ThoughtSpot for Sheets Launches to Bring Self-service Analytics to Spreadsheets

With new integrations with Google Connected Sheets, Coefficient, and Supermetrics, ThoughtSpot for Sheets enables anyone to leverage the most powerful, intuitive search experience to analyze their spreadsheet data

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, today announced the launch of ThoughtSpot for Sheets , an entirely new web plug-in that brings modern, true self-service analytics directly to data in Google Sheets. With ThoughtSpot for Sheets, users simply install a free plugin app for Google Sheets, and then can instantly begin analyzing all their data in these sheets through search. Built and run entirely in the browser, ThoughtSpot for Sheets requires no data modeling, technical skills, or existing architecture. Users simply install, connect, and start searching.



Currently, ThoughtSpot for Sheets is compatible with Google Sheets, including Connected Sheets, along with Supermetrics and Coefficient. Additional partners are planned for the near future. Customers can leverage ThoughtSpot for Sheets directly on their data already in Google Sheets. With Coefficient, customers can easily and quickly bring data from their cloud data platform or cloud applications into Sheets, which is then immediately ready for analysis with ThoughtSpot for Sheets. Supermetrics enables customers to bring data from their various marketing applications into sheets, which can then be searched and analyzed instantly with ThoughtSpot for Sheets.

Extending self-service analytics to data in sheets

Since its founding, ThoughtSpot has been on a mission to make the world more fact-driven by empowering anyone to ask questions and get answers from data. The company pioneered the first true Live Analytics platform, where every employee, regardless of technical sophistication, could use search to extract insights from their cloud data platform and take action on them. Today, customers like Harri, Frontify, and Accern rely on ThoughtSpot as the experience layer of their modern data stack.



With ThoughtSpot for Sheets, this same interactive, intuitive analytics experience is being extended to the tremendous amounts of data and information stored in spreadsheets. While much of the business world's data has moved to cloud data platforms, the reality is a massive amount of data remains in spreadsheets. More than a billion users engage with Google Sheets, and research suggests that 40% of spreadsheet users struggle to make sense of their data in spreadsheets. Historically, analyzing the data in these sheets required a deep understanding of spreadsheet best practices and operations, or moving this data into an analytics solution. ThoughtSpot for Sheets dramatically simplifies this process. Analyzing this data is as simple as asking a question in simple natural language, without needing to purchase any software or move any data.

"ThoughtSpot is the platform for the masses, for everyday people to be able to ask questions of their cloud data and get reliable answers back instantly. But we know to truly advance our mission of building a more fact-driven world, we must go beyond the more robust, mature cloud data platforms, and be anywhere data lives. That includes spreadsheets," said Sumeet Arora, Chief Development Officer, ThoughtSpot. "ThoughtSpot for Sheets makes it possible for any individual to experience the power of self-service analytics and get answers, exactly when and where they need them."

"There are millions of companies that use Google spreadsheets every day. For many, spreadsheets remain a center of gravity or a necessary extension for data analysis and critical rapid decision-making. What ThoughtSpot has done here is so powerful yet so simple," said Anand Thaker, martech industry expert and Exec GTM Advisor. "By bringing the power of search directly to where data lives for these companies, ThoughtSpot for Sheets will enable hundreds of millions of users to analyze data and share insights within their current agile workflows."

"The biggest obstacle in analytics for most companies is the constant battle to scour their marketing data for value," said John Wall, Partner, Trust Insights and Host of Marketing Over Coffee. "ThoughtSpot for Sheets provides a quick and easy solution that any marketer can use to master their spreadsheet data."

"Nearly everyone has interacted with spreadsheets at some point in their professional lives. While spreadsheets are extremely powerful, they lack the data connectivity needed to be truly useful and trusted across a company," said Ben Crosswell, COO, Coefficient. "With our new integration with ThoughtSpot for Sheets, it's incredibly easy to leverage live company data directly from Google Sheets to explore insights with ThoughtSpot for Sheets, and share those insights across the company. We're in a new era of empowering the business user, and we're happy to be working together to help teams take advantage."

"Every marketer today engages with data in some capacity, whether to measure and optimize campaigns, deliver exceptional customer experiences, or shape products and services. With data coming from so many different applications and sources, our customers unlock tremendous value by bringing this data into spreadsheets for analysis. But exploring this data, finding insights, and creating charts and visualizations can be both challenging and time consuming," said Mikael Thuneberg, Founder & CEO, Supermetrics. "With ThoughtSpot for Sheets, our customers can now sync all their marketing data to Sheets with Supermetrics and then instantly search to explore their data, visualize insights, and share those with others to create efficient, delightful marketing."

The launch of ThoughtSpot for Sheets comes on the heels of ThoughtSpot's year focused on democratizing the Modern Analytics Cloud, including the launch of new Team and Pro editions that make ThoughtSpot affordable for every size team and budget.

