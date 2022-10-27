EQS-News: NanoViricides, Inc.

This Company Is Looking For A Monkeypox Drug As City Investigates Deaths



27.10.2022 / 15:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Learn more about NanoViricides, Inc. by gaining access to the latest research report New York City is investigating the cause of death for two people who died after contracting monkeypox. Though both of the deceased had higher fatality risk because of underlying conditions, concerns about the virus and its transmissibility have been growing. The current number of monkeypox cases in the city stands at 3,695. Overall , there are just over 28,000 cases of monkeypox across America. Tackling monkeypox head-on, NanoViricides Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) is launching a monkeypox initiative. NanoViricides is a biotech company seeking treatments in the antiviral and nanomedicine space, developing a variety of drugs for diseases like COVID-19, shingles, HIV, swine flu and others. It is now hopeful as it begins developing a treatment to tackle monkeypox. Working Hard To Find A Cure NanoViricides isn't monkeying around as it begins developing a drug for the disease. It believes itself to be well positioned in the biotech field to find a treatment. It is one of the few biopharma companies to have its own current good manufacturing practice (cGMP)-compliant manufacturing facility, meaning it follows the stringent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations in all its novel drug development work. Plus , NanoViricides has a large library of broad-spectrum antiviral nanoviricides from which it can draw to test on pox viruses. It has the resources necessary to expedite the process of finding a proper treatment. It hopes to develop a systemic treatment - one that is both oral and injectable - and may also work on a skin cream to treat the rash associated with monkeypox. The quicker these treatments can be rolled out, the sooner they can help those infected with the disease. New York City's health department responded to the two recent deaths with a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the two reported deaths and our hearts go out to the individuals' loved ones and community. Every effort will be made to prevent additional suffering from this virus through continued community engagement, information-sharing and vaccination." NanoViricides believes it will be able to develop a drug in response to monkeypox in relatively quick order. Meanwhile, the company's priority remains the development of its drug candidate NV-CoV-2, for treating COVID-19. To learn more about NanoViricides, visit its website . About NanoViricides NanoViricides, Inc. (the "Company") (www.nanoviricides.com) is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. Our lead drug candidate is NV-HHV-101 with its first indication as dermal topical cream for the treatment of shingles rash. In addition, we are developing a clinical candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for this drug because of its dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants.The Company is now working on tasks for completing an IND application. The Company is currently pursuing two separate drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. NV-CoV-2 is our nanoviricide drug candidate that does not encapsulate Remdesivir. NV-CoV-2-R is our other drug candidate that is made up of NV-CoV-2 with Remdesivir encapsulated in it. The Company believes that since Remdesivir is already US FDA approved, our drug candidate encapsulating Remdesivir is likely to be an approvable drug, if safety is comparable. Remdesivir is developed by Gilead. The Company has developed both of its own drug candidates NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R independently.The Company intends to re-engage into an IND application to the US FDA for NV-HHV-101 drug candidate for the treatment of shingles once its COVID-19 project moves into clinical trials, based on resources availability. The NV-HHV-101 program was slowed down because of the effects of recent COVID-19 restrictions, and re-prioritization for COVID-19 drug development work.The Company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. NanoViricides' platform technology and programs are based on the TheraCour nanomedicine technology of TheraCour, which TheraCour licenses from AllExcel. NanoViricides holds a worldwide exclusive perpetual license to this technology for several drugs with specific targeting mechanisms in perpetuity for the treatment of the following human viral diseases: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Rabies, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV), Influenza and Asian Bird Flu Virus, Dengue viruses, Japanese Encephalitis virus, West Nile Virus, Ebola/Marburg viruses, and certain Coronaviruses. The Company intends to obtain a license for poxviruses if the initial research is successful. The Company's technology is based on broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in these areas from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company's business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details NanoViricides, Inc. +1 203-937-6137 info@nanoviricides.com Company Website http://www.nanoviricides.com

News Source: News Direct



27.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

