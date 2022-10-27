Migration of Industry Veterans to Company Continues, Spurred by Platform Capabilities, Momentum and Market Dynamics

Redstor, the smart, cloud-first backup platform of choice for MSPs, today announced that managed services provider (MSP) and channel visionary, Paul Franks, is now a strategic advisor to the company. Franks, who founded, grew and successfully sold two MSPs, is known for his sales, channel and marketing expertise, which has made him a leading consultant to operators in the space. His addition marks the continuation of industry veterans migrating to Redstor.

"Industry acquisitions, changes in leadership and focus has prompted top talent to reconsider their options," said Redstor Channel Chief, Matt Scully. "At the same time, our move into the U.S. has been very successful, Q2 posting more than a 300% sales increase over last year."

"As a result, we've attracted and hired numerous c-level and veteran execs, many having worked together before," continued Scully. "A lot of us, myself included, were very fortunate to work with and learn from Paul. Gaining his support as a strategic advisor says a great deal about our platform, culture and future."

Franks operates PJF Consultants, advising on MSP channel strategy and process improvement. He is CEO of Adept MC, developers of software for disaster recovery (DR) planning used by MSPs and ITSPs. Amongst his many career highlights is the founding of US Teks, which he led as CEO. Franks sold the entity in 2013, walked across the parking lot the next day and opened ThinkGard. That MSP would enjoy great success bringing DR to the SMB marketplace, resulting in its sale in 2021 to VC3, an MSP and portfolio company of Nautic Partners.

"People in the industry, including competitors, were impressed with Redstor and strongly suggested I look at the platform," said Franks. "I had worked with a few people at the company and they gave me a demo. The cloud backups were very polished, especially compared to an AWS and Azure, and it was very mature technology. I set up a test bed, saw how fast it could restore data, and knew Redstor had something special and would grow fast."

About Redstor

Redstor offers MSPs the smartest backup and recovery platform along with leading sales, marketing and technical support. Built for the cloud and fast to scale, the Redstor platform unifies the protection of cloud infrastructure, SaaS business applications and on-prem data via a single app (RedApp), delivering market-leading revenue retention, bigger margins and simple pricing to MSPs.

Breakthrough streaming technology delivers instant data access and mobility, bringing users back in seconds after outages, whilst unlocking all the benefits of a cloud-first model. Artificial intelligence (AI) polices backups to identify and isolate malware for safe restores. With no hardware requirements and setup times of under 60 seconds, Redstor is purpose-built for the MSP growth agenda.

For more information, please visit www.redstor.com.

