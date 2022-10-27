Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Sitka Gold Corp (CSE: SIG) (OTCQB: SITKF) (FSE: 1RF) a junior explorer developing gold, silver and copper assets in North America, will be participating in the TAKESTOCK Calgary Investor Forum, which will take place on November 2 at the Calgary Petroleum Club.

Mike Burke, VP of Corporate Development, will be speaking at 12:32pm MT on November 2. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Sitka Gold Corp's CEO, Cor Coe, will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and meet your favorite industry executives.

Come meet senior management from companies across a wide range of industries: tech, industrial, finance and services. Market caps from $1M to $1B. Choose from a selection of presentations to help inform your investment choices.

To register and access, please follow this link.



About SITKA GOLD CORP.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in the Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, its Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and its Coppermine River project in Nunavut.

Sitka is currently awaiting additional assay results for 10 diamond drill holes from its recently completed Phase II summer diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project in the Yukon. Up to 1,500 metres of drilling is also currently underway at the Company's Alpha Gold Property in Nevada where a new Carlin-type gold system was recently discovered and where the Company is focused on vectoring towards the high-grade core of this system.

About the TAKESTOCK Investor Series

TakeStock Investor Series is the ideal forum for investors to connect with high growth companies. Its mission is to connect public and emerging private companies with key influencers and investors, providing a platform for networking, education and growth.

The series of forums take place each year, providing an excellent opportunity for a select group of companies to tell their story in greater detail. The forum features companies drawn from a wide range of sectors.

