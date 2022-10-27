Operating gas-fired power plants would be 10 times more expensive in the long-term than building new solar capacity in Europe, according to research from intelligence company Rystad. Their study uses the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for gas and coal-fired power generation at different price levels and compares it to the LCOE of solar PV and wind.Building new solar capacity in Europe could be 10 times cheaper than continuing to operate gas-fired power plants in the long-term, according to a new study by Norway-based research company Rystad Energy. Europe has seen skyrocketing gas prices since ...

