Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - A medical device company called Neurocast with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Cambridge, Massachusetts is taking brain health to heart with the launch of its new platform NeuroKeys. Neurocast's mission is to provide anyone with insights into their brain health, effortlessly, anytime, anywhere, anyhow. The platform can remotely track brain health in an unobtrusive way through technology like smartphones.

This revolutionary digital biomarker developed by the team behind Neurokeys is a smartphone app that replaces the standard keyboard on a device with an intuitive and intelligent Neurokeys keyboard that analyzes how a person uses their smartphone every day. The app helps gain insights into your mental, physical, and emotional health through simple digital interactions like texting a friend.

The data is collected unobtrusively and anonymously, with no tracking hardware needed, nor are log sheets filled out daily or weekly to track chronic neurological disorders. People living with chronic neurologic illnesses can instead go about their {normal lives while the Neurokeys app keeps track of how they're doing in the background. Neurokeys is truly set to forget.





"We believe that much of the data that could tell us something about how you are doing - mentally, physically, or emotionally - is hidden in how we interact with technology," says Neurocast's CEO Dr. Bharat Tewarie, a BioPharma and MedTech Industry veteran. "How we use our smartphones can reveal a lot about our brain health, and our app allows for providing this insight every single time that you type. Privacy and safety are guaranteed by design as our platform only analyses how you interact with your smartphone, not what you write. "

The benefits of digital biomarkers for the BioPharma industry are just as apparent, as Neurokeys hold great promise for improving data collection and data quality while accelerating neuroscience clinical trial timelines. More than a dozen scientific publications have covered the platform, and it has won 10 international awards, including the EIT Health Neurotech prize.

Currently, Neurocast is working on expanding its landmark approach to other common devices, such as laptops and tablets. Furthermore, new disease areas are being discovered at an accelerated rate.

"It's our mission to help people living with chronic neurological disorders be able to fulfill the full potential of their lives, by measuring their brain health remotely and completely unobtrusively," says Levie Hofstee, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

