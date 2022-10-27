The Founders Law is a Full-Service Law Firm of Personal Injury Attorneys Who Provide Sophisticated Legal Services in South Florida

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / The Founders Law is a full-service law firm of personal injury attorneys who provide sophisticated legal services throughout South Florida. To do this, they use modern techniques based on traditional methods, to serve their clients with the most effective means available.

They provide legal services in the following areas: automobile accidents, homeowners insurance, medical malpractice, motorcycle accidents, slip and fall accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death claims, and more.

At Founders Law they treat their clients not like a number but like people, and actually take the time to listen to them and personalize services according to their needs.

"We believe that our client's needs should determine their path forward, so we go the extra mile to get to know them as individuals. We then develop a customized legal plan designed to obtain the best possible outcome." Says Robert Dominguez , the founding partner of The Founders Law Firm.

The Founders Law has an excellent team of professionals from different backgrounds whose main objective is to offer the best possible solution to every case. As a team, they pride themselves on taking the time to understand all the details of every case.

"Our firm adheres to the highest standards and we are committed to representing our clients with integrity, respect, and diligence." Adds Robert Dominguez.

In their website, The Founders Law display their results and outcomes, which they keep track of to ensure each client gets the services they deserve. Overall, they have recovered millions of dollars for their clients, and break it down here .

"A personal injury is unlike many other types of cases because you are struggling to recover from your injuries, while also trying to seek compensation for them. Let us do the fighting for you, so you can focus on recovering in peace. If you are ready to take the first step in your best possible compensation for your injuries, contact us at our Miami Lakes office today." Reads their website.

Client service and efficiency set The Founders Law apart from other law firms. Through hard work and a reputation for not giving up until the best possible outcome is achieved, they have been able to stand out.

"We care about the client and their outcome and work to achieve the best possible compensation in the most efficient manner." States Robert Dominguez.

Indeed, at The Founders Law, they always say they never settle unless the client is satisfied with the outcome. Some testimonials from previous clients attest to this. They can be found here .

If you want to learn more about The Founders Law and their services, click here .

About The Founders Law

The Founders Law is a law firm of personal injury attorneys that provide legal services throughout South Florida. At The Founders Law, they do not get paid unless they win. They help clients repair their cars; doctors listen to their claims; keep their clients updated on their cases; and make sure their clients always have access to a lawyer. Their practice areas include car accidents, homeowners insurance, medical malpractice and more.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: The Founders Law

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722654/The-Founders-Law-is-a-Full-Service-Law-Firm-of-Personal-Injury-Attorneys-Who-Provide-Sophisticated-Legal-Services-in-South-Florida