481 $ 2,848,655 $ 2,724,901 $ 2,557,723 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)\[(a) / (b)] x 365 / (c) 15.46 % 14.03 % 14.23 % 11.63 % 13.73 % 15.36 % Selected Financial Ratios: September 30

2022 December 31

2021 September 30

2021 June 30

2022 Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio 86.16 % 77.19 % 76.73 % 82.38 % Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.11 % 1.20 % 1.26 % 1.13 % Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.32 % 1.37 % 1.41 % 1.35 % Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.23 % 0.15 % 90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.35 % 0.50 % 0.54 % 0.37 % Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.28 % 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.29 % Primary Capital Ratio 16.03 % 16.79 % 16.82 % 16.34 % Shareholders' Equity Ratio 15.29 % 16.09 % 16.11 % 15.59 % Price / Book Ratio 1.08 x 1.05 x 1.06 x 1.05 x Price / Earnings Ratio 11.75 x 12.82 x 12.76 x 12.37 x Note: (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 2021 Applications $ 785,529 $ 1,893,870 $ 1,159,102 $ 1,696,504 $ 3,641,135 $ 6,554,142 Loans originated 552,487 1,385,871 955,152 1,006,363 2,514,002 4,954,618 Loans sold $ 564,267 $ 1,470,928 $ 1,072,623 $ 1,170,124 $ 2,807,014 $ 5,166,584 Purchase money % of loans closed 86 % 69 % 86 % 73 % 81 % 59 % Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold 2.13 % 3.00 % 2.40 % 2.98 % 2.49 % 3.37 % Net interest income $ 2,758 $ 2,367 $ 2,870 $ 2,317 $ 7,945 $ 7,888 Other income 13,749 45,023 21,468 23,397 58,614 152,295 Other expense 20,662 31,787 25,776 25,448 71,886 109,361 Income taxes (820 ) 3,179 (285 ) 57 (1,048 ) 10,399 Net (loss) income $ (3,335 ) $ 12,424 $ (1,153 ) $ 209 $ (4,279 ) $ 40,423 September 30 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2022 2021 2021 2022 2022 Locked pipeline $ 131,846 $ 448,889 $ 648,706 $ 206,246 $ 412,809 Balance of loans serviced $ 3,459,781 $ 3,698,998 $ 3,723,206 $ 3,534,607 $ 3,623,207 Number of loans serviced 23,859 25,198 25,583 24,226 24,677 September 30 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Asset Quality Data: 2022 2021 2021 2022 2022 EOP Non-Accrual Loans $ 28,244 $ 36,028 $ 37,689 $ 28,386 $ 34,093 EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans 18,254 18,879 14,827 16,443 15,179 EOP Restructured Loans (1) 23,155 35,856 37,752 25,504 30,582 Total EOP Non-performing Loans $ 69,653 $ 90,763 $ 90,268 $ 70,333 $ 79,854 EOP Other Real Estate Owned 10,779 14,823 16,696 13,847 13,641 Total EOP Non-performing Assets $ 80,432 $ 105,586 $ 106,964 $ 84,180 $ 93,495 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September June March September September Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses: 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 2021 Beginning Balance $ 213,729 $ 217,545 $ 214,594 $ 216,016 $ 216,016 $ 235,830 Gross Charge-offs (3,087 ) (2,004 ) (2,119 ) (1,476 ) (6,682 ) (15,092 ) Recoveries 1,299 3,173 3,060 3,456 7,815 6,498 Net (Charge-offs) Recoveries (1,788 ) 1,169 941 1,980 1,133 (8,594 ) Provision for Loan & Lease Losses 7,670 (7,823 ) (1,806 ) (3,402 ) 2,462 (16,345 ) Ending Balance $ 219,611 $ 210,891 $ 213,729 $ 214,594 $ 219,611 $ 210,891 Reserve for lending-related commitments 39,698 25,191 42,579 36,679 39,698 25,191 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 259,309 $ 236,082 $ 256,308 $ 251,273 $ 259,309 $ 236,082 Notes: (1) Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $10,336, $24,662, $22,421, $11,298 and $13,568 at September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021, December 31, 2021, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in "EOP Non-Accrual Loans" above. Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $2,941, $102 and $3,162 at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively, were 90 days past due, but not included in "EOP Non-Accrual Loans" above. (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

Contacts

W. Mark Tatterson

Chief Financial Officer

(800) 445-1347 ext. 8716