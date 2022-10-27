Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Peregrine Transport, a trucking operation based in Texas, has established business at a larger lot to accommodate their expanded fleet of trucks. The business offers work to Class A CDL drivers and even helps truckers to take steps to amass their own fleet and run their own operations.

Peregrine Transports offers lucrative driving and equity-based opportunities for Class A CDL Drivers. As the shipping industry has boomed over the last decade, it's simple finding a way to create opportunities in the industry by receiving benefits and owning a fleet with Peregrine.

About Peregrine Transports

Peregrine Transports offers both opportunities for driving and investing for Class A CDL Drivers. Peregrine offers drivers the resources and the support to succeed through investment in the trucking industry. After 2 years of driving, Peregrine will help build a driver's fleet.

With a comprehensive team, Peregrine Transports is excited to provide CDL drivers with breakthrough opportunities with its drive-to-own model. As demand continues to surge for the freight industry, the team passes those opportunities onto the driver. Peregrine Transports offers consistent pay in the short and long-term.

Investment through Peregrine Transports

Investment partners of Peregrine, variably, have a "hands-free" experience, letting the company take care of all operations. Peregrine Transports finds the driver, manages the routes, and even performs maintenance. Partners can also expand their fleet with Peregrine and still manage all operations. With 38 investment partners, 72 certified drivers, and 22M miles driven, Peregrine has maintained operations well enough to continue to attract interest in investment.

An Expanded Fleet

Peregrine recently expanded its fleet to over 65 semi trucks all capable of hauling trailer loads for a variety of products and brands. With an expanded fleet, Peregrine Transports recently moved to a new location in Dallas in order to accommodate its expansion.

Kyle Moffitt, Founder and CEO of Peregrine Transport, focuses on success as a perpetual motion, an active reward to strive for every day actively. "Success is healthy progress towards worthy goals while providing value to the world," Kyle says.

With a unique approach affording non-driving opportunities for Class A CDL Drivers, Peregrine Transport is striving to take the financial freedom it offers its drivers and allows them to build momentum and drive that energy towards proper investment.

To learn more contact Kyle Moffitt at kyle@svrnty.com or visit PeregrineTransports.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141737