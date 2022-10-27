A new study has calculated that the globalized PV module supply chain has saved billions for PV installers in Germany, the US and China. It also found that if strong nationalistic policies that limit the free flow of talent and capital were implemented going forward, solar panel costs would be 20-25% higher by 2030.With multiple regions looking to accelerate domestic manufacturing amid the geopolitical tensions and supply chain vulnerabilities that have plagued the solar manufacturing sector as of late, a new study finds that a globalized solar PV supply chain has been instrumental in lowering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...