27.10.2022 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of RLS Global AB (526/22)

With effect from October 28, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including November 08, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   RLS TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019019555              
Order book ID:  272739                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from October 28, 2022, the paid subscription shares in RLS Global
AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   RLS BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019019563              
Order book ID:  272740                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
