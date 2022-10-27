Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of RLS Global AB (526/22)

With effect from October 28, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 08, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: RLS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019019555 Order book ID: 272739 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 28, 2022, the paid subscription shares in RLS Global AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: RLS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019019563 Order book ID: 272740 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com