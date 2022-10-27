New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - KLARA Beauty Lab has announced the release of its new 3-in-1 treatment, K-Method. This treatment combines the cutting-edge beauty technologies BroadBand Light (BBL), Morpheus8, and MOXI. K-Method is designed to target redness, wrinkles, lack of elasticity, scars, pigmentation, uneven skin tone, stretch marks, freckles, age spots, and other signs of aging. K-Method can be performed safely on both face and body.

The K-Method combines three key treatments in one procedure:

MOXI BY SCITON - a gentle yet effective laser resurfacing treatment utilizing non-ablative laser energy to stimulate collagen synthesis

Morpheus8 - a skin rejuvenation machine which combines micro-needling with radiofrequency to achieve deep skin remodeling

BroadBand Light (BBL) - technology that delivery intense pulsed light for photorejuvenation therapy, used to treat signs of aging and sun exposure

When applied in one session, these three treatments are designed to work together when performed by the experienced technicians at KBL. Each clinical beauty treatment has the potential for many settings, and the team at KBL has spent time perfecting this combination for maximum results.

KLARA Beauty Lab (KBL) is a boutique medical spa located on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York. Serving as a Skinceuticals Advanced Clinical Spa, KBL is a private, appointment-only spa which offers an array of services with the latest equipment and Skinceuticals, a clinical skincare line focused on antioxidants which is used by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and medi-spas such as KBL.

KBL has stated that its latest treatment, K-Method, aligns with KBL's goals of assisting clients in reaching their skin care goals and experiencing rejuvenation. Treatments at KBL are customized to address each client's individual needs, and the new 3-in-1 system will assist the spa in creating a unique skin care regimen for each client.

KBL has begun accepting appointments for this innovative new treatment. Clients seek these treatments individually to increase collagen production, minimize scars (such as scars from acne), reduce wrinkles and stretch marks, and address a variety of other skin concerns. The technicians at KBL have crafted these three treatments (MOXI, Morpheus8, and BBL) in a combination formulated to work together in a way that is safe and effective for all skin types.

KBL was founded by Klara Chrzuszcz, a member of the Associated Skincare Professionals, National Coalition of Estheticians, Society of Plastic Surgery Skin Care Specialists, Medical Spa MD, and the Hands-On Trade Association. "The profession I chose is very specific due to constant development," says Klara. "Continuous progress and being up-to-date with the newest technologies and treatments is the key to the success in the beauty and medical industry."

She shares that the new MMB treatment is now open to clients seeking to make appointments. "I am tremendously results oriented and committed to helping people reach their maximum beauty and wellness potential at any age and with any skin condition," she shares. "Well-being begins with bringing harmony to your mind, body, soul and senses, which then radiates into your outward beauty."

KLARA Beauty Lab is an appointment-only medical spa on Manhattan's Upper East Side, offering a variety of clinical skin care products by Skinceuticals, a team of licensed and experienced technicians, and the latest technology in the industry.

