Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Crypto Investment Group, LBank Labs, welcomes new member Czhang to their investment committee team. With many successful investment cases under its belt, LBank Labs is excited to have new talent onboard and hopes to acquire more talented people into the rapidly growing investment institution.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/142037_a6974383d4ddd810_001full.jpg

Since 2017, Czhang has pursued his career in tech innovation investment sectors. He was part of PreAngel Fund's Blockchain. In 2018, Czhang participated as a founding team, LP, and Partner for JRR Crypto and was also part of Binance Lab in 2021. Czhang has invested in over 200+ projects. LBank Labs is honored to have Czhang as a part of the team and believes that great things lay ahead for the institution with Czhang onboard.

Founded in 2019, LBank Labs is an independent crypto investment institution under the top global crypto exchange LBank. LBank Labs currently has a total fund size of 50 million USDT. Registered in Asia's crypto hub Singapore, LBank Labs includes Venture Capital, Hedge Funds, and also Fund of Funds. As a specialized institution, LBank Labs have 30+ years of combined investment experience with professional research teams focused on the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Since its inception, LBank Labs invested in many quality early-stage public-chain projects such as VEN and NEO. Starting in 2020, LBank Labs invested in nearly 100 ecological projects such as Polkadot, NFT, and Solana.

When looking at potential investment opportunities, what LBank Labs values the most is innovation. "We've always supported early-stage up-and-coming things. We really hope to be the fuel to push industry growth and wider crypto adoption" a representative from LBank Labs said. LBank Labs have a wide portfolio including more than 100 projects. Some of the more widely known projects that LBank Labs have invested in include Polkadot, Solana, and Avalanche. "We want to help innovation get a good start in the industry. Besides the well-known projects, we've also invested in many DAOs. We hope that our investments will come to fruition and help spread the magic of crypto worldwide."

LBank Labs view the times we are going through now as a potential opportunity to grow. The investment institution is recruiting more people and expanding amidst industry trends. "We welcome talent to join us on this very exciting trip." the representative tells us. "We are working on multiple programs worldwide and would love to have people with both professional and regional knowledge join us. We value the experience of all kinds of professionals and welcome them to join us as team members, investment group members, or partners. "

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers its users specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions worldwide. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start trading now: lbank.com

Community and social media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142037