BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the "Company" or "MPT") (NYSE: MPW) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as certain events occurring subsequent to quarter end.

Net income of $0.37 and Normalized Funds from Operations ("NFFO") of $0.45 for the 2022 third quarter on a per diluted share basis;

Previously announced activities:

Declaration in August of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, representing a third quarter payout of adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") per share of roughly 81%;

Sale of eleven facilities to Prime Healthcare ("Prime") and the repayment to MPT of various loans combined to contribute to a significant reduction in short-term debt in the third quarter;

Expected acquisition by a subsidiary of LifePoint Health, Inc. ("LifePoint") of a majority interest in Springstone Health OpCo, LLC ("Springstone") that would result in an approximate $200 million loan repayment to MPT upon closing in the first half of 2023; and

Agreement to sell three hospitals in Connecticut to Prospect Medical Holdings ("Prospect") for an aggregate sale price of roughly $457 million in 2023.

" Performance at our facilities generally improved during the second and third quarters, reflecting the resilience of well-underwritten, infrastructure-like hospitals," said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. " Forecasted escalations in our CPI-linked leases point to overall cash rent growth in the four to five percent range for next year, a pace likely to match up well with anticipated hospital industry revenue trends."

Included in the financial tables accompanying this press release is information about the Company's assets and liabilities, net income, and reconciliations of net income to NFFO and AFFO, including per share amounts, all on a basis comparable to 2021 results, as well as reconciliations of total assets to total adjusted gross assets and total revenues to total adjusted revenues.

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Inclusive of total proceeds received from its first quarter real estate partnership transaction with Macquarie Asset Management, proceeds from third quarter asset sales and loan repayments and other transactions, MPT has sourced approximately $1.8 billion in cash from capital recycling transactions year-to-date. In addition, as previously announced, the Company expects to receive more than $650 million in proceeds in 2023 from other binding agreements. Forecasted proceeds from these transactions and any other potential dispositions, loan repayments and/or joint venture transactions are expected to fund debt reduction, potential stock repurchases and selective investments.

During the third quarter, Steward completed the accelerated repayment of amounts due related to approximately $450 million in COVID-related advances and collected approximately $70 million of past due reimbursements under the Texas Medicaid program. With these cash drains now in the past, positive revenue trends, significant declines in contract labor utilization and anticipated annual savings resulting from adjustments to Steward's cost structure are expected to result in positive and sustainable free cash flow.

The Company has total adjusted gross assets of approximately $21.1 billion, including $14.8 billion of general acute care hospitals, $2.2 billion of behavioral health facilities, $1.9 billion of inpatient rehabilitation facilities, $0.3 billion of long-term acute care hospitals, and $0.3 billion of freestanding emergency room and urgent care properties. MPT's portfolio, adjusted for the transactions described herein, includes approximately 435 properties and 44,000 licensed beds across the United States as well as in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Spain, Finland, Colombia, Italy and Portugal. The properties are leased to or mortgaged by 54 hospital operating companies.

OPERATING RESULTS AND OUTLOOK

Net income for the 2022 third quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $222 million ($0.37 per diluted share) compared to $171 million ($0.29 per diluted share) in the prior year period.

NFFO for the 2022 third quarter was $272 million ($0.45 per diluted share) compared to $263 million ($0.44 per diluted share) in the prior year period.

The Company is increasing its estimate of 2022 per share net income to $1.99 to $2.01, including year-to-date gains on sales of approximately $537 million, and is also tightening its estimate of 2022 per share NFFO to $1.80 to $1.82 from a prior range of $1.78 to $1.82. MPT plans to provide initial estimates of 2023 per share net income and NFFO when it reports fourth quarter earnings.

These estimates do not include the effects, among others, of unexpected real estate operating costs, changes in accounting pronouncements, litigation costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition costs, currency exchange rate movements, changes in income tax rates, interest rate hedging activities, write-offs of straight-line rent or other non-recurring or unplanned transactions. Moreover, these estimates do not provide for the impact on MPT or its tenants and borrowers from the global COVID-19 pandemic. These estimates may change if the Company acquires or sells assets in amounts that are different from estimates, market interest rates change, debt is refinanced or repurchased, new shares are issued or repurchased, additional debt is incurred, other operating expenses vary, income from equity investments vary from expectations, or existing leases or loans do not perform in accordance with their terms.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "target", "anticipate", "believe", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words, and include statements regarding our strategies, objectives, future expansion and development activities, and expected financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: (i) the economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, potential impact from health crises (like COVID-19); (ii) the ability of our tenants, operators and borrowers to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with us, especially as a result of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and government regulation of hospitals and healthcare providers in connection with same (as further detailed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2020); (iii) our expectations regarding annual guidance for net income and NFFO per share; (iv) our success in implementing our business strategy and our ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate and integrate acquisitions and investments; (v) the nature and extent of our current and future competition; (vi) macroeconomic conditions, such as a disruption of or lack of access to the capital markets or movements in currency exchange rates; (vii) our ability to obtain debt financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our ability to pursue acquisition and development opportunities and pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due; (viii) increases in our borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (ix) international, national and local economic, real estate and other market conditions, which may negatively impact, among other things, the financial condition of our tenants, lenders and institutions that hold our cash balances, and may expose us to increased risks of default by these parties; (x) factors affecting the real estate industry generally or the healthcare real estate industry in particular; (xi) our ability to maintain our status as a REIT for federal and state income tax purposes; (xii) federal and state healthcare and other regulatory requirements, as well as those in the foreign jurisdictions where we own properties; (xiii) the value of our real estate assets, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain equity or debt financing secured by our properties or on an unsecured basis; (xiv) the ability of our tenants and operators to operate profitably and generate positive cash flow, comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the our properties, to deliver high-quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract patients; (xv) potential environmental contingencies and other liabilities; (xvi) the risk that the expected acquisition of a majority interest in Springstone by LifePoint does not occur; (xvii) the risk that the expected sale of three Connecticut hospitals currently leased to Prospect does not occur; and (xviii) the risk that other property sales, loan repayments, and other capital recycling transactions do not occur.

The risks described above are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including the risk factors discussed under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and as updated in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual performance or outcomes may vary materially from any forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (Unaudited) (A) Real estate assets Land, buildings and improvements, intangible lease assets, and other $ 13,083,292 $ 14,062,722 Investment in financing leases 1,965,021 2,053,327 Real estate held for sale - 1,096,505 Mortgage loans 305,504 213,211 Gross investment in real estate assets 15,353,817 17,425,765 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,088,912 ) (993,100 ) Net investment in real estate assets 14,264,905 16,432,665 Cash and cash equivalents 299,171 459,227 Interest and rent receivables 117,555 56,229 Straight-line rent receivables 710,082 728,522 Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures 1,422,010 1,152,927 Investments in unconsolidated operating entities 1,428,061 1,289,434 Other loans 200,245 67,317 Other assets 601,387 333,480 Total Assets $ 19,043,416 $ 20,519,801 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Debt, net $ 9,476,144 $ 11,282,770 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 569,017 607,792 Deferred revenue 18,569 25,563 Obligations to tenants and other lease liabilities 146,438 158,005 Total Liabilities 10,210,168 12,074,130 Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 10,000 shares; no shares outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 750,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 598,983 shares at September 30, 2022 and 596,748 599 597 shares at December 31, 2021 Additional paid-in capital 8,537,145 8,564,009 Retained earnings (deficit) 433,339 (87,691 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (139,301 ) (36,727 ) Total Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 8,831,782 8,440,188 Non-controlling interests 1,466 5,483 Total Equity 8,833,248 8,445,671 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,043,416 $ 20,519,801 (A) Financials have been derived from the prior year audited financial statements.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Revenues Rent billed $ 232,418 $ 242,211 $ 737,029 $ 672,425 Straight-line rent 26,552 64,637 146,114 174,975 Income from financing leases 51,011 50,667 154,660 151,898 Interest and other income 42,358 33,264 124,562 136,038 Total revenues 352,339 390,779 1,162,365 1,135,336 Expenses Interest 88,076 94,132 266,989 273,409 Real estate depreciation and amortization 81,873 85,039 251,523 237,050 Property-related (A) 8,265 7,128 37,998 31,265 General and administrative 37,319 36,694 117,601 107,312 Total expenses 215,533 222,993 674,111 649,036 Other income (expense) Gain on sale of real estate and other, net 68,795 9,294 536,788 8,896 Earnings from equity interests 11,483 7,193 33,606 21,633 Debt refinancing and unutilized financing costs (17 ) - (9,452 ) (2,339 ) Other (including fair value adjustments on securities) 23,532 (2,276 ) 35,450 4,747 Total other income 103,793 14,211 596,392 32,937 Income before income tax 240,599 181,997 1,084,646 519,237 Income tax expense (18,579 ) (10,602 ) (40,615 ) (69,141 ) Net income 222,020 171,395 1,044,031 450,096 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (227 ) (258 ) (960 ) (611 ) Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders $ 221,793 $ 171,137 $ 1,043,071 $ 449,485 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted: Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders $ 0.37 $ 0.29 $ 1.74 $ 0.76 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 598,980 595,119 598,828 586,291 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 599,339 597,320 599,099 587,971 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.29 $ 0.28 $ 0.87 $ 0.84 (A) Includes $5.6 million and $4.0 million of ground lease and other expenses (such as property taxes and insurance) paid directly by us and reimbursed by our tenants for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $30.2 million and $23.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 FFO information: Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders $ 221,793 $ 171,137 $ 1,043,071 $ 449,485 Participating securities' share in earnings (288 ) (328 ) (1,035 ) (1,088 ) Net income, less participating securities' share in earnings $ 221,505 $ 170,809 $ 1,042,036 $ 448,397 Depreciation and amortization 99,296 98,492 300,731 277,089 Gain on sale of real estate and other, net (68,795 ) (9,294 ) (536,788 ) (8,896 ) Funds from operations $ 252,006 $ 260,007 $ 805,979 $ 716,590 Write-off (recovery) of straight-line rent and other, net of tax 23,863 3,650 27,444 (1,601 ) Non-cash fair value adjustments (3,597 ) (819 ) (12,563 ) (2,763 ) Tax rate changes - - (825 ) 42,746 Debt refinancing and unutilized financing costs 17 - 9,452 2,339 Normalized funds from operations $ 272,289 $ 262,838 $ 829,487 $ 757,311 Share-based compensation 11,089 13,555 33,968 38,590 Debt costs amortization 4,543 4,584 14,716 12,693 Rent deferral, net 549 559 (6,494 ) 2,198 Straight-line rent revenue and other (73,061 ) (79,973 ) (225,151 ) (215,169 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 215,409 $ 201,563 $ 646,526 $ 595,623 Per diluted share data: Net income, less participating securities' share in earnings $ 0.37 $ 0.29 $ 1.74 $ 0.76 Depreciation and amortization 0.16 0.17 0.50 0.48 Gain on sale of real estate and other, net (0.11 ) (0.02 ) (0.90 ) (0.02 ) Funds from operations $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 1.34 $ 1.22 Write-off (recovery) of straight-line rent and other, net of tax 0.04 - 0.04 - Non-cash fair value adjustments (0.01 ) - (0.02 ) - Tax rate changes - - - 0.07 Debt refinancing and unutilized financing costs - - 0.02 - Normalized funds from operations $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 1.38 $ 1.29 Share-based compensation 0.02 0.02 0.06 0.07 Debt costs amortization 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Rent deferral, net - - (0.01 ) - Straight-line rent revenue and other (0.12 ) (0.13 ) (0.37 ) (0.37 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 0.36 $ 0.34 $ 1.08 $ 1.01 Notes: (A) Certain line items above (such as depreciation and amortization) include our share of such income/expense from unconsolidated joint ventures. These amounts are included with all activity of our equity interests in the "Earnings from equity interests" line on the consolidated statements of income. The write-off of straight-line rent in 2022 is predominantly related to sold properties. (B) Investors and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations, or FFO, as a supplemental performance measure. FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate asset values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of GAAP depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. We compute FFO in accordance with the definition provided by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (losses) on sales of real estate and impairment charges on real estate assets, plus real estate depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. In addition to presenting FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition, we disclose normalized FFO, which adjusts FFO for items that relate to unanticipated or non-core events or activities or accounting changes that, if not noted, would make comparison to prior period results and market expectations less meaningful to investors and analysts. We believe that the use of FFO, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of our operating results among investors and the use of normalized FFO makes comparisons of our operating results with prior periods and other companies more meaningful. While FFO and normalized FFO are relevant and widely used supplemental measures of operating and financial performance of REITs, they should not be viewed as a substitute measure of our operating performance since the measures do not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, which can be significant economic costs that could materially impact our results of operations. FFO and normalized FFO should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of our results of operations or to cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity. We calculate adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, by subtracting from or adding to normalized FFO (i) straight-line rent, (ii) non-cash share-based compensation expense, and (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs. AFFO is an operating measurement that we use to analyze our results of operations based more on the receipt, rather than the accrual, of our rental revenue and on certain other adjustments. We believe that this is an important measurement because our infrastructure-type assets generally require longer term leases with annual contractual escalations of base rents, resulting in the recognition of a significant amount of rental income that is not billable/collected until future periods. Our calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to AFFO or similarly titled measures reported by other REITs. AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (calculated pursuant to GAAP) as an indicator of our results of operations or to cash flow from operating activities (calculated pursuant to GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 2022 Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited) 2022 Guidance - Per Share(1) Low High Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders $ 1.99 $ 2.01 Participating securities' share in earnings - - Net income, less participating securities' share in earnings $ 1.99 $ 2.01 Depreciation and amortization 0.67 0.67 Gain on sale of real estate and other, net (0.90 ) (0.90 ) Funds from operations $ 1.76 $ 1.78 Other adjustments 0.04 0.04 Normalized funds from operations $ 1.80 $ 1.82 (1) The guidance is based on current expectations and actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed in this table, which is a forward-looking statement within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer to the forward-looking statement included in this press release and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our performance.

Total Adjusted Gross Assets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2022 Total Assets $ 19,043,416 Add: Accumulated depreciation and amortization 1,088,912 Add: Incremental gross assets of our Investments in Unconsolidated Real Estate Joint Ventures(1) 1,604,762 Less: Gross book value of the Transaction Commitments(2) (686,057 ) Net: Reclassification between operators(3) - Add: Incremental cash from Transaction Commitments(4) 39,009 Total Adjusted Gross Assets(5) $ 21,090,042 (1) Reflects an addition to total assets to present our total share of each joint venture's gross assets. See below for details of the calculation. While we do not control any of our unconsolidated real estate joint venture arrangements and do not have direct legal claim to the underlying assets of the unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, we believe this adjustment allows investors to view certain concentration information on a basis comparable to the remainder of our real estate portfolio. This presentation is also consistent with how our management team reviews our portfolio.

Real estate joint venture total gross real estate and other assets $ 5,519,058 Weighted-average equity ownership percentage 55 % 3,026,772 Investments in Unconsolidated Real Estate Joint Ventures (1,422,010 ) Incremental gross assets of our Investments in Unconsolidated Real Estate Joint Ventures $ 1,604,762 (2) Primarily represents the gross book value of assets to be sold/repaid in connection with the October 2022 commitment to sell three facilities leased to Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. for approximately $457 million and an August 2022 commitment for a subsidiary of LifePoint Health, Inc. ("LifePoint") to acquire the majority interest in Springstone Health Opco, LLC ("Springstone"). (3) Reclass of $0.8 billion of gross assets between Springstone and LifePoint as part of the Transaction Commitment described in Note (2). (4) Represents cash expected from the proceeds generated by the Transaction Commitments described in Note (2), less paydown of the full revolver balance at September 30, 2022. (5) Total adjusted gross assets is total assets before accumulated depreciation/amortization (adjusted for our investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures), assumes material transaction commitments are completed, and assumes cash on hand at period-end and cash generated from or to be generated from transaction commitments or financing activities subsequent to period-end are either used in these transactions or used to reduce debt. We believe total adjusted gross assets is useful to investors as it provides a more current view of our portfolio and allows for a better understanding of our concentration levels as our commitments close.

Adjusted Revenues (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2022 Total Revenues $ 352,339 Revenues from investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures 44,997 Total Adjusted Revenues(1) $ 397,336 (1) Adjusted revenues are total revenues adjusted for our pro rata portion of similar revenues in our investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. We believe adjusted revenues are useful to investors as it provides a more complete view of revenues across all of our investments and allows for better understanding of our revenue concentration.

