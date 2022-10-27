Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics Inc. ("Nexalogy"), is in the process of developing an artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning ("ML") tool to detect depression and anxiety. The tool explores sets of data and text to analyze and distinguish emotions and moods to determine one's mental state and if the creator of that text is suffering specifically from depression or anxiety.

Nexalogy designed their tool to focus on depression and anxiety detection. The latest research suggests that the most prevalent mental illnesses are depression and anxiety which are estimated to affect nearly one in ten people worldwide, over 676 million people. Identifying these conditions in their early stages is critical in addressing the significant public health concerns surrounding these illnesses that lead to self-harm and suicide. (Source: https://arxiv.org/abs/2011.05249).

The Company believes this will be a beneficial tool in various industries such as the airline industry with pilots, soldiers in the military and doctors and nurses in the health care industry.

The outcomes thus far verified by the Nexalogy team demonstrate that the AI tool shows a high confidence level when detecting mental illness, circa 72% when detecting emotions through text.

Further research supports Nexalogy's approach to AI's role in mental health. Studies show that AI and machine learning applied to text data from users online can work effectively in depression detection and can serve as a powerful tool in public health. (Source: https://mental.jmir.org/2022/3/e27244/).

With the rise of the internet, there is a significant need to build intelligent systems that are capable of early risk detection. (Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6598420/). Depression detection is a serve public health concern. Depression is a leading cause of disability and is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease. In fact, depressive disorders are ranked as the single largest contributor to non-fatal health loss. (Source: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/depression).

"Nexalogy is known for creating solutions that optimize risk and elevate any business to more successful outcomes with its powerful AI and machine learning technology. Nexalogy's team is expanding its efforts in this area, as there is a significant demand in the public health sector with the decline of mental health globally since the pandemic. Though our detection tool is in its early stages, we believe this is something that could bring meaningful outcomes and solutions in the future," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Nexalogy

Nexalogy's technology, NexaSMART reduces the time needed to interpret and integrate large sets of data by offering powerful automated analyses. Rather than replacing the human analyst, he/she sets the parameters of the data collection via keywords and other social media information (e.g., usernames and links). This allows for the identification of data needing extraction and analysis. NexaSMART extracts the relevant data and produces automated reports, thus allowing clients to work with a more manageable information set. NexaSMART allows an analyst to deal with hundreds of thousands of social media documents in minutes rather than hours or days.

Analysts can specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. The resulting reports are delivered either as PDFs, DOCs, or via API for further processing. The report generation can be scheduled to occur either at regular intervals or to be triggered by specific changes in the conversation (e.g., a sudden increase in volume or an increase in mentions of a particular named entity).

Lastly, NexaSMART analysis helps the user to easily access the required information and helps to detect patterns that currently go unrecognized. This is needed in both the context of the 'short game' of crisis reporting and the 'long game' of identifying narratives, as discussed within the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

For more information please visit, www.nexalogy.com.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

