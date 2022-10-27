Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Enters Service & Repair Management Vertical with Acquisition of ServiceCentral Technologies

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, has announced its acquisition of ServiceCentral Technologies, Inc. ("ServiceCentral®") a rapidly expanding software company providing solutions for service and repair management.

Valsoft is acquiring all outstanding shares of ServiceCentral and will leverage the strength and market position of its ServiceManager, ServiceNetwork, and RepairQ® solutions, and the expertise of its team members to build a portfolio to deliver best-in-class solutions to companies in the fast changing and innovative service and repair market.

"We are extremely excited to be entering the service & repair management space with the acquisition of ServiceCentral," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating division of Valsoft. "For over 30 years, ServiceCentral has provided a foundation for companies to transform complex reverse logistics operations into streamlined profit centers. This acquisition is a strong and promising way for Valsoft to enter, and eventually grow, this newest vertical in its portfolio. We are looking forward to working with the great team at ServiceCentral to help grow the business while continuing to provide its customers with the high-end products and services they've come to expect."

ServiceCentral software solutions are highly configurable and used to streamline workflows to track product returns, warranties, services, repairs and parts through the entire after-sales product lifecycle. The products are modular in nature and deployed anywhere service and repair activities occur including repair depots, retail stores, service counters, authorized service centers, call centers, and online channels.

"ServiceCentral is very excited to be part of Valsoft and lead this growing vertical," explained Steve Teel, CEO of ServiceCentral. "We searched extensively for a partner that would embrace what we have accomplished and empower us to continue product and market expansion to other industries and geographies. With Valsoft's global presence, resources, and best practice guidance we look forward to the next chapter in our company's growth." said Steve Teel, CEO of ServiceCentral.

With the support of Valsoft, ServiceCentral will have the opportunity to strengthen its position as a market leader, extend its global presence, and expand the market segments it serves.

About Valsoft

Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

About ServiceCentral Technologies

Founded in 1991, ServiceCentral provides web-based logistics, service and repair management software solutions that enable companies to transform the after-sales service of products into profit streams. ServiceCentral is the preferred partner for a wide range of businesses, serving small, medium, and large global organizations through its suite of highly configurable solutions.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel, Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, Senior Legal Counsel and Elisa Marcon, Corporate Paralegal and external counsel Scott Stokes and Arvid von Taube of Rich May P.C. (Boston). ServiceCentral was represented by GrowthPoint Technology Partners and Moye White Law Firm.

For more information on Valsoft and ServiceCentral visit https://www.valsoftcorp.com/ or https://www.servicecentral.com/

