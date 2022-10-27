Grid Dynamics Helps Companies Reduce Customer Churn with New Churn Analytics Starter Kit for Google Vertex AI

Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics' new Churn Analytics Starter Kit underscores the company's expertise in churn analytics and proficiency in solving applied use cases using Google Vertex AI.

The digital consulting company is offering the new Churn Analytics Starter Kit as part of its growing suite of pre-packaged accelerators designed to help customers reduce costs and improve operational and development efficiencies.

The starter kit helps organizations and marketing teams improve customer retention and operational efficiency.

The release of the Churn Analytics Starter Kit for Vertex AI is part of Grid Dynamics' ongoing collaborative work with Google and further strengthens the cooperation between the two companies.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today its new Churn Analytics Starter Kit for Google Cloud's Vertex AI. The new starter kit, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, enables customers to leverage AI to accurately assess the risk of churn for individual customers, get advanced insight into churner behavior, and automatically plan personalized churn treatment programs.

Grid Dynamics' Churn Analytics Starter Kit is the latest addition to the company's growing suite of pre-packaged accelerators that help companies quickly and easily leverage advanced technologies like AI and Machine Learning (ML). The accelerators deliver significant business benefits, speeding the time to market of new services and applications and helping companies improve customer engagement and brand loyalty.

"Organizations are increasingly seeking out solutions that enable them to leverage enterprise AI to deliver enhanced user experiences," said Warren Barkley, Sr Director, Product Management Vertex, Google Cloud. "This starter kit brings together the technologies customers need to bring AI into their enterprises and derive deeper insights into customer behavior and overall end-user experiences."

"Our new Churn Analytics Starter Kit is another example of Grid Dynamics' important work in helping organizations quickly and effectively deploy AI at scale to address important business challenges," said Ilya Katsov, Vice President of Technology for Grid Dynamics. "The deep domain expertise and world-class engineering capabilities of our team, combined with our suite of pre-packaged assets and our strong relationship with Google Cloud, result in greater efficiencies and cost savings for companies as they streamline operations and strengthen brand value."

Leveraging the Full Scope of Vertex AI for Churn Reduction and Treatment

Grid Dynamics designed the Churn Analytics Starter Kit from the ground up to leverage all capabilities of Vertex AI based on multiple real-world customer projects. The kit helps organizations evaluate the churn risk for individual customers and recommends personalized churn treatment plans.

The Churn Analytics Starter Kit includes models for four important areas of assessment and planning: churn risk scoring, churn trigger analytics, treatment evaluation, and action optimization - all of which operate in concert.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Switzerland, India, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements



This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding product capabilities and the benefits of our affiliations with Google Cloud.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences to include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting product capabilities or the benefits of our affiliations with Google Cloud.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-Q filed August 4, 2022 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

Media Contact:

Nancy MacGregor

Trier and Company for Grid Dynamics

415.309.5185 | nancy@triercompany.com

SOURCE: Grid Dynamics

